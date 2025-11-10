5 veteran-owned beard care brands every guy should know

If your beard is your pride and joy, it deserves top-tier care. These veteran-owned brands deliver high-quality grooming products – from oils and conditioners to balms and waxes – all made right here in the U.S. Whether you’re into scented oils or butters to keep your ‘stache in tip-top shape, these companies have you covered. Better still, every purchase supports American veterans.

Badass Beard Care

Proudly founded by veterans, Badass Beard Care was designed to help men look and feel their best with high-quality products formulated with natural ingredients. Like many veterans, the company values loyalty and makes products that keep customers coming back.

Badass Beard Care oils are made from 100% natural ingredients. Scented with sandalwood, bourbon and vanilla, your beard will not only smell amazing, but feel soft to the touch. It’s designed to relax your beard while combating itchy, dry skin daily. There’s also a Ladies Man scent that is more citrus forward and may be of interest if you prefer fresher scents.

Outlaw Beard Butter is scented with tobacco, spicy black pepper and mouth-watering vanilla. There’s also Badass Beard Care’s Original scent, which is made up of sandalwood, bourbon and vanilla. Each butter is made with natural ingredients that hydrate skin, get rid of dandruff and help your beard stay healthy.

Badass Beard Care makes beard balm in more than a dozen different scents. The Ladies Man beard balm is scented with lemon crème and orange, giving your beard a spicy aroma you’ll love. The Mountain Man scent is woodsier with scents of pine and cedarwood. Gentle on your skin, the all-natural ingredients help your beard stay soft while promoting healthy growth.

Keep your beard clean and smelling fresh with Badass Beard Care’s beard wash. Made with tea tree oil, eucalyptus and peppermint, you’ll feel a comforting cooling sensation as you wash your beard. The wash tackles dirt and grime but won’t dry out your facial hair or skin.

Can’t pick just one scent? Badass Beard Care’s sampler pack includes eight travel-size oils and balms in all their top scents. It’s a great gift for him – and each tin or bottle lasts about a week for shorter beards.

Mad Viking Beard Co.

Mad Viking Beard Co. is dedicated to providing high-quality beard care, with a specific focus on helping veterans. The company donates a portion of certain sales to the Semper Fi & America’s Fund, which provides resources for combat wounded, critically ill and injured service members and their families.

Mad Viking’s Valhalla biotin beard wash is a sandalwood and vanilla wash that softens, cleans and conditions your beard all at once. Packed with ingredients like camellia, ginseng and seaweed extract, the wash also strengthens your beard, nourishing it all the way down to your skin. Plus, rice protein, jojoba oil and olive oil hydrate dry facial hair and skin fast.

Pepper, rum and bourbon all blend together to make the Fenrir beard balm, which provides medium hold that tames and styles frizzy or unruly beards. A small amount of the beard balm keeps your beard looking hydrated and feeling soft all day.

Mad Viking’s Valhalla beard oil is made for all beard lengths. Featuring notes of sandalwood and vanilla, the oil has a warming scent that keeps you relaxed while the oil nourishes dry, itchy beards. There are no harsh ingredients or synthetic additives, so you’ll only get the best from this American-made beard oil.

Like Mad Viking’s other products, their Valhalla beard conditioner comes in classic scents like sandalwood and vanilla, but you can also choose from a citrus and woodsy scent or a bourbon, rum and tobacco scent. The conditioner gently softens your beard over time with the help of ingredients like live oil, jojoba oils and rice proteins, which add strength and a pleasant shine to your beard.

Warlord

As a veteran-owned company, Warlord believes in supporting other veterans. They provide a 20% discount for military members and first responders.

If you’re dealing with a coarse, dry beard, Warlord’s beard oil and softener helps make your beard more manageable. It’s made with a non-greasy formula that absorbs quickly and leaves your beard smelling great. The nostalgic scent of the 1880 version uses bergamot, tangerine, oak moss and patchouli. There’s also an unscented version for men with sensitive skin and beards.

Prep your skin for shaving with Warlord’s shave lotion. Designed as an alternative to traditional shaving cream, it creates a slick surface that helps your razor glide effortlessly, reducing nicks, itch and dryness. With rich scents of wood and smoke, it delivers a cleaner, more precise shave.

The Vintage Grooming Company

After years of having to stay clean-shaven while serving in the military, Derwood Willhite felt the pain of constant razor burn. That’s what led him and his wife to start The Vintage Grooming Company. Now, the Colorado-based company makes all-natural grooming products and educational videos that help men look their best.

A Gold Standard mustache kit includes four mini mustache waxes, two combs and a mustache wax remover oil. The ultra-strong hold keeps your mustache exactly where you want for up to eight hours without the oily residue. Each wax is unscented so you won’t breathe in overwhelming scents all day.

The Vintage Grooming Company’s beard oil is a lightweight, non-greasy oil that tames flyaways. Ideal for full beards or stubble, this oil reduces flakiness and minimizes dry skin for soft skin and manageable facial hair. The formula is alcohol-, aluminum- and paraben-free, so it won’t irritate your skin.

You can’t go wrong with this mustache and beard comb. It’s perfect for styling handlebar mustaches or beards of all kinds. It conveniently fits in your pocket and features The Vintage Grooming Company’s tough-looking logo.

If you want your handlebar mustache to stay put all day long, go with this death grip mustache wax. The extra strong hold lasts for up to 8 hours, even in hot weather. This one-ounce tin can last for up to 4 months. Made from natural, cruelty-free ingredients, even those with sensitive skin can use this wax.

Live Bearded

While not veteran-owned, Live Bearded hires veterans and has the same commitment to the U.S. many veterans do. Started by two best friends in 2016, all the products are made in the U.S. with all-natural ingredients.

Live Bearded’s beard butter comes in two scents: lavender, vanilla and cedar and then bourbon, bitters and citrus. Each is made with all-natural ingredients that are genuinely good for your beard and skin. The butter provides a light or medium hold while adding much-needed moisture to dry beards.

Thoroughly clean your beard with Live Bearded’s all-natural beard wash. It’s a water-based cleaner that’s gentle on sensitive skin. You can use it daily without worrying about dryness or irritation. Delicious scents of sandalwood and vanilla make up the wash and help promote healthy beard growth.

After washing your beard, using Live Bearded’s beard oil further nourishes your beard. Choose from seven manly scents ranging from bourbon and tobacco to cedar and bergamot (there’s also an unscented version). Each oil is handcrafted and blended to create a hydrating serum that helps you avoid the dreaded beard itch.

The Live Bearded complete grooming kit includes beard wash and conditioner, beard oil and beard butter. All products are made with natural ingredients like aloe, argan oil, coconut oil, avocado oil, shea butter and vitamin E to add moisture to both your beard and skin.

