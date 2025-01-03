Must-have fleece jackets for the winter season

With temps dropping into single digits around the country, few wardrobe staples provide the perfect combination of warmth, comfort and style as fleece jackets do. Lightweight yet insulating, these versatile pieces are ideal for layering during outdoor adventures or casual wear in brisk weather.

Designed to trap heat while remaining breathable, fleece jackets have become a favorite for winter enthusiasts and fashion-conscious individuals alike. Whether trekking through snowy trails or running errands around town, these ten options ensure you stay warm without sacrificing comfort or fashion.

This fleece sweatshirt with pockets on Amazon combines a fleece’s warmth with a sweater’s aesthetic. The sweatshirt is a quarter-zip style that can be worn over an activewear set or as a standalone sweater. And there is a similar style jacket at Nordstrom for less than $40.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

A classic choice, this Columbia Benton Springs features soft, midweight fleece for reliable warmth. It’s perfect for layering or standalone wear with a modern, classic fit and zippered hand pockets. It’s an affordable option that doesn’t compromise quality and comes in many colors and sizes. You can also get the same jacket in many colors and sizes on Amazon for a few dollars less.

THESE HATS AND SCARVES WILL TRANSFORM YOUR WINTER LOOK AND KEEP YOU WARM

The Denali 2 from The North Face at Amazon features reinforced shoulders, chest and forearms. Its signature Polartec fleece construction provides insulation while remaining breathable for a variety of winter activities. L.L. Bean offers its version of this jacket , which is of the same quality, at a slightly lower cost.

Designed for casual wear, the Arc'teryx Covert Cardigan on Amazon uses the brand’s signature heathered fleece for a soft, sweater-knit appearance. It’s lightweight, comfortable and versatile, making it an excellent choice for outdoor settings. Want a similar style with a price that can’t be beaten? Check out this Columbia version for $40.

Budget-friendly and practical, this Columbia Mountain 2.0 is a lightweight fleece jacket perfect for mild winter conditions. It features a full-zip front and elastic cuffs to seal in warmth, plus a pocket to stash your phone. If you like this jacket’s features but might want to grab it in a vest for layering purposes, check out this Mountain 2.0 vest.

WINTER CAMPING GEAR THAT WILL HELP YOU STAY WARM WHILE YOU’RE IN THE WOODS

The Marmot Reactor on Amazon is made of the brand’s Polartec microfleece for optimal warmth without bulk and moisture-wicking capabilities. Its flatlock seams claim to reduce chafing and the jacket’s lightweight design ensures ease of movement, making it a favorite for hiking and climbing. L.L. Bean offers a similar lightweight performance fleece jacket for $74.99.

With a nod to vintage outdoor style, the L.L.Bean Mountain Classic fleece is made from anti-pill polyester fleece for long-lasting wear. This jacket combines timeless design with practical features like zippered pockets and elastic cuffs. There’s a version for women , too, for a matching his-and-hers look for any couple that loves to partake in outdoor adventures together.

The Outdoor Research Vigor at Amazon uses a thermo-regulating technology to help your body stay comfortable during varying activity levels. Stretch panels add mobility and the breathable fleece keeps you dry and comfortable during intense adventures. The North Face also offers a thermo-regulating fleece at Nordstrom at a lower price.

Most people know Carhartt for its rugged canvas gear, but the brand also offers a durable fleece ideal for outdoor work or play. The jacket’s stretch fabric and water-repellent finish make it a durable yet comfortable choice for winter wear. If you’re an L.L. Bean fan, they also offer a version of this for around the same price.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals