Walmart's Summer Deals Event: Get up to 80% off on kitchen appliances, tools, Apple products and more

Walmart kicked off its weeklong deals event, which runs at around the same time as Amazon Prime Day, bringing massive savings just in time for summer and back-to-school preparations. Shoppers can snag discounts of up to 80% off across a vast selection of items, from innovative kitchen gadgets to everyday household staples and the latest Apple products. Check out the sale now before it ends on July 13.



Apple MacBook Air 13.3 inch laptop: $599 (8% off), originally $649

Apple AirTag - 4 Pack: $64.99 (34% off), originally $99

2025 Apple 11-inch iPad Air M3: $479 (20% off) , originally $599

Apple AirPods Max - Sky Blue: $398 (28% off), originally $549

Original price: $239

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are the top of the line AirPods, and have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which blocks out background noise when you need to focus. They also boast a smart hearing aid function that’ll give you a clinical grade hearing test through an iPhone, then tweak the sound to give you a boost if you need it. They’ll last for six hours on a single charge, and the case will also charge them for 30 hours of life in total.

Original price: $399

The Apple Watch Series 10 has a large display that makes it easier to manage calls, texts and apps. You also get a battery that charges 80% in just 30 minutes. On top of these features, you get more advanced health insights like the ability to take an ECG, and reproductive health insights. This watch is crack-resistant and water-resistant.

Greenworks 60V riding mower: $2,849.99 (19% off) originally $3,497

EcoFlow Delta 2 portable solar generator: $446 (50% off) , originally $899

Jackery Explorer 500 portable power station and carry bag: $328 (59% off) , originally $799

Shark steam and scrub all-in-one system: $132 (27% off) , originally $179.99

Original price: $199

The DeWalt 20V compact cordless hammer drill is the tool you need for demanding drilling and fastening applications in tight spaces. The drill is powered by DeWalt's 20V MAX battery system and features a brushless motor for increased efficiency, longer runtime and enhanced durability.

Original price: $649.99

The Dyson V12 Detect Slim is Dyson's lightest intelligent cordless vacuum cleaner which features a Fluffy Optic cleaner head with a precisely angled laser that illuminates invisible dust on hard floors. The vacuum also intelligently adapts its suction depending on the dust volume.

Carote 15-piece nonstick cookware set: $41.99 (58%) , originally $99.99

Astercook kitchen knife set: $32.99 (84% off) , originally $199.99

Immersion handheld blender: $32.99 (89% off) , originally $299

Instant Pot 7.5-quart slow cooker: $48.30 (30% off) , originally $69

Beautiful 6-quart air fryer by Drew Barrymore: $48.28 (30% off), originally $69

Original price: $199

Try the trending Ninja CREAMi to make a variety of frozen treats, from indulgent ice cream and gelato to sorbets and smoothie bowls. The CREAMi works by creamifying already frozen solid bases.

Original price: $459.99

The KitchenAid Artisan Series five-quart tilt-head stand mixer is a favorite among home bakers and cooks for its ability to handle a wide range of tasks. The mixer comes with a five-quart stainless steel bowl and a tilt-head design. This mixer comes with essential attachments like a coated flat beater, coated dough hook, six-wire whip and a pouring shield.

Renpho air purifier: $59.99 (50% off), originally $119.99

Air purifier with night light: $55.99 (67% off) , originally $169.99

GermGuardian air purifier: $79.99 (18% off) , originally $97.32

Smart air purifier: $109.99 (21% off) , originally $139.99

Original price: $179.99

Use this Dreo HEPA air purifier to cover larger areas. It simultaneously cleans the air and removes odors. Its screen shows the air quality with color-coded indicators. It can cover rooms up to 1,600 square feet in two hours.

Original price: $299.99

This Kloudic air purifier is made for larger rooms up to 1,900 square feet. It has washable filters and sensors for pet hair, pollen and smoke. The air purifier has a whisper-quiet operation level and aromatherapy sponges for adding essential oils.