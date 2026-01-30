Expand / Collapse search
12 Valentine's Day gifts for anyone who loves to build and create things

Skip the chocolates — shop LEGO flower bouquets, wooden puzzles and other unique gift ideas

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links.
Builder sets are a great way to connect with a loved one this Valentine’s Day.

Builder sets are a great way to connect with a loved one this Valentine’s Day. (Lego)

Valentine’s Day gifts don’t have to be cliché. Skip the cards and candy and get creative with gifts you can build, make or enjoy together. From art-inspired LEGO rose bouquets and 3D wooden puzzles to candle-making kits and mug-painting supplies, these picks deliver fun that lasts longer than a box of chocolates.

Building kits

From LEGO and wooden flower bouquets to hands-on DIY kits, these creative builds give you a reason to spend time together this Valentine’s Day.

LEGO Love sculpture set: $63.99 (20% off)

Original price: $79.99

This Lego build was made for displaying.

This Lego build was made for displaying. (Amazon)

Amazon $79.99 $63.99

Combine art and building with this Valentine’s Day-ready set inspired by Robert Indiana’s iconic LOVE sculpture. With 791 pieces and two instruction booklets, couples can easily build together. Once finished, it doubles as a standout conversation piece.

LEGO Roses: $59.97

This pink bouquet will wow them.

This pink bouquet will wow them. (Amazon)

Amazon $59.97

LEGO roses never wilt or fade. They stay in bloom on your shelf year-round. This pink bouquet may not pass for the real thing, but it looks beautiful in its own right and offers a fun project to build together. The 789-piece set includes four roses in full bloom, four in mid-blossom, four rosebuds and four sprigs of white baby’s breath. All you need to do is add a vase.

Rolife Cathy's Flower house: $41.99

They will appreciate the detailing in this build.

They will appreciate the detailing in this build. (Robotime)

Packed with lifelike greenhouse details, this Flower House set impresses from start to finish. Builders assemble flowers, vases, racks, crates, cabinets and tiny tools before enjoying a shelf-worthy showstopper finished with ambient interior lighting.

3D wooden flower bouquet: $41.99

This bouquet comes with vibrant colored flowers.

This bouquet comes with vibrant colored flowers. (Robotime)

Surprise your Valentine with this charming 3D wooden bouquet. Richly colored sunflowers, lilacs, camellias and pink roses brighten any shelf. The easy-to-build set fits together without glue.

Rolife Night of the Eiffel Tower 3D wooden puzzle: $36.99

You can light up this Eiffel Tower.

You can light up this Eiffel Tower. (Robotime)

A couple's trip to Paris may be out of reach, but this 3D wooden build brings the Eiffel Tower home. With 164 pieces, the set creates a detailed replica with iconic latticework and a weathered iron look. Four lighting settings add a romantic glow.

LEGO Love Birds set: $49.99

Pose these Lego birds to make a heart shape.

Pose these Lego birds to make a heart shape. (Lego)

With a sweet nod to the season, this LEGO Love Birds set is worth treasuring. The 758-piece build creates two coral-pink birds perched on a branch with spring foliage details. Pose them just right and they form a heart shape when viewed from behind.

LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Hamster set: $9.99

Build three different animals with this set.

Build three different animals with this set. (Amazon)

Amazon $9.99

Adorable and kid-friendly, this LEGO Creator 3-in-1 set works well for younger Valentines. With 166 pieces, kids can build a hamster, a hedgehog holding a flower or an eagle with a nest and egg. Each animal moves into different poses for added play. It works as a standalone gift or as part of a Valentine’s Day gift basket.

Magic Cello mechanical music box 3D wooden puzzle: $39.99 

Build a cello that plays a tune with this set.

Build a cello that plays a tune with this set. (Robotime)

This 3D wooden puzzle builds a working cello with turning gears. The 199 laser-cut pieces fit together without glue. Twist the clockwork to hear Chopin’s "Nocturne in E-flat, Op. 9, No. 2," as the bow moves back and forth.

Creative kits

These may not be traditional builder sets, but they’re interactive, hands-on and perfect for a creative Valentine's Day date night at home.

Paint a mug: $59 (15% off)

Original price: $69

Paint and glaze ceramic mugs at home with this kit.

Paint and glaze ceramic mugs at home with this kit. (Pottd)

Get creative together with this paint-your-own mug kit, which includes everything needed to decorate two Valentine’s-themed mugs. The set comes with bold ceramic paints, brushes and two large mugs. After designing, bake them in the oven for a bit to glaze.

Cocktail smoker kit: $29.99 (14% off)

Original price: $34.99

Learn how to infuse whiskey with smoky flavors at home.

Learn how to infuse whiskey with smoky flavors at home. (Amazon)

Amazon $34.99 $29.99

Turn date night into a mixology class at home with this cocktail smoker kit. A hardwood smoker cover, double-layer stainless steel filter and six natural woodchip blends add rich, smoky flavor to whiskey drinks. The set also includes a refillable torch, wood-chip spoon and cleaning brush.

Apotheke candle making kit: $78

Make a luxury floral scented candle with this at home kit.

Make a luxury floral scented candle with this at home kit. (Apotheke)

This hands-on kit from Apotheke lets you blend premium ingredients into a custom candle with a layered floral scent that hints at spring. The kit includes everything needed to recreate the candle-making experience at home using a premium soy wax blend and perfume-grade fragrance oils. Shoppers can also choose woody or citrus scent options.

DIY stained glass mosaic kit: $49

This all-inclusive kit comes with real hand-cut stained glass.

This all-inclusive kit comes with real hand-cut stained glass. (Uncommon Goods)

This hands-on kit includes real hand-cut stained glass, grout, glue, tools, gloves, transfer paper and step-by-step instructions, making it beginner-friendly. Create a colorful mosaic on a 6-inch birchwood circle, then display it once finished.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Nora Colomer is a writer reporting on beauty, style, home, kitchen, tech and fitness for Fox News.

