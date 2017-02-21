10 Film and TV Bosses Way Worse Than Yours

On National Bosses Day (October 16), it's customary for employees to celebrate the man or woman in charge.

Unless, of course, you're not in the mood to celebrate this particular big guy or gal. If that's the case, just be glad your boss isn’t as bad as the fictional bigwigs we often see in movies or on TV.

Check out 10 of the worst below, and maybe you'll change your mind about giving your boss a gift, some flowers, or at least a thank-you note.

They are the reason you still have a job, after all.

Dr. Evil – The 'Austin Powers' Films

Even ignoring the fact that he’s a self-described EVIL doctor, working for Dr. Evil can (and probably would) be detrimental to your health. In "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery," he kills a handful of his own henchmen at the push of a button while simultaneously calling them idiots. HR would have a field day with that sort of behavior.

Mr. Krabs – 'Spongebob Squarepants'

Cash rules everything around him — literally. Greedy Mr.Krabs spends most, if not all of his time devising plans to make, and hold on to, as much money as possible. He’s so consumed by it, he doesn’t have time to bother with his loyal employee Spongebob. Poor guy gets treated like garbage by his boss, and still sticks around to flip those Krabby Patties.

Brad Gurdlinger – 'We’re The Millers'

Let’s say, just for arguments' sake, that "drug lord" is an honorable job title. Even still, Brad Gurdlinger is one you definitely wouldn’t want to work for. The guy forced his loyal street dealer, David Clark, to smuggle what he originally claimed to be a "smidge of pot" over the Mexican border. (Turns out a ‘smidge’ to Mr.Gurdlinger would be enough to fill up an RV.) To make matters worse, poor David didn’t even know he wasn't only smuggling the drugs, but stealing them as well.

Natalie ‘Fig’ Figueroa – 'Orange is the New Black'

The former executive assistant to the warden of Litchfield Penitentiary lost her job after Piper discovered evidence of Fig's embezzlement scam. But if Fig wasn't such a greedy, cold-hearted woman, Piper might have looked the other way. (Or not.) At least actress Alysia Reiner is so much fun to watch as Fig. It's hard to imagine what "Orange" would be like if she actually won the original role she auditioned for:

Philip Stuckley – 'Pretty Woman'

As Edward Lewis’ lawyer and advisor, you would think Philip would possess at least a few favorable qualities, like loyalty or competence. Not so much. When he realizes Edward’s girlfriend is a hooker, the creep tries to buy her. Snaps to Edward for punching Lewis' lights out when he hears about it.

Cliff Vandercave – 'The Flinstones'

Vandercave was a high-ranking executive at Slate & Co., or at least he was until Fred Flintstone, with the help of his loving wife Wilma, blew the whistle on his embezzlement scheme. (The very same embezzlement scheme Vandercave tried to frame Fred for.)

Dr. Brand - 'Interstellar'

Dr. Brand may be the worst kind of boss — the kind who tricks his employees into trusting him with life-or-death situations. Matthew McConaughey's character Cooper leaves his two young children and launches into space after Brand told him he could save mankind. But, while on his deathbed years later, Dr. Brand admits to Cooper's (now adult) daughter that there is no way to save mankind, and that her father is never coming home. Talk about an emotional rollercoaster!

Miranda Priestly - 'The Devil Wears Prada'

Arguably the most anxiety-inducing employer in cinematic history. Her high demands, standards and heels turn the entire office into a sea of chickens with their heads cut off, and that's before she even steps into the building! And poor Andy, who just wants to be a serious journalist, is instead running all over the city taking orders from a woman who can't even get her name right.

Jack and Jill - 'Knocked Up'

What's so bad about working for a couple of bosses who give you a promotion and put you on TV? For starters, Jill is quite passive-aggressive about the promotion, and it doesn't help that both Jack and Jill keep expressing their desire for Alison to utilize a gym membership — not to lose weight, but to "tighten." No wonder the girl hides her pregnancy.

Scar - 'The Lion King'

Mufasa's brother wants the throne. His master plan? Kill the king and his young son Simba. Furthermore, Scar orders his loyal hyena followers (via a creepy-yet-catchy musical number) to do his dirty work for him, all while slapping them around and calling them names.