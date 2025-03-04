Wayfair's 72-hour sale is your chance to score big savings on bedroom furnishing 

Wayfair's 72-hour clear-out is back, offering a wide range of last-chance deals on everything home, from furniture to faucets. Save up to 60% on many items until Monday, March 10. So, if you've been thinking about a bedroom refresh, this is your chance to find your next mattress, bedframe and accent chair at an unbeatable price.

Here are 13 pieces to help with your bedroom transformation:

Original price: $449.99

This 12-inch memory foam mattress is medium-firm and made with Wayfair's cooling formula for perfectly regulated sleep. It is a great upgrade for the master bedroom or a fancy mattress for the guest bedroom. The 10-inch version is on sale for $233.99.

Original price: $711

This 14-inch plush cooling gel hybrid mattress is ultra-plush and perfect for sleepers who like a sunk-in feeling. It combines memory foam technology with the classic support of pocket coils and features Wayfair's cooling technology.

Original price:$1,099

This 12-inch hybrid mattress combines innerspring coils and memory foam. It's designed to provide comfort and support for your body.

Original price: $1,240

Go upscale with your bedroom renovation with this upholstered bed frame featuring a high wingback headboard. Slats and center legs support your box spring and mattress.

Original price: $919.96

This bed frame is upholstered in linen and features a tufted button headboard. The surround is also upholstered for a tailored look. A system of slats and legs eliminates the need for a box spring.

Original price: $1,199

This 12-inch-thick memory foam mattress in a box features layered foams to deliver custom body-hugging support.

Original price: $799.99

The Nora Medium Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress features a breathable cover made with cooling fibers that gives you a chilled feeling when lying down. The mattress has a medium comfort level and a breathable sleep surface, perfect for adults.

Original price: $1,159.96

This is a platform bed with storage! The bed frame rests flush against the floor and is wrapped in the fabric in a hue of your choice. It features a frame that lifts hydraulically to reveal storage compartments for easy storage.

Original price: $299

This upholstered platform bed with drawers combines a storage headboard, a charging station and a wide enough shelf to set up your electronics. It is designed with three storage drawers fitted with rolling wheels that can be easily pushed in and pulled out.

Original price: $1,700

If you suffer from back pain, replace your regular beds with a massaging zero-gravity adjustable bed. This bed can adjust to a zero-gravity position with the push of a button to simulate weightlessness. In this position, most of the stress in your lower back is eliminated while increasing blood circulation, which reduces pressure points. Two convenient USB ports are built into the base to charge your electronic devices.

Original price: $899

This upholstered swivel chair is the perfect accent chair for your bedroom. It provides a great place to relax before bed with a book or to take the day in with a cup of tea. The chair has a modern silhouette and fits with most room decor.

Original price: $891

This reclining glider, with its smooth-edged square shape, brings clean-lined style and comfort to your bedroom or nursery. The chair is easy to set up and has multiple reclining positions.

Original price: $43.80

This sheet set is made from 100% microfiber for a warm and comfy fit. It includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two standard pillowcases.