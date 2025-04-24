Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Wayfair Way Day: Find great bargains on small appliances and kitchen essentials

Grab flatware or a new blender on sale until April 28

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
Grab great deals on things for your kitchen during Wayfair's Way Day sale.

Grab great deals on things for your kitchen during Wayfair's Way Day sale. (iStock)

Wayfair's Way Day features up to 80% off on household items and now is a great opportunity to grab big discounts from the sale. Find quality kitchen products like blenders and flatware to help with your kitchen creations. The sale runs from April 26 to April 28. 

Here are 10 small appliance and kitchen essentials deals on sale now:

Anders Sturdy Teak Wood cutting board: on sale for $69.99 (51% off)

Original price: $144

This gorgeous cutting board is very versatile.

This gorgeous cutting board is very versatile. (Wayfair)

This solid teakwood cutting board comes with a natural wood finish and a gorgeous striped pattern. It is rectangular and features an edge-grain construction that provides a reliable surface and juice groove to help you avoid messes. 

Stoneware small espresso cup and saucer set: on sale for $27.99 (67% off)

Original price: $86

Add these espresso cups to your kitchenware.

Add these espresso cups to your kitchenware. (Wayfair)

During the Way Day Sale, grab this gorgeous espresso cup and saucer set at a big discount. This set comes with four cups and saucers made of durable stoneware. It is handcrafted with a unique glazed finish and grooves cut into the sides of each cup.  

Instant Cooker 8 Quart: on sale for $70.99 (23% off)

Original price: $91.99

This instant cooker takes care of dinner quickly.

This instant cooker takes care of dinner quickly. (Wayfair)

Grab this instant cooker for your kitchen and make dinner nights a breeze. It is large enough to cook family meals and has one-touch cooking modes and quick and slow cooking options. The ceramic-glazed inner liner is dishwasher-safe.

Mikasa Regent Bead Gold flatware service set for 12: on sale for $139.99 (78% off)

Original price: $644.99

Try this elegant flatware set for when you have guests.

Try this elegant flatware set for when you have guests. (Wayfair)

Don't wait for the next big family gathering to sweat over a shortage of flatware. This beautiful Mikasa gold-lined set for 12 is gorgeous for special occasions. The stainless-steel set includes dinner forks and teaspoons with elegant beaded detailing on the handles. It comes with 65 pieces in total.

Antarctic Star Retro Mini Fridge: on sale for $170.99 (58% off)

Original price: $407.13

This fridge is perfect for beverages.

This fridge is perfect for beverages. (Wayfair)

This practical 3.2 cubic foot mini-fridge will keep your beverage cool for days at the pool or on movie nights. It features a retro design and will look good in your living space. The refrigerator and freezer are divided into two parts, so you can also keep ice cream and popsicles ready to eat. 

Cuisinart 5-speed hand mixer: on sale for $39.99 (47% off)

Original price: $75

This mixer's powerful motor makes it easy to take care of heavy-duty jobs. 

This mixer's powerful motor makes it easy to take care of heavy-duty jobs.  (Wayfair)

Keep this Cuisinart five-speed hand mixer in your kitchen for easy batter mixing. The mixer also comes with a whisk for whipping cream or sauces. Despite its compact design, this five-speed mixer's powerful motor makes it easy to take care of heavy-duty jobs.

Presto cool-touch electric griddle: on sale for $36.99 (8% off)

Original price: $39.99

Try this griddle for cooking a breakfast spread.

Try this griddle for cooking a breakfast spread. (Wayfair)

Get more cooking done with this griddle. The surface area is large enough to handle cooking eggs, bacon, and pancakes, so your breakfast comes out at once. The griddle is fully submersible and dishwasher-safe, and features a drip tray to capture that bacon grease. 

Ninja Professional Plus Auto-iQ Blender: on sale for $99.99 (9% off)

Original price: $109.99

This Ninja blender is very powerful.

This Ninja blender is very powerful. (Wayfair)

Upgrade your blending game with this Ninja Professional Plus Auto-iQ Blender. It features a powerful 1400 peak watts and Auto-iQ preset programs that combine unique blending and pausing patterns. All you have to do is push a button to get the perfect blend. The Ninja Total Crushing Blades can crush ice for frozen drinks, smoothies and ice cream. 

Igloo portable countertop ice maker machine with handle: on sale for $94.99 (17% off)

Original price: $114.99

Make ice on the go with this Igloo ice maker.

Make ice on the go with this Igloo ice maker. (Wayfair)

This portable ice maker by Igloo is the perfect picnic accessory. The ice maker quietly makes small or large cylindrical ice cubes and will produce 26 pounds of ice every day. It also has a self-cleaning function for easy cleanup and a removable drain plug for no-hassle maintenance. 

Instant Pot Vortex 6 Qt. air fryer: on sale for $94.95 (32% off)

Original price: $139.99

This Instant Pot air fryer does it all. 

This Instant Pot air fryer does it all.  (Wayfair)

This easy-to-use Instant Pot air fryer can air fry, bake, roast and reheat. Its six-quart size is compact enough to save countertop space and easily takes care of cooking needs for a small household. It features built-in smart cooking programs so you can get cooking with the push of a button.  

Nora Colomer is a commerce and personal finance writer for Fox Business' Strategic Initiatives team.

