Best scented candles that fill any space, starting at just $18

If you’ve ever lit a candle to unwind — or to mask the smell of last night’s takeout — you’re not alone. The right scent can instantly change the mood, whether you prefer warm vanilla, smoky sandalwood or crisp citrus. We rounded up the best candles to buy right now, including top-rated soy, beeswax and paraffin picks that you'll want to light all winter long. Our list includes trusted brands like Yankee Candle, Nest, Voluspa, P.F. Candle Co., La Jolie Muse and more.

Original price: $24.99

Yankee Candle is one of the best budget-friendly picks if you want a candle that actually fills the room. This one is the definition of a gourmand scent (more on that in our FAQs) with notes of warm spiced apples, cinnamon, vanilla and a hint of cider. If you love a warm, sweet, homey scent, this one checks all three boxes.

It’s made with a plant-based wax blend and a natural-fiber wick, burning for up to 150 hours (as long as you trim the wick). What's most impressive, though, is the scent throw and durability. It fills the room and stays strong from the first light to the final flicker — a feature that's not commonly seen in candles at this price point.

READ MORE: 11 simple upgrades to get your home winter-ready — shop throws, rugs, diffusers and more

Nest New York candles are the kind you get as a gift once — and then keep buying for yourself. The Wild Mint & Eucalyptus scent from the brand's Wellness line is crisp and fresh, with layers of mint, basil, eucalyptus and Thai ginger. It comes in a frosted glass jar with a soft sage tint that’s just as elegant as the scent itself. With up to 60 hours of burn time, it produces a rich, complex fragrance that smells like a luxury candle you'll find in a five-star hotel bathroom.

This set includes four beautifully packaged candles, each with a fresh, inviting scent. There’s a bright and citrusy lemon; a soft, calming lavender candle, perfect for winding down; a warm, woodsy Mediterranean fig with a hint of fruitiness; and a spring-inspired blend of bergamot, vanilla and amber. Each candle burns for 25 to 30 hours and comes in a decorative tin that’s gift-ready, straight out of the box.

Original price: $24.99

If you like woodsy scents that aren’t too overpowering, Yankee Candle’s Amber & Sandalwood strikes the perfect balance. It blends warm notes of driftwood, amber and cardamom with subtle hints of caramel and patchouli to keep things interesting. It smells like a scent you'll find in a warm cabin in Aspen and burns for up to 150 hours.

READ MORE: 10 kitchen trash cans that are stylish, functional – and not an eyesore

If you like your candles to smell a bit like dessert, Voluspa’s Bourbon Vanille is a standout that's worth buying. It’s warm and inviting, with rich notes of vanilla bean, French bourbon and creamy woods. The gold glass jar and star-embossed lid also make it a stunner on any shelf. Made with clean-burning coconut wax, it delivers about 100 hours of a gourmand fragrance that smells good enough to eat.

Original price: $30.99

If you love the soothing audible crackle of a wooden wick, Woodwick’s Vanilla & Sea Salt candle is for you. It blends vanilla blossom, sea salt and jasmine for a soft floral scent that’s warm and inviting. The flared hourglass jar has the brand’s patented Pluswick, engineered for that signature fireplace-like crackle. It burns evenly and slowly for up to 120 hours.

Wind down with this La Jolie Muse Santal Rose candle. The daisy-embossed jar feels delicate and dainty but still incredibly detailed, and the Santal Rose scent — which blends lush rose blossoms with a warm sandalwood base — is soft and subtle. Made with soy wax and a cotton wick, this clean-burning candle lasts up to 40 hours, and the vessel is so stunning that you'll want to leave it out, even when the wax is fully melted.

P.F. Candle Co.’s Golden Coast candle is designed to smell like California in a jar — earthy, fresh and a little wild. It opens with eucalyptus, sea salt and lime, then layers in white lavender, sage, redwood, fir and palo santo for a scent that’s bold but never overpowering. The 7.2-ounce soy candle is hand-poured in the USA and burns for 40 to 50 hours. Housed in an amber glass jar with a vintage-style kraft label, it has that cool apothecary look at a price that won't break the bank.

Jo Malone’s Orange Blossom candle is a splurge — but its extensive and smooth burn, top-of-the-line vessel quality and unique fragrance justifies its cost. The scent is fresh and floral with just the right touch of sweetness, blending orange blossom and clementine flower with warm, woodsy vetiver and orris. It’s light, elegant and lingers beautifully long after it's been extinguished. Housed in Jo Malone’s signature glass jar, it’s as refined on your shelf as it is in the air.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

FAQs

What is a gourmand scent?

A gourmand scent is one that smells good enough to eat — think dessert-inspired notes like vanilla, caramel, chocolate, cinnamon or even buttered popcorn. These candles often feel warm, inviting and sweet, like you just walked into a bakery.

What’s the difference between soy, paraffin and beeswax candles?

Soy, paraffin and beeswax are different types of candle wax, and they each have different origins. Soy and beeswax candles are usually cleaner burning (meaning they produce less soot), while paraffin tends to have a stronger scent. If you're picky about what goes in the air, go for soy or natural blends.

What kinds of candle wicks are there?

There are more candle wick types than you might expect. Cotton wicks are the most common, known for their steady, clean burn. Wooden wicks burn more slowly and create a fireplace-like crackle, while hemp wicks — often used in all-natural candles — deliver a consistent flame. No matter the style, trimming your wick before each burn helps your candle last longer and burn cleaner. Scissors work, but a wick trimmer does it best.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.