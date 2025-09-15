Expand / Collapse search
Get your home guest-ready before the holidays with up to 80% off at Wayfair's Epic Sale

Entryway solutions, guest bedroom and more on sale

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
couple unpacking new chair

Wow your holiday guests with these home upgrades. (iStock)

Wayfair’s Epic Sale is the perfect time to get your home holiday-ready, with markdowns of up to 70% to 80% on indoor furniture, decor and early holiday finds. Spruce up your entryway or refresh the guest room before visitors arrive.

Entryway storage

Instantly organize your entryway with a new storage bench or a dedicated shoe storage cabinet.

Upholstered flip storage bench: on sale for $192.99 (46% off)

Original price: $359

This flop storage bench functions as additional seating.

This storage bench combines style with function with a flip-top compartment that has ample space for blankets and pillows. It is designed with armrests and seating for two to double as a cozy spot to relax.

Accent cabinet with adjustable shelves: on sale for 263.99 (64% off)

Original price: $739.90

This cabinet can work in any room for extra storage.

This contemporary cabinet with fluted doors and adjustable shelves is ideal for dinnerware, books, shoe storage in entryways, dining rooms or living areas. 

Shoe storage cabinet: on sale for $114.99 (75% off)

Original price: $455

Keep your shoes tidy and hidden away.

This freestanding shoe cabinet has slatted doors, tiered shelves that hold up to 16 pairs of shoes and a modern silhouette with tapered legs.

GORDON RAMSAY'S GO-TO KITCHEN GEAR: SHOP HEXCLAD COOKWARE, KNIVES, APRON AND CUTTING BOARDS

Console table: on sale for $122.99 (40% off)

Original price: $203.29

This slim table fits in any room to create more storage.

This slim console table fits entryways or living rooms and offers plenty of storage with its three open shelves.

Hall tree with storage: on sale for $203.99 (64% off)

Original price: $569.99

Keep your entryway clutter-free with the help of this hall tree.

Keep your entryway stylish and organized with this 67-inch farmhouse hall tree. It features hooks and a shelf for coats, a bench for shoes and six compartments with woven baskets for everyday essentials.

Guest room revamp

Give your guest room a refresh with a new mattress, upholstered bed frame, or a set of new pillows.

Wayfair sleep 8-inch innerspring mattress: on sale for $67.99 (48% off)

Original price: $129.99

This mattress is a good option for hot sleepers.

Guests will sleep soundly on this eight-inch medium innerspring mattress, featuring medium-firm support and cooling steel coils for a comfortable night's rest.

Wayfair hybrid mattress: on sale for $369.99 (55% off)

Original price: $829

Give guests with back pain comfort with this mattress.

This medium-plush hybrid mattress with six-layer design of cooling gel foam and pocket coils targets and supports the lower back. It features a euro-top cover, reinforced edges and a 100-night trial.

FALL AND HALLOWEEN WREATHS TO CELEBRATE THE SEASON

Upholstered platform bed: on sale for $187.99 (80% off)

Original price: $959.96

This upholstered bed will elevate the guestroom. 

Elevate your bedroom with this elegant velvet wingback bed. Built on sturdy wooden slats with a center support leg, it combines comfort and durability.

Five-drawer dresser: on sale for $59.99 (77% off)

Original price: $259.99

Create easy storage with this five-drawer dresser.

This simple, five-drawer dresser offers easy clothing storage and a versatile design that fits with any decor.

Egyptian cotton sateen sheet set: on sale for $23.99 (70% off)

Original price: $79.99

These sheets are dryer-friendly.

Sleep in comfort with this 100% cotton sheet set featuring a 400 thread count. The sheets are soft, smooth and wrinkle-resistant.

Cooling Down Alternative gel fiber bed pillows: on sale for $42.99 (43% off)

Original price: $75

This two-piece pillow set delivers plush comfort with built-in cooling technology.

Stay cool and comfortable with this two-piece, gel-fiber pillow set. They are hypoallergenic and machine-washable.

Extra seating and decor

Create extra space and a warm, inviting atmosphere for your guests with cozy accent furniture and decor.

Round Velvet throw pillows: on sale for $24.21 (67% off)

Original price: $73.99

Add some fall color to your living space with these velvet pillows.

These two round accent pillows are crafted from soft velvet and detailed with hand-sewn pleats and a center button, blending classic charm with a modern touch.

Knitted throw blanket: on sale for $26.99 (46% off)

Original price: $49.99

This blanket is perfect for creating a warm, inviting atmosphere.

Create a cozy environment in your space with this classic knitted blanket featuring a modern chevron pattern.

Throw pillow insert (set of 4) on sale for $25.99 (78% off)

Original price: $119.99

These pillows are good for indoor and outdoor spaces. 

Refresh your seasonal decor with this four-pack of soft, durable pillow inserts – perfect for filling your favorite decorative covers.

Leather accent chair: on sale for $163.99 (63% off)

Original price: $440

This leather upholstered chair blends modern and bohemian style to your space.

Add stylish seating with this solid rubberwood chair upholstered in faux leather with angled legs in a natural brown finish.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Wide armchair: on sale for $264.99 (56% off)

Original price: $599.99

This chair fits easily into any decor.

Bring style and comfort to any room with this low-profile accent chair, featuring sturdy oak A-shaped legs and cozy chenille upholstery.

Nora Colomer is a writer reporting on beauty, style, home, kitchen, tech and fitness for Fox News.

