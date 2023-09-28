2023 People's Choice Country Awards: Complete winners list

Fans are getting a country twist to the People's Choice Awards.

Thursday night marked the first-ever People's Choice Country Awards, which was held at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry.

Toby Keith was honored with the inaugural Icon Award. The star, who revealed his stomach cancer diagnosis to his fans in June 2022, was introduced by Blake Shelton.

"Yellowstone" star Lainey Wilson was nominated in multiple categories and took home two awards on Thursday night.

Here's a look at the complete winners list from the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards.

Female artist of the year: Lainey Wilson

Group/Duo: Dan + Shay

Icon award: Toby Keith

Collaboration song: "Save Me" – Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson

Social country star: Blake Shelton

Country champion award: Wynonna Judd

Music video: "wait in the truck" – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

Male artist: Jelly Roll

People's artist: Morgan Wallen

Album of the year: "One Thing at a Time" – Morgan Wallen

Song of the year: "Need a Favor" – Jelly Roll

Crossover song of the year: "Just Say I'm Sorry" – P!nk, Chris Stapleton

Concert tour of the year: Morgan Wallen – One Night at a Time World Tour