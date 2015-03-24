11 worst celebrity disses

It's a star-eat-star world out there. These celebs (mostly) play nice on screen, but all bets are off when the cameras stop rolling.

Whether it's gossiping about each other behind their backs or calling one another out in front in of the world, these stars can't help but get into a couple of catfights.

Remember when Kanye ripped Taylor Swift's award out of her hands in 2009? Well that's nothing compared to what Julie Andrews announced about Audrey Hepburn in an Oscars acceptance speech. See what else these stars dished out.

1. Bette Davis vs. Joan Crawford

These two may have collaborated on screen in “Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?” but they were reportedly bitter enemies in real-life. Rumor has it that Davis once dissed Crawford by saying, "She [slept with] every male star at MGM, except Lassie."

2. Julie Andrews vs. Audrey Hepburn

During the 1965 Golden Globe Awards, Julie Andrews won a Golden Globe for Best Actress for her performance in “Mary Poppins.” Although she played the sweet character on screen, she took a swipe at Audrey Hepburn during her speech when she sarcastically thanked Jack Warner, who cast Hepburn over Andrews in “My Fair Lady.” Hepburn was nominated for Best Actress as well.

3. Patti LuPone vs. Glenn Close

Andrew Lloyd Webber kicked Patti LuPone to the curb when he chose Glenn Close to replace her in “Sunset Boulevard” in 1994. LuPone filed a lawsuit against Webber and won. She later charged in her autobiography that Close wasn’t all that innocent in her firing. According to Entertainment Weekly, she wrote "Do I think Glenn Close was complicit in what happened to me? ... What I do know is that from the time she was announced, I never heard from her."

4. Eminem vs. Nick Cannon

Eminem and Mariah Carey have feuded through the years. In 2009, Carey's husband, Nick Cannon, was angry at Eminem for insulting his wife on his album, "The Warning." He majorly dissed the rapper by writing on his blog that Eminem was obsessed with his wife and just bitter that Mimi brushed him off him eight years ago.

5. Kanye West vs. Taylor Swift

During Taylor Swift’s acceptance of the Best Female Video at the 2009 MTV VMAs, Kanye West bolted to the stage, snatched the microphone from the country singer’s hands and voiced his anger stating, “I’m sorry, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!” The crowd cringed as an appalled Beyoncé was shown awkwardly watching in the audience. West ultimately apologized for the colossal diss and left the limelight for a little while.

6. Justin Bieber vs. Usher

A leaked video of a Justin Bieber deposition captured the star’s huge Usher diss. When the pop singer is asked about Usher, he barely acknowledges knowing the singer, who was his main mentor when he first entered the spotlight. “Yeah, Usher, that sounds familiar," Bieber told lawyers. When asked if Usher helped launched his career, he stated "I was found on YouTube,” giving no credit to Usher. Ouch.

7. Kelly Osbourne vs. Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson’s sudden death in June 2009 left an impact on the whole world…except Kelly Osbourne. Osbourne was over his death in August of that year and she dissed the deceased singer, posting: "Can people just get over Michael Jackson. He's dead!"

8. Jesse James vs. Sandra Bullock

Celebrity breakups are not always pretty. Jesse James and Sandra Bullock divorced in 2010 when James was caught cheating. During an interview with Howard Stern in 2011, he was asked if Bullock or his former fiancée Kat Von D was better in bed. He replied: “That one is an easy no-brainer: Kat Von D— 100 percent. She's a vixen.” He later said he regretted his statement, and it was not to be taken seriously.

9. Elton John vs. Madonna

Elton John and Madonna have been at odds for years. Their feud originated in during the 2004 Q awards when John dissed Madonna’s on-stage abilities. John reportedly said, “Madonna, best live act? F--- off. Since when has lip-syncing been live? Sorry about that, but I think everyone who lip-syncs on stage in public when you pay like 75 quid to see them should be shot. Thank you very much. That’s me off her Christmas card list, but do I give a toss? No.”

10. Tom Cruise vs. Brooke Shields

Tom Cruise dissed Brooke Shields when he commented on her use of anti-depressants for her postpartum depression. During an interview with Access Hollywood, he stated: “These drugs are dangerous. I have actually helped people come off. When you talk about postpartum, you can take people today, women, and what you do is you use vitamins... You can use vitamins to help a woman through those things." Shields was furious, telling “Today,” Cruise’s rant was “a disservice to mothers everywhere.”

11. Chelsea Handler vs. Piers Morgan

In March 2014, Chelsea Handler slammed Piers Morgan during an appearance on his show. She called him out for tweeting during the commercial break, saying "You can't even pay attention for 60 seconds. You're a terrible interviewer.” When Mogan replied that he had been bored, she replied, “You signed up for this job. Maybe that's why your job is coming to an end." Brutal.