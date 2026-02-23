11 rugged outdoor watches built to survive anything, starting at $65

If you want a quality watch but worry you’ll break it, we chose military-grade, sports-inspired picks from Garmin, Citizen, Casio and more trusted brands that can take a beating. These watches resist water and shock without sacrificing style.

Original price: $199.99

Garmin positions the Forerunner as its entry-level adventure watch. It does everything from tracking your heart rate to providing your with GPS directions for walks and runs. The streamlined design skips bulk, making it ideal for runners and other athletes, even if it’s not the most rugged option.

Race time predictions and finish estimates keep training on track, while additional modes monitor cycling, swimming and even pilates. Best of all, though, the battery lasts up to two weeks, or 20 hours in GPS mode.

Original price: $499.99

Garmin designed the Instinct to handle tough conditions, so it can take drops and water without a problem. A few hours of sunlight each day keep it charged, so you won’t need to plug it in as often. It even has a built-in LED flashlight that helps you see during early morning or late-night workouts. Other standout features include heart rate tracking and sleep monitoring.

Original price: $99.95

If you want a simple, durable watch that covers the basics, the cult-favorite Casio G-Shock is a budget-friendly choice. It resists water up to 660 feet and features an easy-to-read digital display. You also get a stopwatch and a built-in calendar right on your wrist.

The Luminox Original Navy SEAL watch passes the toughness test. Its lightweight case offers 200 meters of water resistance and a bold dial that gives it a sharp, professional look. Its oversized numbers and glowing backlight also make it easy to read in any weather.

Timex made the Expedition Ridge with durable materials that handle a wide range of outdoor activities. It resists water up to 50 meters and features toughened glass, a metal case and a silicone strap for everyday durability. Large numerals and a backlight make the face easy to read in any lighting.

If you enjoy the durability of the Timex Expedition but want something a bit more polished, the Timex Deepwater Reef is a solid alternative. It’s water-resistant up to 200 meters, with a stainless steel casing and a sapphire crystal face that’s nearly impossible to scratch. The steel bracelet also gives it an elevated look that you can easily pair with jeans or a suit.

A military-grade watch for runners, the Suunto Race offers a modern style with a touchscreen display. GPS tracks your runs, while heart rate mode logs your exercise stats. As the watch learns your patterns, you’ll get feedback on your training load, progress and recovery.

Original price: $99.99

For a rugged digital watch with smart capabilities, go with the Amazfit Active 2 Sport, which combines a silicone band and durable stainless steel dial. Its 10-day battery life and built-in GPS measures your heart rate, sleep and workout metrics, and with more than 160 sports modes, it’s a strong fit for any athlete or adventurer. At just $100, it’s a budget-friendly option, too.

Original price: $399

Waterproof up to 50 meters, the popular Apple Watch Series 11 delivers both durability and advanced health tracking. It can detect signs of high blood pressure, offer a personalized sleep score daily and allow you to take an ECG at any time. Use Workout Buddy to generate personalized suggestions based on your heart rate and training load.

Bertucci’s Classic Field watch is a compact choice that shows you the time without the extra features. The case is stainless steel, and the display uses scratch-resistant crystal for added protection. Tell time anywhere with the backlight, and bring it underwater up to 100 meters.

Original price: $425

The Citizen Avion has a vintage look but works well for everyday wear. Its soft brown leather strap and stainless steel case with a green face make it an instant classic that pairs well with just about anything. It resists water and includes both 12- and 24-hour time settings, plus a stopwatch for workouts or daily use.

