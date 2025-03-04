Wayfair's 72-hour sale is your chance to score big savings on bedroom furnishing 

Wayfair's 72-hour clear-out is back, offering a wide range of last-chance deals on everything home, from furniture to faucets. Save up to 60% on many items until Monday, March 10. So, if you've been thinking about a bedroom refresh, this is your chance to find your next mattress, bedframe and accent chair at an unbeatable price.
Here are 13 pieces to help with your bedroom transformation:
Wayfair Sleep cooling gel foam mattress: on sale for $289.99
Original price: $449.99
This 12-inch memory foam mattress is medium-firm and made with Wayfair's cooling formula for perfectly regulated sleep. It is a great upgrade for the master bedroom or a fancy mattress for the guest bedroom. The 10-inch version is on sale for $233.99.
Wayfair Sleep cooling gel hybrid mattress: on sale for $384.99
Original price: $711
This 14-inch plush cooling gel hybrid mattress is ultra-plush and perfect for sleepers who like a sunk-in feeling. It combines memory foam technology with the classic support of pocket coils and features Wayfair's cooling technology.
THE COFFEE CONNOISSEUR'S GUIDE TO THE TOP COFFEE POTS FOR EVERY TYPE OF COFFEE DRINKER
Sealy hybrid mattress with CopperChill: on sale for $559.99
Original price:$1,099
This 12-inch hybrid mattress combines innerspring coils and memory foam. It's designed to provide comfort and support for your body.
Upholstered wingback bed: on sale for $899
Original price: $1,240
Go upscale with your bedroom renovation with this upholstered bed frame featuring a high wingback headboard. Slats and center legs support your box spring and mattress.
Tufted upholstered platform bed: on sale for $209.99
Original price: $919.96
This bed frame is upholstered in linen and features a tufted button headboard. The surround is also upholstered for a tailored look. A system of slats and legs eliminates the need for a box spring.
Sealy memory foam mattress: on sale for $459
Original price: $1,199
This 12-inch-thick memory foam mattress in a box features layered foams to deliver custom body-hugging support.
10 MUSICAL INSTRUMENT STARTER KITS FOR ASPIRING MUSICIANS
The Nora medium cooling gel mattress: on sale for $569.99
Original price: $799.99
The Nora Medium Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress features a breathable cover made with cooling fibers that gives you a chilled feeling when lying down. The mattress has a medium comfort level and a breathable sleep surface, perfect for adults.
Hydraulic lift-up storage platform bed: on sale for $263.99
Original price: $1,159.96
This is a platform bed with storage! The bed frame rests flush against the floor and is wrapped in the fabric in a hue of your choice. It features a frame that lifts hydraulically to reveal storage compartments for easy storage.
Upholstered bed frame with drawers and charging station: on sale for $259
Original price: $299
This upholstered platform bed with drawers combines a storage headboard, a charging station and a wide enough shelf to set up your electronics. It is designed with three storage drawers fitted with rolling wheels that can be easily pushed in and pulled out.
Massaging zero gravity adjustable bed: on sale for $659.99
Original price: $1,700
If you suffer from back pain, replace your regular beds with a massaging zero-gravity adjustable bed. This bed can adjust to a zero-gravity position with the push of a button to simulate weightlessness. In this position, most of the stress in your lower back is eliminated while increasing blood circulation, which reduces pressure points. Two convenient USB ports are built into the base to charge your electronic devices.
Upholstered swivel barrel chair: on sale for $529
Original price: $899
This upholstered swivel chair is the perfect accent chair for your bedroom. It provides a great place to relax before bed with a book or to take the day in with a cup of tea. The chair has a modern silhouette and fits with most room decor.
Upholstered swivel reclining glider: on sale for $299.99
Original price: $891
This reclining glider, with its smooth-edged square shape, brings clean-lined style and comfort to your bedroom or nursery. The chair is easy to set up and has multiple reclining positions.
For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals
Wayfair Basics 1800 series sheet set: on sale for $25.99
Original price: $43.80
This sheet set is made from 100% microfiber for a warm and comfy fit. It includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two standard pillowcases.