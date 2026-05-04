Wayfair's Outdoor Event is live: Save up to 77% on gardening deals for a limited time

Wayfair's Outdoor Event is live now through May 8, with gardening tools, planters and storage to simplify planting, maximize space and keep your setup organized. Tool sets are up to 77% off during this limited-time event, with additional deals on vertical planters and watering equipment.

Planter boxes and raised beds

Grow more with raised garden beds and planter boxes — up to 52% off.

Original price: $139

This wood planter provides space to grow veggies, herbs and flowers without digging. The solid cedar construction holds up to the elements and multiple drainage holes release water to keep roots from getting soggy.

Original price: $220.89

Whether you want a small privacy screen or support for trailing plants like ivy, jasmine or climbing roses, this planter box with a built-in trellis adds height and greenery to your space. The attached wheels make it easy to move around the yard or reposition for better sunlight.

Original price: $159.99

For less than $120, this window box features decorative trim that adds a polished, eye-catching touch to your home. It's a simple way to boost curb appeal or grow herbs and flowers right outside your window — ideal for small spaces or apartment living.

Original price: $141.99

This raised garden bed includes a greenhouse cover that helps protect plants from pests and animals. The solid wood frame supports larger plants, while the waterproof plastic cover traps heat and humidity for vegetables that thrive in warmer conditions.

Original price: $63.99

This steel garden bed resists rain, rot and warping, making it a low-maintenance option that holds up season after season. The open-base design lets roots grow deeper into the ground, helping larger flowers and vegetables thrive while improving drainage and soil health. It’s a solid pick if you’re working with poor native soil or want a more durable, long-lasting alternative to wood.

Original price: $169.89

An elevated planter makes gardening more accessible by reducing the need to bend or kneel — ideal for anyone with mobility limitations or back strain. Sitting about 2.5 feet off the ground, it places plants near waist height for easier planting, watering and harvesting. The raised design also improves airflow and drainage, helping plants stay healthier while keeping them off the ground and away from some pests.

READ MORE: Get your yard work done faster with these cordless tools, starting at $21

Trellises and supports

Help plants grow higher with vertical planters — up to 60% off.

Original price: $135.99

Save space while expanding your growing area with this five-tier vertical planter — ideal for patios, balconies or small backyards. With multiple levels, you can grow herbs, flowers or vegetables without taking up much ground space. The weather-resistant frame stands up to rain, while the durable plastic planters resist rot and warping for long-term use.

Original price: $124.38

Many climbing plants like tomatoes, cucumbers and beans grow better with vertical support, and this stainless steel trellis makes it easy to get started. Standing more than 7 feet tall, it gives vines plenty of room to climb while improving airflow and sun exposure. The sturdy metal frame assembles quickly with a few clips, so you can set it up and start training plants right away.

Original price: $116.99

Create clean, defined garden beds with this steel edging, which keeps grass, mulch and soil neatly contained. The sturdy design adds a long-lasting structure while giving your space a modern, industrial look. It's a simple way to separate planting areas, prevent spread and keep your garden looking well-maintained.

Tools and accessories

Save on essential gardening tools to keep your yard in shape — up to 77% off.

Original price: $114.99

Expandable hoses offer a lightweight, easy-to-handle design, so you won't have to drag around a heavy hose while watering your garden. The hose expands when filled with water, then shrinks back down once it's turned off, making it easier to store. When empty, it coils up with minimal effort.

Original price: $129.99

Keep your yard tidy and reduce tripping hazards with this hose bin, which neatly stores your garden hose when not in use. It helps extend the life of your hose by protecting it from kinks and sun exposure, while giving your outdoor space a cleaner look. The bin fits hoses up to 100 feet and features a fade-resistant design for sunny areas.

Original price: $188

This five-piece gardening tool set stores neatly in a compact carrying case, making it easy to keep your essentials organized and ready to go. The set includes pruning shears, two digging spades, a small hoe and a spray bottle, all with ergonomic handles for more comfortable use. It's currently 77% off, saving you $144.

READ MORE: From patio furniture to lawn equipment: Save up to 72% on outdoor deals

Outdoor storage sheds and chests

Add outdoor storage space with deals up to 72% off.

Original price: $456.88

This durable metal shed offers a budget-friendly way to add reliable outdoor storage. The galvanized steel construction adds strength and helps resist rust, while the lean-to roof directs water and snow away to reduce buildup over time.

Original price: $299

Store seat cushions, grilling supplies, and outdoor lights in this wooden deck box, which helps keep your space organized and clutter-free. The slatted design allows for airflow to prevent moisture buildup, while durable acacia wood stands up to wet weather and regular outdoor use.

Plant stands and caddies

Save on potting stations and plant caddies to make planting easier — up to 57% off.

Original price: $65.71

Moving heavy plants can be a strain, but these rolling plant stands make it easier to reposition pots with a gentle push. They elevate plants to improve drainage and airflow while reducing the need for lifting — helping prevent back and shoulder strain.

Original price: $111.75

Add a vintage-inspired touch to your plant display with this stoneware jug, priced at under $50. It offers the look of a classic piece with durable construction, so you can style it indoors or outdoors without worrying about chips or cracks.

Original price: $230.89

Keep your gardening setup clean and organized with this potting station, which helps contain soil and seeds in one dedicated workspace. Multiple shelves and a built-in sink give you room to store tools, prep plants, and clean up without making a mess of your lawn.

Other accessories

Save on outdoor lighting and garden decor — up to 48% off.

Original price: $104.99

Skip the hassle of extension cords with these solar string lights, which charge in the sun and turn on automatically at night. A full charge delivers five to six hours of light, making them an easy, energy-saving way to brighten patios, decks or garden spaces. The shatterproof bulbs provide a warm glow without feeling too harsh, so you get ambiance and durability in one setup.

Original price: $189.99

Add the look and sound of a water feature without the hassle of digging or installation with this outdoor fountain. A built-in pump keeps water circulating to help prevent buildup, while the integrated lighting adds a calming glow to your space. Just plug in the six-foot cord for an easy backyard upgrade.

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Original price: $149.99

This ceramic birdbath creates a dedicated spot for birds to gather while adding a classic, antique-inspired touch to your garden. The sturdy pedestal base provides stability, and the chip-resistant ceramic is built to hold up through multiple seasons outdoors.