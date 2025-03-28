Ulta's Spring Haul sale is your chance to save 50% off on everyday skincare and cosmetics

Ulta's Spring Haul event starts today and runs until April 5. It is the perfect time to stock up on your favorite cosmetics and skincare brands. This nine-day event offers up to 50% off select makeup, hair, skin, and body care! With a wide range of brands like La Roche-Posay, Tree Hut, Clinique and more, you're sure to find your new favorite. The sale starts on March 28, so today's the day to begin your spring haul!

Here are 20 can't-miss deals:

Original price: $24.99

Image 1 of 3 next

Image 2 of 3 prev next

Image 3 of 3 prev

The La Roche-Posay line, now 25% off, offers a range of benefits. The toleriane double repair face moisturizer with niacinamide, on sale for $18.74, provides 48-hour hydration and prebiotic benefits for the skin barrier. Pair this with La Roche's Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Cleanser, on sale for $14.99, for a complete skin care routine. And for that extra boost, try the line's vitamin C anti-aging face serum, on sale for $35.24, to rejuvenate your skin.

Original price: $47

Get your hands on the CC+ Cream with SPF 50+ color-correcting cream, now at a whopping 50% off. This internet favorite provides full, flawless coverage and protects your skin with SPF 50+. It's not just a cream, it's a confidence booster, clinically shown to increase hydration, smooth texture, and enhance brightness.

Original price: $11.49

Use this sugar scrub from Tree Hut to remove dull, dry skin to reveal glowing, soft, smooth skin. It contains real sugar, shea butter, cupuaçu butter, guarana, and a blend of seven natural oils for a tropical summer scent.

Original price: $13.99

No time or money for a manicure? Try the OPI’m Dreaming xPRESS/ON Collection for a gel-like manicure look. This collection of buildable shimmery sheer pastels is designed to last up to 14 days. Each set includes 30 nails in different sizes, nail glue, a cuticle stick, a dual nail file and buffer, and an OPI prep pad. The nails are reusable and can be pressed again and again.

AMAZON’S BIG SPRING SALE FEATURES APPLE PRODUCTS UP TO $350 OFF

Original price: $23

Use this lightweight, waterproof setting spray to prime and set your makeup for up to 16 hours without melting, fading, or settling into fine lines. It is travel-size, so it is perfect for on-the-go makeup magic. The formula is infused with Japanese Green Tea and Aloe Vera to soften, hydrate and smooth your skin while acting as an invisible shield to prevent melting, fading and creasing.

Original price: $28

This Powder Blush Stick by Polite Society benefits from a cream's effortless blendability with the look and feel of a powder. This trend-setting blush is portable, easy to apply, and weightless and non-greasy. It is available in six colors inspired by the energy of popular cities.

Original price: $44

MAC Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation gives your skin a smooth and even 12-hour ultra-matte finish while controlling shine without causing acne. It is available in MAC's most inclusive range of colors and is suitable for all skin types, especially oily skin.

START A NEW HOBBY WITH THESE 8 WINE, BEER AND MEAD-MAKING KITS

Original price: $44

Clinique's Moisture Surge Sheertint Hydrator SPF 25 provides 12 hours of hydration, complexion perfection, and all-in-one protection. It is suitable for all skin types. It is sweat and humidity-resistant, making it a perfect option for hot summer days.

Original price: $34

This at-home color kit provides salon-quality results. The award-winning hair color is formulated to deliver multidimensional color and 100% gray coverage and is free of ammonia, parabens, and resorcinol. The kit also includes ingredients such as argan oil, keratin, and ginseng root to help condition and strengthen hair.

Original price: $13.99

These Neutrogena pre-moistened facial cleansing towelettes gently remove makeup and dissolve dirt for fresh, clean-looking skin. The sale is for a two-pack of wipes.

Original price: $10.49

Grab this cult classic lipstick from Revlon in several shades while it's on sale. The lipstick is formulated with 80% conditioning ingredients and glides smoothly for soft, full lips.

Original price: $22

Try this Nourishing Body Oil to leave your skin nourished and lightly fragranced throughout the day. The oil is quick-absorbing and never sticky and features key fragrance notes of creamy sandalwood and sheer amber.

Original price: $38

Don't let undereye shadows ruin your look. Peter Thomas Roth's Instant FIRMx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener gives your undereye area an instant lift. It tightens, firms, and smooths the look of under-eye bags, fine lines, and wrinkles for a temporary effect.

Original price: $16

Bubble Skincare Slam Dunk Hydrating Moisturizer uses natural ingredients like aloe leaf juice and hoya lacosuna flower extract to deeply hydrate and restore essential nutrients for dry to normal skin. It also includes blue light protection. This fast-absorbing moisturizer is also good for wrinkle care.

Original price: $65

This fresh floral fragrance by Lancôme has a sophisticated yet modern scent. Wear it all day for bursts of inviting florals, energizing citrus and sultry white musks.

Original price: $19

Cut down on morning frizz with this satin pillowcase from Kitsch. It also helps reduce breakouts and prevent facial creases while sleeping.

Original price: $12.99

Tree Hut's Moisturizing Shave Oil is a gel-to-oil formula that enhances contact between razor and skin for a close, smooth shave. Get the closest shave possible for a dare-to-bare summer look.

Original price: $108

Add Clinique Happy Perfume Spray to your summer fragrances this year for a citrus-bright, floral-fresh scent that promises a happy day. This is one of the brand's most popular scents.

Original price: $65

Try Shiseido's Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream, their popular anti-aging eye cream. This cream visibly reduces wrinkles and diminishes the appearance of dark circles. It contains powerful peptides and squalane to smooth the appearance of fine lines and target five types of eye area wrinkles. It also contains ginseng extract, caffeine, and a blend of Japanese botanicals to help brighten eyes and reduce dark circles.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Original price: $19.99

The spring haul sale is your opportunity to stock up on new makeup brushes and sponges. Make sure to keep changing this equipment when it shows signs of wear and tear, like bristle shedding or stiff bristles.