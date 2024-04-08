11 useful and practical gifts for the college graduate

So you are shopping for a college graduate and want the perfect gift that commemorates their significant accomplishment but will also be something they use. Finding the perfect gift for the college graduate is challenging because of the many options available.

Your college graduate is about to enter the real world, and they will likely need everything from practical gifts like a smart toaster oven for their new kitchen to gifts that commemorate their huge accomplishment. Whatever their next move is – this gift guide will help whittle down your options. We've selected 10 graduation gifts that cover smart bags to take on the commute to home essentials like cookware and dinnerware for the college grad who will be alone for the first time.

This list has what you need to help set them up for success and will show them how proud you are of their accomplishments.

Longchamp has had a resurgence in popularity with the Gen Z crowd. This Longchamp Le Pliage Original Tote Bag fits the bill for functionality and fun, everything a recent grad needs as they set out into the world. The bag has long been a go-to for many stylish women and has recently trended on TikTok. This bag stylishly carts everything you'll need for a day at the office or a trip away. Plus, it easily folds into a tidy envelope to put away.

Give them a place to display the fruit of their labor. This Diploma Frame with Tassel Holder from Amazon has a mahogany frame and bead detailing. It is easy to put together and comes with the hardware you need to hang this beautiful frame.

Original price: $59.99

This portable laptop desk is a great option for graduates whose first job may not be in the office. It's also a great space saver for a smaller first apartment. Your graduate will love this desk's unlimited portability without being confined to a home office.

This Canon PIXMA TR160 Wireless Portable Printer will be helpful when printing documents on the fly. The compact inkjet printer is small enough to carry in a backpack and has a print speed of 5.5 pages per minute. It can print on pages up to 8.5 x 11 inches. It has Wi-Fi and USB connectivity.

Your recent graduate will have to learn how to juggle real world situations, so arm them with tools that help them multitask. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones feature immersive audio, enhanced noise cancellation and microphone performance and a comfortable fit. They are light and easy to control and have a long battery life. These are great for taking calls on the go or for working in cafes. Plus, they come in great colors and have a carrying case to match. These headphones are also available on Amazon .

Shinola’s classic leather backpack is a gift they will treasure forever. This beautiful bag in navigator leather is so soft and ages beautifully. The backpack has a padded back computer pocket perfect for a laptop. The roomy main compartment has multiple pen pockets, two slip pockets and a zipper pocket for smaller items.

Original price: $198.89

If your recent graduate is going to be cooking for themselves for the first time, do them a favor and get them this Breville mini smart oven . This countertop oven bakes the perfect pizza, delicious cookies and toasts evenly. It is compact, so it won’t take up too much countertop space. It is a great alternative to heating up a larger oven.

Your recent graduate may appreciate an Amazon Prime membership . Students get a 50% discount on Prime for up to four years. Now that they’re done with school and no longer have that option, this could be a great gift. Amazon Prime membership unlocks access to fast and free shipping, access to a wide range of movies and TV shows via Prime Video, exclusive deals and discounts, and more.

Original price: $279.98

Give the recent graduate an air purifier they can grow with. This AIRPLUS Air Purifier is perfect for larger rooms and has a double purification effect. It works fast to deliver fresh air in 12 minutes with the true HEPA filter air purifier. This purifier works quietly at a very low noise level.

Original price: $119.99

If your college grad is moving out for the first time, set them up with high-quality cookware. This CAROTE 11pcs Pots and Pans Set is an Amazon best-seller and includes a frying pan, saucepans, a sauté pan and two removable handles. It also comes with two glass lids and two airtight lids. For a higher-end option, you could give them a Caraway cookware set made with a mineral-based coating that won't leach toxic chemicals into your food or the air you breathe. This set is available at Caraway's for $395.

You can't go wrong with a white dinnerware set. This Staub Ceramic Dinnerware 12-pc stoneware place settings branded with the Staub logo on each piece are a great mix of modern design and old-world craftsmanship. The stoneware is moisture-resistant and durable, making it ideal for everyday use. It is also microwave and dishwasher-safe. The set is also available at Macy's.