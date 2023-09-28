2023 People's Choice Country Awards: Complete winners list

Fans are getting a country twist to the People's Choice Awards.
Thursday night marked the first-ever People's Choice Country Awards, which was held at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry.
Toby Keith was honored with the inaugural Icon Award. The star, who revealed his stomach cancer diagnosis to his fans in June 2022, was introduced by Blake Shelton.
"Yellowstone" star Lainey Wilson was nominated in multiple categories and took home two awards on Thursday night.
Here's a look at the complete winners list from the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards.
Female artist of the year: Lainey Wilson
Group/Duo: Dan + Shay
Icon award: Toby Keith
Collaboration song: "Save Me" – Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson
Social country star: Blake Shelton
Country champion award: Wynonna Judd
Music video: "wait in the truck" – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
Male artist: Jelly Roll
People's artist: Morgan Wallen
Album of the year: "One Thing at a Time" – Morgan Wallen
Song of the year: "Need a Favor" – Jelly Roll
Crossover song of the year: "Just Say I'm Sorry" – P!nk, Chris Stapleton
Concert tour of the year: Morgan Wallen – One Night at a Time World Tour