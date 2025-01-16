10 musical instrument starter kits for aspiring musicians

Ever dreamed of being in a rock band? Or a blues band? Or just a one-man band? Now is as good a time as any to finally follow your dream! And you’ll be glad to know it’s easier than ever. You can get kits and sets for most instruments that contain everything you need to get started.

Electric-guitar enthusiasts can finally shred on their own guitar, drummers can get all the practice they need and keyboard players can teach themselves all the basics with these kits. Or, if you prefer a more mellow instrument, you can learn the harmonica or take up the bongos. There are also wind instruments like the saxophone and the trumpet, complete with reeds, cleaning supplies and more, so you can become the next great jazz musician.

All these instruments can be found on Amazon and can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Original price: $279.99

Aspiring drummers need lots of practice before graduating to a full-fledged drum set. This Donner electronic drum set is the perfect way to practice. It creates an entirely read drumming experience without taking up as much space. The set comes with all the drums and cymbals you need, a stool to sit on and two pedals.

18 AMAZON ITEMS THAT CAN HELP YOU START NEW HOBBIES THIS YEAR

Begin to learn the electric guitar without spending a fortune with the Fender Squier electric guitar kit. You’ll get the electric guitar itself, an amp to connect it to, a padded gig bag, a strap, picks, a guitar stand and an extra set of strings, all for just under $200. You also get a free subscription to Fender Play, which includes guitar lessons.

The Ashthorpe acoustic guitar starter kit is a great beginner model for kids and adults alike. You’ll get an entire starter kit, complete with an entry-level guitar, a carrying bag, three picks, a shoulder strap, a digital tuner, a pitch pipe and an extra set of six strings.

A keyboard is a more affordable alternative to a full piano, plus it only takes up a small corner of your home or apartment. This electronic musical keyboard set includes the keyboard, a stool to sit on, a headset and a microphone. There are also 24 demonstration songs built in, so you can learn a few songs quickly.

Ever wanted to learn the violin or fiddle? The Eastar violin set has everything you should need. The set includes a beautiful maple and spruce wood violin, a horse hair bow, a shoulder rest, a tuner and a set of extra strings.

10 CRAFTING KITS TO HELP YOU FIND A NEW HOBBY

An easy to learn instrument is the ukulele. Anyone looking to learn can get started with the Donner Concert ukulele kit. Not only do you get the ukulele itself, but you get a gig strap, tuner, extra strings, picks and a cleaning cloth. You also get free online lessons included, so you can learn a new instrument in no time.

A bongo drum set is fun to play and relatively easy to learn. This small bongos set contains two drums, ideal for beginners and kids. You also get a carrying case for your drums so you can easily transport them.

The trumpet is a bold, beautiful-sounding instrument that, once you know how to play, really makes a statement. You don’t need much to get started, just the trumpet, a mouthpiece and cleaning equipment, all of which come in this Eastar trumpet set.

Although the saxophone takes some practice to really get the hang of it, it’s a truly unique and iconic instrument. To get started on your saxophone journey, the Glory Gold alto saxophone set has a saxophone, reeds, mouthpiece cushions and cleaning tools.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Want to learn an instrument fast? None is quite as easy to learn as the harmonica. The Fender Blues deluxe harmonica set has a pack of seven harmonicas, all in a different key, so you can customize your sound to each specific song you play. You’ll also get a helpful carrying bag to store all your harmonicas.