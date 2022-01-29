Expand / Collapse search
'16 and Pregnant' star Jordan Cashmyer's family reveals cause of death

Cashmyer died on January 15

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
"16 and Pregnant" star Jordan Cashmyer's family revealed the reality star's cause of death

Cashmyer's family started a GoFundMe for the former "16 and Pregnant" star and explained her death in the description.

"Our daughter Jordan tragically lost her life on January 15, 2022, at the age of 26," the description read. "Leaving behind a sweet little 6-month-old girl. Addiction plagues many families, and our family was not immune to it. Jordan was always so full of life and full of personality."

"She had a way of always making those around her laugh and smile, and her smile was truly contagious. Our family is heartbroken, and we will forever miss Jordan. We are now faced with the grim outcome that our grandaughter that we have been raising will never get to make memories with her mother or father, never getting to know them."

Former '16 and Pregnant' star Jordan Cashmyer died at the age 26 in January of 2022.

Former '16 and Pregnant' star Jordan Cashmyer died at the age 26 in January of 2022. (Instagram)

‘16 AND PREGNANT’ STAR JORDAN CHASMYER DEAD AT 26

Cashmyer's family went on to reveal that the reality star's fiancé had also lost his life to addiction, leaving the couple's six-month-old daughter without parents.

"Our family has to now not only put our daughter to rest but navigate through starting over with an infant who has lost both her parents in her six months of life."

Cashmyer’s mother originally shared news of her death on her father’s Facebook page. The Maryland Department of Health Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the reality star’s death to Fox News Digital.

Deadline reports that Cashmyer appeared on the show in 2014, which documented her pregnancy with then-boyfriend Derek Taylor. After being disowned by her parents, who didn’t approve of her relationship with Taylor, the two struggled to find work and therefore housing. She eventually gave birth to daughter Genevieve "Evie" Shae Taylor.

As her struggles continued, Cashmyer signed over custody rights to her daughter to Taylor’s mother in 2015. In 2017, the outlet reports that she was arrested for drug possession. However, in January of 2021, she had seemingly celebrated one year of sobriety.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.

