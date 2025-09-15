Get your home guest-ready before the holidays with up to 80% off at Wayfair's Epic Sale

Wayfair’s Epic Sale is the perfect time to get your home holiday-ready, with markdowns of up to 70% to 80% on indoor furniture, decor and early holiday finds. Spruce up your entryway or refresh the guest room before visitors arrive.

Entryway storage

Instantly organize your entryway with a new storage bench or a dedicated shoe storage cabinet.

Original price: $359

This storage bench combines style with function with a flip-top compartment that has ample space for blankets and pillows. It is designed with armrests and seating for two to double as a cozy spot to relax.

Original price: $739.90

This contemporary cabinet with fluted doors and adjustable shelves is ideal for dinnerware, books, shoe storage in entryways, dining rooms or living areas.

Original price: $455

This freestanding shoe cabinet has slatted doors, tiered shelves that hold up to 16 pairs of shoes and a modern silhouette with tapered legs.

Original price: $203.29

This slim console table fits entryways or living rooms and offers plenty of storage with its three open shelves.

Original price: $569.99

Keep your entryway stylish and organized with this 67-inch farmhouse hall tree. It features hooks and a shelf for coats, a bench for shoes and six compartments with woven baskets for everyday essentials.

Guest room revamp

Give your guest room a refresh with a new mattress, upholstered bed frame, or a set of new pillows.

Original price: $129.99

Guests will sleep soundly on this eight-inch medium innerspring mattress, featuring medium-firm support and cooling steel coils for a comfortable night's rest.

Original price: $829

This medium-plush hybrid mattress with six-layer design of cooling gel foam and pocket coils targets and supports the lower back. It features a euro-top cover, reinforced edges and a 100-night trial.

Original price: $959.96

Elevate your bedroom with this elegant velvet wingback bed. Built on sturdy wooden slats with a center support leg, it combines comfort and durability.

Original price: $259.99

This simple, five-drawer dresser offers easy clothing storage and a versatile design that fits with any decor.

Original price: $79.99

Sleep in comfort with this 100% cotton sheet set featuring a 400 thread count. The sheets are soft, smooth and wrinkle-resistant.

Original price: $75

Stay cool and comfortable with this two-piece, gel-fiber pillow set. They are hypoallergenic and machine-washable.

Extra seating and decor

Create extra space and a warm, inviting atmosphere for your guests with cozy accent furniture and decor.

Original price: $73.99

These two round accent pillows are crafted from soft velvet and detailed with hand-sewn pleats and a center button, blending classic charm with a modern touch.

Original price: $49.99

Create a cozy environment in your space with this classic knitted blanket featuring a modern chevron pattern.

Original price: $119.99

Refresh your seasonal decor with this four-pack of soft, durable pillow inserts – perfect for filling your favorite decorative covers.

Original price: $440

Add stylish seating with this solid rubberwood chair upholstered in faux leather with angled legs in a natural brown finish.

Original price: $599.99

Bring style and comfort to any room with this low-profile accent chair, featuring sturdy oak A-shaped legs and cozy chenille upholstery.