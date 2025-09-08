Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Deals

Gordon Ramsay's go-to kitchen gear: Shop HexClad knives, apron and cutting boards

Make HexClad knives your go-to option for the kitchen

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Gordon Ramsay with hexclad items

Gear up for the Holiday cooking season with a selection of Gordon Ramsay’s favorite knives. (HexClad)

HexClad knives use a durable, Japanese Damascus steel that has a hard blade holds a sharp edge. (Fox is an investor in HexClad.) The handles are designed to be comfortable and balanced, making them feel good in your hand and easy to use. Keep scrolling to find the perfect set of HexClad knives.

HexClad 7-piece Damascus steel knife set: $499 (36% savings)

Total value: $783.99

This set includes all the knives you’ll need to get started in the kitchen.

This set includes all the knives you’ll need to get started in the kitchen. (HexClad)

The HexClad seven-piece Damascus steel knife set includes all the knives you'll need for everyday cooking, from a chef's knife for chopping to a small paring knife for detailed work. The set comes with a magnetic block to store and protect your knives.

HexClad essential Damascus steel knife set 6-piece: $439 (33% savings)

Total value: $654

This is a good, compact set of knives for a home chef.

This is a good, compact set of knives for a home chef. (HexClad)

The HexClad essential Damascus steel knife set includes five of the most useful knives – a chef's knife, santoku, serrated knife, utility knife and paring knife. It also comes with a nine-inch honing rod.

BEST GRANDPARENTS DAY GIFTS: FROM SMART FRAMES TO SENTIMENTAL KEEPSAKES

Hexclad Damascus steel steak knife set, 8-piece: $379 (17% savings)

Total value: $458

The HexClad Damascus steel steak knife set is a complete set of eight steak knives.

The HexClad Damascus steel steak knife set is a complete set of eight steak knives. (HexClad)

This set of eight HexClad steak knives are made with Damascus steel, so the blades have this distinctive-looking layered pattern and are incredibly sharp.  

HexClad Master series steak knives: $259

This sleek set of four HexClad steak knives feature a thin blade.

This sleek set of four HexClad steak knives feature a thin blade. (HexClad)

HexClad’s set of four steak knives has a very sharp edge for slicing meat and handles that are designed to feel comfortable and balanced in your hand.

SOLAR CAMPING GEAR TO POWER YOUR OFF-GRID ADVENTURES

HexClad Damascus chef's knife: $139

This single knife is a great way to get started.

This single knife is a great way to get started. (HexClad)

HexClad’s Damascus chef's knife is an eight-inch knife designed to handle everything from chopping vegetables to slicing meat. 

HexClad carving set: $199

This carving set will get the job done.

This carving set will get the job done. (HexClad)

The HexClad carving set is a two-piece set made from Damascus steel. It's a great set to have for carving your turkeys or roasts.

Beyond knives

HexClad also offers high-quality cutting boards and aprons for home chefs.

HexClad Eco Modern Apron: $79

This is a sturdy, practical apron for any home cook.

This is a sturdy, practical apron for any home cook. (HexClad)

Look like Gordon Ramsay in the kitchen with HexClad's Eco Modern Apron. It's made from HexTwill, which is made using recycled plastic bottles. It has an adjustable neck strap for a comfortable fit, plus a front pocket that's handy for holding a towel or your phone.

HexClad hybrid carving and cutting board: $199

Get two boards in one with this option.

Get two boards in one with this option. (HexClad)

The HexClad hybrid carving and cutting board is two-sided, making it extremely versatile. The board is made up of beechwood with engraved hexagons to keep meat from sliding and a groove to catch meat juices, and the other is flat.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

HexClad large walnut cutting board: $99

This stunning board is perfect for displaying your meats and cheeses.

This stunning board is perfect for displaying your meats and cheeses. (HexClad)

The HexClad large walnut cutting board is made from solid walnut, a durable wood that's easy on your knives and can self-heal when properly cared for. The board also has a small groove to catch juices. Use it for everyday food prep or to serve your best charcuterie selections.

Nora Colomer is a writer reporting on beauty, style, home, kitchen, tech and fitness for Fox News.

Close modal

Continue