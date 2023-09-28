Expand / Collapse search
2023 People's Choice Country Awards: Complete winners list

Lainey Wilson, Toby Keith and Wynonna Judd all took home awards at the inaugural People's Choice Country Awards Thursday night

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
Fans are getting a country twist to the People's Choice Awards.

Thursday night marked the first-ever People's Choice Country Awards, which was held at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry. 

Toby Keith was honored with the inaugural Icon Award. The star, who revealed his stomach cancer diagnosis to his fans in June 2022, was introduced by Blake Shelton. 

"Yellowstone" star Lainey Wilson was nominated in multiple categories and took home two awards on Thursday night.

Lainey Wilson, Toby Keith and Wynonna Judd

Lainey Wilson, Toby Keith and Wynonna Judd were all honored at the 2023 Peoples Choice Country Awards. (Getty Images)

Here's a look at the complete winners list from the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards.

Female artist of the year: Lainey Wilson

Group/Duo: Dan + Shay 

Icon award: Toby Keith

Toby Keith

Toby Keith accepted the Country Icon award on stage during the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards. (Photo by Mickey Bernal)

Collaboration song: "Save Me" – Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson

Social country star: Blake Shelton

Country champion award: Wynonna Judd

Music video: "wait in the truck" – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

Male artist: Jelly Roll

Morgan Wallen performing in a black shirt and chains and backwards hat

Morgan Wallen took home the award for People's Choice. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

People's artist: Morgan Wallen

Album of the year: "One Thing at a Time" – Morgan Wallen

Song of the year: "Need a Favor" – Jelly Roll

Yellowstone star Lainey Wilson sports silver sequins at country awards in Nashville

Lainey Wilson took home female artist of the year. (Tyler Williamson)

Crossover song of the year: "Just Say I'm Sorry" – P!nk, Chris Stapleton

Concert tour of the year: Morgan Wallen – One Night at a Time World Tour

