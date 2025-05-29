Calzedonia launched swimwear collection on Amazon just in time for summer

Calzedonia is an Italian fashion brand that was founded back in the 1980s. Featuring gorgeous, one-of-a-kind swimwear (and other clothing), you can now shop all that Calzedonia has to offer right on Amazon.

The brand is beloved by celebrities like Kendall Jenner, and many of their items have gone viral. You can find fashion-forward one-pieces that are designed for every body type or get unique bikinis in a wide range of different colors. Calzedonia also has cover-ups that double as fashionable dresses.

Prepare for a summer you won’t forget with dozens of swimwear options from Calzedonia’s Amazon collection.

One-piece swimsuits

Beachgoers looking for a comfortable swimsuit that's still fashionable can find a lot to love about Calzedonia. Here are a few popular one-piece swimsuit options you can find in the collection.

For a one-piece swimsuit that also makes a statement, Calzedonia’s black halterneck swimsuit is the way to go. The elegant design features perfectly-placed cutouts to bring some life to your new favorite bathing suit. You get one-piece comfort paired with the look of a bikini.

Go for a Bohemian look this summer with the Calzedonia bicolor one-piece. The low-cut swimsuit comes with a lightly padded top and a built-in belt around the waist for an added touch of flair. You can choose between black and cream and get a comfortable bathing suit that looks great in and out of the water.

Calzedonia’s Chevron one-piece brings some fun to the beach. The electric-looking swimsuit combines all the great summer colors into one gorgeous one-piece. Featuring a plunging neckline and adjustable shoulder straps that cross at the back, you’ll make a statement when you show up in this swimsuit.

Bikinis

No matter what type of swimsuit you're looking for, Calzedonia has it. They have shiny bikinis, ones that look like they're metallic and others in animal and beach prints.

Get the silk effect without spending the money when you choose Calzedonia’s shiny satin bikini top. The bikini is wireless for added comfort and made from a satin material that’ll shine bright in the sun. Calzedonia’s light blue powder color is one-of-a-kind, but you can also choose between pink, emerald blue, dark green and brown. Mix and match the top with any of Calzedonia’s bottoms, or go with these matching powder blue bottoms.

Embrace island life with Calzedonia’s top palms push-up swimsuit. Featuring light padding and underwire, you’ll look your best in this top. The black and white palm trees make for a standout look, and pair the top with these matching top palm bottoms to complete the set.

Remove and add padding as needed to this metallic triangle swimsuit top. The wireless top makes for a more comfortable and natural fit. Made from an extra shiny fabric that comes in lime green, this top can brighten up any beach day and give you the stunning look you’ve always wanted. The long crisscrossed straps fit around your midsection to elevate the look without much effort on your part. Add in these matching metallic bottoms, and you’ll have a bathing suit you’ll never want to take off.

Stay comfortable after you're out of the water with a cover-up. Calzedonia has Sarongs that effortlessly tie around your waist, shirtdresses and Caftans.

Calzedonia’s long animal-print Sarong is a lightweight cover-up that’s easy to wear and looks great. You can choose between three different animal prints and simply tie the Sarong around your waist when you’re out of the water. Made from a sheer fabric, the Sarong is plenty breezy.

After you’re done swimming, throw on a linen shirtdress to stay comfortable. The shirtdress is 100% linen, which is a lightweight, extremely comfortable fabric that won’t soak up water. With a handful of colors to choose from, you can customize your cover-up to your swimsuit.

Loose and comfortable, Calzedonia’s drawstring Caftan is the perfect beach or lake cover-up. You can use the drawstring belt to tighten the Caftan as much or as little as you’d like. The Caftan can double as a casual summer dress or be used as a swimsuit cover-up. Made from 100% cotton, the Caftan is nice and soft and won’t trap heat on hot summer days.