Walmart's Beauty Event: 16 products to help get you ready for the summer

Walmart's Beauty Event is your chance to stock up on seasonal products at great prices. The retailer offers rollbacks and savings on a wide range of beauty products, including those from high-end brands like Dyson, La Roche-Posay and Olaplex.

Don't miss out on the chance to give your beauty routine a warm-weather refresh with these limited-time deals on everything from skincare and makeup to haircare and accessories. The sale runs until May 31.

Here are 16 beauty products that are on sale now at Walmart:

Original price: $149

The Bio Ionic Pro Curling Iron, now on sale for $119.20, is a lightweight and user-friendly tool designed to make curling all hair types a breeze. Its longer-than-average barrel allows you to wrap even very long hair. With six customizable heat settings, a hair-securing clamp that prevents creases and an auto-shutoff feature, this iron is a must-have for any beauty enthusiast.

Original price: $499.99

Don't miss out on the opportunity to save $120 on a refurbished Dyson Airwrap, now available for $379.99. This versatile tool comes with six different attachments, allowing you to style your hair from straight to curly without the heat damage often associated with hot tools. With the Dyson Airwrap, you can achieve salon-quality results at a fraction of the cost.

Original price: $40

Try the viral favorite Sol de Janeiro Delicia Drench Body Butter for a pleasant summer-scented moisturizer that restores the skin's barrier while calming redness and irritation. Delicia's vanilla orchid and sheer sandalwood scent will delight you.

Original price: $27

L'Oreal Paris Revitalife Triple Power Anti-Aging Serum is a great anti-wrinkle serum at an affordable price. The serum is formulated with hyaluronic acid and pro-xylene to transform the skin's surface and layers below. This product is designed to help combat the signs of aging and promote smoother, firmer, and more youthful-looking skin.

Original price: $17

The viral Bubble Skincare Slam Dunk Hydrating Moisturizer is designed to provide deep hydration for normal to dry skin types. It restores essential nutrients to the skin, leaving it feeling nourished, calm, and protected.

Original price: $23.97

This dermatologist-recommended moisturizer by La Roche-Posay lists thermal water as its main ingredient. According to the brand, its prebiotic thermal water contains minerals and antioxidant properties that help to soothe the skin. It also contains skin-loving ingredients like ceramide-3 and niacinamide to help keep your skin supple.

Original price: $18

Give your manicure a summer upgrade with this Butter London in Pop Orange Patent Shine Nail Lacquer. Butter LONDON is known for its "10-Free" formulas, so it's safe enough to use on every hand. You can wear this polish for up to 10 days without chipping.

Original price: $18.99

During the Walmart beauty event, you can stock up on your favorite hair color dye, Schwarzkopf's Keratin Color, Color & Moisture Permanent Hair Color Cream, now on sale for $11.97. This long-lasting hair color, enriched with macadamia nut oil, not only provides vibrant color but also nourishes your hair, keeping it moisturized and healthy-looking.

Original price: $8.97

Pretty Smart Extra Pretty Pressed Blush is a thin, lightweight blush that is an excellent option for anyone who dislikes the look and feel of powders on their skin. It is hypoallergenic and safe for all skin types, and it comes in five irresistible shades.

Original price: $30

The Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner gives your locks a moisture boost. It moisturizes and nourishes your hair to repair broken bonds. It is safe for everyday use and free of aldehydes and formaldehyde. Apply it after shampooing, leave it for three minutes, and rinse.

Original price: $110

Versace Bright Crystal Eau De Toilette Spray is the perfect spring fragrance that puts off distinctly feminine notes of peony, lotus and magnolia. This fragrance is designed to evoke memories of a dreamy summer on white beaches with crystal water.

Original price: $9.88

With summer just around the corner, make sure you're armed with this Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen Spray. This lightweight sunscreen has SPF 70. This spray body sunscreen is also oil-free and non-comedogenic, so it won't clog pores. You'll love that it's a quick-absorbing formula that lets you spray and go.

Original price: $21.99

CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream features a complex of biomimetic peptides, hyaluronic acid, and three essential ceramides that work together to lock in skin's moisture and help restore your skin's protective barrier overnight. This skin cream is great for all skin types and helps reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles while supporting skin elasticity.

Original price: $68

Try the Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau de Toilette for a classic scent that is casual and breezy, with sparkling fruity-floral notes. It's a perfect summer scent you can wear all day.

Original price: $9.18

Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink City Edition Liquid Lipstick is a matte lipstick that will last up to 16 hours. It has a deep color for a dramatic effect that is easy to apply. Find your perfect shade with over 30 colors on sale right now.

Original price: $29.99

Bare your legs this summer in confidence with the help of this four-in-one women's shaver. The blades work together to remove hair from the face, arms, legs, back, bikini line, underarms, and other body areas, leaving them smooth and ready for the summer sun. This shaver is painless and designed to be used without irritating the skin.