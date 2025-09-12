Fall and Halloween wreaths to celebrate the season

Adding a wreath to your door instantly elevates curb appeal and creates a warm, welcoming vibe. You can celebrate almost any season with a festive design that brings timeless beauty and cheer to your doorstep. Keep scrolling to shop for some options that are great for fall or even specific to Halloween.

Halloween wreaths

From gothic glam to just plain spooky, these wreaths are ideal for Halloween.

Original price: $99.99

Bring gothic glam to your front door with this striking wreath. Its deep purple and black roses pair well with the silver pumpkins and a lace-adorned skull to help lend a haunting elegance to your front door.

Original price: $83.99

This 24-inch wreath showcases a spooky skeleton intertwined with black leaves that make it a bold, one-of-a-kind statement for your front door.

This 26-inch Halloween wreath has a battery-powered neon "BOO" sign in the middle that lights up. It is decorated with glittery branches and seasonal ornaments.

Fall wreaths

These wreaths are packed with pumpkins or feature beautiful fall colors that are perfect for the season.

Soft, airy foliage and muted autumn tones give this wreath an effortless boho vibe.

Original price: $189

Bring autumn home with this 28-inch harvest pumpkin wreath that is packed with pinecones, fiery maple leaves, berries and gourds.

Original price: $49.99

Welcome guests with this vibrant 24-inch fall wreath packed with sunflowers, pumpkins and maple leaves. It’s finished with a rustic wooden hello sign for a cozy farmhouse touch.

Christmas and New Year wreaths

If you're already looking ahead to the holiday season, check out these wreaths that will get you in the festive spirit.

Deck the halls with this Fraser fir wreath, embellished with hydrangeas, gold leaves, berries and ornaments. A velvet ribbon and twinkling lights add the finishing touch.

Original price: $112.50

Bring holiday cheer home with this bright green wreath adorned with plump holly berries and natural pinecones for a classic, festive look.

Original price: $38.99

This pre-lit holiday wreath glimmers with 56 shatterproof ornaments and is entwined with a tinsel garland for an extra touch.

Ring in the New Year with this festive black-and-gold ribbon wreath, complete with a "Happy New Year" centerpiece. It is a great accent for any celebration.

