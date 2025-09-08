Gordon Ramsay's go-to kitchen gear: Shop HexClad knives, apron and cutting boards

HexClad knives use a durable, Japanese Damascus steel that has a hard blade holds a sharp edge. (Fox is an investor in HexClad.) The handles are designed to be comfortable and balanced, making them feel good in your hand and easy to use. Keep scrolling to find the perfect set of HexClad knives.

Total value: $783.99

The HexClad seven-piece Damascus steel knife set includes all the knives you'll need for everyday cooking, from a chef's knife for chopping to a small paring knife for detailed work. The set comes with a magnetic block to store and protect your knives.

Total value: $654

The HexClad essential Damascus steel knife set includes five of the most useful knives – a chef's knife, santoku, serrated knife, utility knife and paring knife. It also comes with a nine-inch honing rod.

Total value: $458

This set of eight HexClad steak knives are made with Damascus steel, so the blades have this distinctive-looking layered pattern and are incredibly sharp.

HexClad’s set of four steak knives has a very sharp edge for slicing meat and handles that are designed to feel comfortable and balanced in your hand.

HexClad’s Damascus chef's knife is an eight-inch knife designed to handle everything from chopping vegetables to slicing meat.

The HexClad carving set is a two-piece set made from Damascus steel. It's a great set to have for carving your turkeys or roasts.

Beyond knives

HexClad also offers high-quality cutting boards and aprons for home chefs.

Look like Gordon Ramsay in the kitchen with HexClad's Eco Modern Apron. It's made from HexTwill, which is made using recycled plastic bottles. It has an adjustable neck strap for a comfortable fit, plus a front pocket that's handy for holding a towel or your phone.

The HexClad hybrid carving and cutting board is two-sided, making it extremely versatile. The board is made up of beechwood with engraved hexagons to keep meat from sliding and a groove to catch meat juices, and the other is flat.

The HexClad large walnut cutting board is made from solid walnut, a durable wood that's easy on your knives and can self-heal when properly cared for. The board also has a small groove to catch juices. Use it for everyday food prep or to serve your best charcuterie selections.