Amazon’s Big Spring Sale features Apple products up to $350 off

Amazon's Big Spring Sale features many discounted Apple products. If you're in the market for a new iPad, Apple Watch or a pair of AirPods, there are great deals available! The sale runs until March 31.

If you're not a Prime member, sign up or start a free trial to access exclusive deals. Prime membership costs $139 annually or $14.99 per month – and if you're a student, don't forget to take advantage of special pricing discounts on Prime membership.

Here are 10 Apple products with big discounts:

Original price: $249

Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless Earbuds feature pro-level noise cancelation, adaptive audio, transparency mode and personalized spatial audio. The headphones offer a scientifically validated hearing test and clinical-grade hearing aid capability.

Original price: $99

Keep track of your valuables with Apple AirTags. These small, coin-shaped Bluetooth trackers attach to items like keys, bags or wallets, helping you locate them with the Find My app or your iPhone or iPad. The price is for a pack of four AirTags.

Original price: $418

The Apple iPad (10th Generation) tablet is known for its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, all-screen design and versatile performance. This powerhouse iPad suits creative tasks, entertainment and everyday use. The price listed is for the 64GB iPad with two years of AppleCare, but you can also get the 256GB version on sale for $464.

Original price: $349

Get a discount on the new Apple iPad 11-inch, which features an A16 chip, Liquid Retina display and 128GB of storage. The powerful chip can improve performance for everyday tasks, gaming and creative applications. Plus, this iPad has ample space for apps, photos, videos and other files.

Original price: $1,498

It's a perfect time to grab a Mac Mini M4 Pro, with $200 off during Amazon's Big Spring Sale. This is one of the most powerful Apple mini desktops you can find, and the power and efficiency of this compact desktop will surely impress. It is designed for tasks like coding, content creation and gaming, and has 24GB of unified memory.

Original price: $1,198

The Apple 2025 MacBook Air 13.6-inch laptop is powered by Apple's new M4 chip, which offers enhanced performance and efficiency. The M4 chip increases speed and fluidity for tasks like navigating between different apps, editing videos or playing games. The laptop offers up to 18 hours of battery life. This model has 16GB of unified memory and three years of AppleCare.

Original price: $3,478

Save $350 on the powerful and efficient 2024 MacBook Pro with M4 Max, 14-core CPU. It offers significant performance improvements over previous models, especially for intensive tasks like video editing, graphics work and coding. If you want to upgrade, this model's M4 Max chip delivers a substantial boost in CPU and GPU performance compared to the M3 Max, with some benchmarks showing up to 20-28% faster performance.

Original price: $1,999

If you want a laptop-like experience in a portable form, the Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M4) is a high-performance tablet. This iPad features Apple's fast-performing M4 chip, stunning display and long battery life.

Original price: $608

Apple's over-ear headphones, the AirPods Max, are more than a trend. These over-ear headphones use six outward-facing microphones to detect noise in your environment and two inward-facing microphones to measure what you're hearing. They feature high-fidelity audio, active noise cancelation, and spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. The headphones come with two years of AppleCare.

Original price: $478

Save $115 on the Apple Series 10 watch with GPS. This smartwatch features a built-in barometric altimeter that provides accurate real-time elevation gain/descent information and your current elevation. It also has a water temperature sensor that shares information about your swim workouts and a depth sensor. The price includes two years of AppleCare.