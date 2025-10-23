7 alarm clocks that actually wake you up after daylight savings ends

When daylight savings ends next week, dragging yourself out of bed will likely feel even harder. Whether you’re after a gentle sunrise glow or a good old-fashioned buzzer that could wake the neighbors, we’ve rounded up the best alarm clocks to help you stay on schedule, no matter how groggy you feel.

Build a bedroom routine you’ll stick to with the Hatch Restore 3 alarm clock. It’s an all-in-one alarm clock that also helps you fall asleep and relax. You can choose from over 80 sleep sounds, and the sunrise alarm clock feature helps you wake up naturally and gently. Instead of a loud, blaring alarm, Hatch gets you up with soothing sounds and a light that gradually gets brighter, mimicking the sun. Using the Hatch Sleep app, you can customize your sleep and wake-up times, listen to sleep stories and get guided meditations.

The DreamSky digital alarm clock includes a large LCD screen that automatically adjusts to the right time. You can change the brightness level at night, so the clock doesn’t wake you up. To use the alarm feature, just set your wakeup time, and you’ll hear a loud, non-adjustable beep. There are two USB ports on the clock, so you can charge your devices while you sleep.

This digital alarm clock comes with a wireless charging option and a USB port. Just place your phone on top of the alarm, and it’ll start to charge. Ideal for couples, you can set dual alarms that coincide with both your schedules. Choose from six different alarm sounds and adjust the starting volume so you’re woken up gently. There’s also a built-in sound machine with 23 calming sounds to help you relax and drift off to sleep. If you want your own sound, the alarm clock has a Bluetooth feature. Just connect to your phone and play your favorite music, audiobooks or podcasts.

With a Blueair air purifier that has a built-in sunrise alarm clock, you can breathe better at night and wake up more refreshed. It’s a small but mighty air purifier that removes up to 99.97% of allergens, pet hair and pollutants in just over 12 minutes. Enjoy a screen-free wake-up with 11 different calming sounds that ease you out of a deep sleep. Adjust the air purifier’s light level for a reading light or a night light to help you wind down.

If you’re not ready to pay the higher price tag for the Hatch Restore 3, this Amazon dupe provides many of the same features at a quarter of the cost. The sunrise simulation gradually brightens the alarm over a customizable five to 60 minutes before your set wake-up time. This light helps you rise naturally so you feel more refreshed.

It also operates as a sleep machine, offering 25 calming sounds. Stream music, podcasts and audiobooks through the built-in Bluetooth. A soft night light offers 12 color options that help you relax at the end of the evening. Seven alarm sounds (all with an adjustable volume) allow you to customize your wake-up experience.

Uniquely shaped, this sunrise alarm clock includes a built-in noise machine and USB port. As a sunrise alarm clock, the natural light will gradually start brightening 10 minutes before your alarm so you can wake up refreshed. There are two separate alarm clocks, so couples can set individual alarms based on their schedules. With 12 different volume levels, even heavy sleepers can wake up gently. The white noise feature includes 10 soothing sounds designed to help you fall asleep. Set a 30, 60 or 90-minute timer so the noise doesn’t wake you up.

If you want a simple clock with large, easy-to-read numbers, this atomic alarm clock has everything you need. The battery-operated clock displays the indoor temperature, humidity, date and time. The clock automatically updates to the correct time, even when daylight savings time ends. Designed to fit on the wall or on your night stand, this alarm is thin and compact.

