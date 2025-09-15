Get your home guest-ready before the holidays with up to 80% off at Wayfair's Epic Sale

Wayfair’s Epic Sale is the perfect time to get your home holiday-ready, with markdowns of up to 70% to 80% on indoor furniture, decor and early holiday finds. Spruce up your entryway or refresh the guest room before visitors arrive.
Entryway storage
Instantly organize your entryway with a new storage bench or a dedicated shoe storage cabinet.
Upholstered flip storage bench: on sale for $192.99 (46% off)
Original price: $359
This storage bench combines style with function with a flip-top compartment that has ample space for blankets and pillows. It is designed with armrests and seating for two to double as a cozy spot to relax.
Accent cabinet with adjustable shelves: on sale for 263.99 (64% off)
Original price: $739.90
This contemporary cabinet with fluted doors and adjustable shelves is ideal for dinnerware, books, shoe storage in entryways, dining rooms or living areas.
Shoe storage cabinet: on sale for $114.99 (75% off)
Original price: $455
This freestanding shoe cabinet has slatted doors, tiered shelves that hold up to 16 pairs of shoes and a modern silhouette with tapered legs.
GORDON RAMSAY'S GO-TO KITCHEN GEAR: SHOP HEXCLAD COOKWARE, KNIVES, APRON AND CUTTING BOARDS
Console table: on sale for $122.99 (40% off)
Original price: $203.29
This slim console table fits entryways or living rooms and offers plenty of storage with its three open shelves.
Hall tree with storage: on sale for $203.99 (64% off)
Original price: $569.99
Keep your entryway stylish and organized with this 67-inch farmhouse hall tree. It features hooks and a shelf for coats, a bench for shoes and six compartments with woven baskets for everyday essentials.
Guest room revamp
Give your guest room a refresh with a new mattress, upholstered bed frame, or a set of new pillows.
Wayfair sleep 8-inch innerspring mattress: on sale for $67.99 (48% off)
Original price: $129.99
Guests will sleep soundly on this eight-inch medium innerspring mattress, featuring medium-firm support and cooling steel coils for a comfortable night's rest.
Wayfair hybrid mattress: on sale for $369.99 (55% off)
Original price: $829
This medium-plush hybrid mattress with six-layer design of cooling gel foam and pocket coils targets and supports the lower back. It features a euro-top cover, reinforced edges and a 100-night trial.
FALL AND HALLOWEEN WREATHS TO CELEBRATE THE SEASON
Upholstered platform bed: on sale for $187.99 (80% off)
Original price: $959.96
Elevate your bedroom with this elegant velvet wingback bed. Built on sturdy wooden slats with a center support leg, it combines comfort and durability.
Five-drawer dresser: on sale for $59.99 (77% off)
Original price: $259.99
This simple, five-drawer dresser offers easy clothing storage and a versatile design that fits with any decor.
Egyptian cotton sateen sheet set: on sale for $23.99 (70% off)
Original price: $79.99
Sleep in comfort with this 100% cotton sheet set featuring a 400 thread count. The sheets are soft, smooth and wrinkle-resistant.
Cooling Down Alternative gel fiber bed pillows: on sale for $42.99 (43% off)
Original price: $75
Stay cool and comfortable with this two-piece, gel-fiber pillow set. They are hypoallergenic and machine-washable.
Extra seating and decor
Create extra space and a warm, inviting atmosphere for your guests with cozy accent furniture and decor.
Round Velvet throw pillows: on sale for $24.21 (67% off)
Original price: $73.99
These two round accent pillows are crafted from soft velvet and detailed with hand-sewn pleats and a center button, blending classic charm with a modern touch.
Knitted throw blanket: on sale for $26.99 (46% off)
Original price: $49.99
Create a cozy environment in your space with this classic knitted blanket featuring a modern chevron pattern.
Throw pillow insert (set of 4) on sale for $25.99 (78% off)
Original price: $119.99
Refresh your seasonal decor with this four-pack of soft, durable pillow inserts – perfect for filling your favorite decorative covers.
Leather accent chair: on sale for $163.99 (63% off)
Original price: $440
Add stylish seating with this solid rubberwood chair upholstered in faux leather with angled legs in a natural brown finish.
For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals
Wide armchair: on sale for $264.99 (56% off)
Original price: $599.99
Bring style and comfort to any room with this low-profile accent chair, featuring sturdy oak A-shaped legs and cozy chenille upholstery.