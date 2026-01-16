Valentine's Day gifts that are sure to impress – flowers, charcuterie and more

Impress your Valentine without the stress. From classic flowers to gourmet charcuterie and sweet treats, these thoughtful picks can be delivered straight to your loved one and arrive ready to enjoy. Designed for last-minute shoppers and long-distance couples alike, these Valentine’s Day gifts feel personal, intentional and perfectly timed.

Gift cards are another easy win, and there’s a long list of options you can choose from that match your Valentine’s interests. Amazon’s gift card storefront is a treasure trove of cards, from Lowe’s gift cards and Visa gift cards to Old Navy cards.

Sweet treats

Most of us have come to expect a sweet treat on Valentine’s Day. If you want to stick with tradition, chocolate boxes and cookie collections are delicious gifts.

Cheryl’s buttercream-frosted flower cookies: $39.99

Edible Arrangements fruit arrangement: $93.98

David’s Cookies assorted brownies tin: $42.95

Ferrero Rocher Valentine’s Day heart gift box: $11.56

Reese’s chocolate peanut butter creme hearts: $4.97 (17% off)

Chocolate is a standard gift for a reason: there are so many tasty options for every type of candy lover. Simply Chocolate’s Godiva collection features chocolate of several varieties, including milk, white and dark nestled in a chic gold box. There’s also the Valentine's Day box, shaped like a heart. You can choose between nine of 16 Belgian truffles, all decorated with beautiful designs to make them a little extra special.

Levain’s heritage gift set channels the comfort of classic homemade cookies, featuring iconic recipes that date back to the company’s founding. The signature assortment includes chocolate chip walnut, dark chocolate chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin and dark chocolate peanut butter chip. Beyond the classic tin, Levain also offers chocolate-forward boxes, seasonal flavors and a decadent assortment with standouts like caramel coconut chocolate chip.

Mrs. Fields is a classic choice for cookie lovers. The Nibblers collection includes 48 bite-sized cookies in five flavors:chocolate chip, triple chocolate, cinnamon sugar, white chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin. For a just-baked feel, warm the cookies in the microwave for a few seconds or in the oven for a minute or two until soft and melty.

Garrett’s popcorn brings a playful twist to a classic snack. The popcorn package has a mix of sweet and savory favorites, including the brand’s famous Chicago-style popcorn – a blend of cheddar and caramel – alongside a second tin designed for chocolate lovers, featuring caramel crisp popcorn coated in chocolate for an indulgent finish.

Gift boxes bring together all your loved one’s favorite treats in one beautifully decorated package. Harry & David makes curated boxes and baskets for Valentine’s Day. The cookie gift box elevates classic cookies with heart-shaped designs and bright red jam fillings, including raspberry galettes, raspberry-filled shortbread cookies and vanilla shortbread cookies topped with red sanding sugar.

For an even more indulgent spread, the Valentine’s bakery tray goes beyond cookies. It contains a heart-shaped cheesecake with dark chocolate ganache and chocolate decadence cake, plus vanilla shortbread cookies and raspberry cheesecake for a lighter, fruity finish.

There’s always the classic giant heart-shaped box of chocolates, a Valentine’s Day favorite filled with 27 assorted pieces. It’s a timeless gift that appeals to nearly any chocolate lover. For a more elaborate option, the Valentine’s Day tower gift set has fruit, chocolates and snacks. Stacked in festive, wrapped boxes are red-foil pears, chocolate-covered popcorn, chocolate raspberry squares, truffles, pretzels and more.

Food and drinks

Giftees who would prefer savory over sweet will love gifts from Boarderie or Spoonful of Comfort.

Valentine’s Day nuts gift basket: $19.84 (17% off)

Omaha Steaks Valentine’s Day gift bundle: $159.99 (50% off)

Craft beer bucket gift set: $64.95

Hickory Farms California getaway wine gift basket: $99.99

The Popcorn Factory Sending Hugs heart gift box: $39.99

A delicious last-minute gift, Boarderie charcuterie boards can be customized for your Valentine. There’s the Valentine’s charcuterie board with a mix of cheeses, meats, nuts and candy, which arrives completely assembled for easy enjoyment. Cheese aficionados will love the delicate baked brie board with four mouth-watering types of brie with exciting flavors like blueberry, vanilla & Thai ginger, chocolate, espresso and raspberry.

Maybe your loved one isn’t the biggest fan of sweets. If that’s the case, a Spoonful of Comfort soup delivery shows you get them. More unique than chocolate or flowers, you can choose the soups ahead of time or let the recipient choose for themselves. Just send the gift notification via email and they can select their flavors, including gluten-free and vegan options. Each delivery includes more than just soup, too. You also get half a dozen rolls, cookies and a keepsake ladle to serve up soups. There’s a never-ending list of customization options as well, from fuzzy socks to throw blankets to tea.

Flowers

When in doubt, go with a classic Valentine’s gift – flowers. Have flowers delivered to your loved one’s office or home using flower delivery services like 1-800 flowers, The Bouqs or FromYouFlowers. Each company caters to different tastes.

Proflowers Sweet As Can Be bouquet: $54 (10% off)

FTD Candy Kisses bouquet: $65

Urban Stems The Pretty in Purple bouquet: $98

Send Flowers Enchanted Garden flower bouquet: $35.99 (20% off)

BloomsToday Blooming Heart: $85

A popular flower delivery brand, 1-800 Flowers has hundreds of bouquets to choose from. Best-sellers include two-dozen red roses in your choice of vase, or a colorful mix of roses with a teddy bear and festive balloon. If your partner prefers a different type of flower, there’s a collection of tulips, a pink assortment and a lily-heavy bouquet.

The Bouqs has a variety of unique Valentine’s Day bouquets, including this colorful collection of roses, mini calla lilies, orange carnations, alstroemeria and berries, to these more elegant butterfly garden roses. To really treat your partner, there are also 50 red roses.

If you’re looking for flowers that are a little more creative, The Bouqs has LEGO flower sets that it pairs with real flowers. The LEGO roses set comes with a dozen roses and a LEGO rose bouquet. For a little more color, the pretty pink flowers LEGO set comes with colorful roses and other pink flowers.

Need same-day delivery? FromYouFlowers has you covered. The assortments range from delicate pink roses and white daisies to red roses and bright yellow sunflowers. For brighter pops of color, the Love is in the Air bouquet comes with red roses and beautiful purple alstroemeria and monte cassino flowers. Plus, there’s always a mix of red, pink and purple in this roses and lilies assortment.