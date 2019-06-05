2019 CMT Music Awards list of winners

A complete list of winners from the 2019 CMT Music Awards.

Video of the Year: Carrie Underwood, “Cry Pretty”

Male Video of the Year: Kane Brown, “Lose It”

Collaborative Video of the Year: Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels, “Coming Home”

Female Video of the Year: Carrie Underwood, “Love Wins”

Group Video of the Year: Zac Brown Band, “Someone I Used To Know”

Duo Video of the Year: Dan + Shay, “Speechless”

Breakthrough Video of the Year: Ashley McBryde, “Girl Goin’ Nowhere (At Marathon Music Works)”

CMT Performance of the Year: Luke Combs and Leon Bridges, “Beautiful Crazy (From CMT Crossroads)”