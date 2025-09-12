Expand / Collapse search
Fall and Halloween wreaths to celebrate the season

Add instant curb appeal with a festive holiday wreath

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
woman making holiday wreaths

Decorate your door with a festive wreath for the holidays. (iStock)

Adding a wreath to your door instantly elevates curb appeal and creates a warm, welcoming vibe. You can celebrate almost any season with a festive design that brings timeless beauty and cheer to your doorstep. Keep scrolling to shop for some options that are great for fall or even specific to Halloween.

Halloween wreaths

From gothic glam to just plain spooky, these wreaths are ideal for Halloween.

Gothic glam wreath with skull: on sale for $49.99 (50% off)

Original price: $99.99

This spooky glam wreath has shimmering pumpkins, roses and skulls. 

This spooky glam wreath has shimmering pumpkins, roses and skulls.  (Michaels)

Bring gothic glam to your front door with this striking wreath. Its deep purple and black roses pair well with the silver pumpkins and a lace-adorned skull to help lend a haunting elegance to your front door. 

Skull and bones Halloween wreath: on sale for $72.99 (13% off)

Original price: $83.99

This 24-inch wreath showcases a spooky skeleton.

This 24-inch wreath showcases a spooky skeleton. (Wayfair)

This 24-inch wreath showcases a spooky skeleton intertwined with black leaves that make it a bold, one-of-a-kind statement for your front door.

Pre-lit neon BOO wreath: $39.97

Dress up your door with a boo wreath.

Dress up your door with a boo wreath. (Sam's Club)

This 26-inch Halloween wreath has a battery-powered neon "BOO" sign in the middle that lights up. It is decorated with glittery branches and seasonal ornaments. 

Fall wreaths

These wreaths are packed with pumpkins or feature beautiful fall colors that are perfect for the season.

Wheat and heather autumn wreath: $29.99

The fall color combo of this wreath matches perfectly with pumpkins.

The fall color combo of this wreath matches perfectly with pumpkins. (At Home)

Soft, airy foliage and muted autumn tones give this wreath an effortless boho vibe.

Harvest pumpkin wreath: on sale for $113 (40% off)

Original price: $189

This wreath is packed with pinecones, maple leaves, berry clusters and gourds.

This wreath is packed with pinecones, maple leaves, berry clusters and gourds. (Grandin Road)

Bring autumn home with this 28-inch harvest pumpkin wreath that is packed with pinecones, fiery maple leaves, berries and gourds.

Harvest wreath: on sale for $44.99 (10% off)

Original price: $49.99

This wreath has a rustic wooden hello sign.

This wreath has a rustic wooden hello sign. (Amazon)

Amazon $49.99 $44.99

Welcome guests with this vibrant 24-inch fall wreath packed with sunflowers, pumpkins and maple leaves. It’s finished with a rustic wooden hello sign for a cozy farmhouse touch.

Christmas and New Year wreaths

If you're already looking ahead to the holiday season, check out these wreaths that will get you in the festive spirit.

Holiday Traditions Fraser fir wreath with bow: $329

This wreath lights up with four AA batteries.

This wreath lights up with four AA batteries. (Balsam Hill)

Deck the halls with this Fraser fir wreath, embellished with hydrangeas, gold leaves, berries and ornaments. A velvet ribbon and twinkling lights add the finishing touch. 

Kurt Adler Christmas wreath: on sale for $55.64 (51% off)

Original price: $112.50

This wreath measures 20 inches in diameter

This wreath measures 20 inches in diameter (Wayfair)

Bring holiday cheer home with this bright green wreath adorned with plump holly berries and natural pinecones for a classic, festive look.

Lit ornament wreath: on sale for $36.99 (5% off)

Original price: $38.99 

Use this Christmas ball wreath inside your home.

Use this Christmas ball wreath inside your home. (Wayfair)

This pre-lit holiday wreath glimmers with 56 shatterproof ornaments and is entwined with a tinsel garland for an extra touch.

Happy New Year wreath: $124.94

This wreath features a ‘Happy New Year’ center.

This wreath features a ‘Happy New Year’ center. (Walmart)

Ring in the New Year with this festive black-and-gold ribbon wreath, complete with a "Happy New Year" centerpiece. It is a great accent for any celebration.

