10 holiday sweaters that are equal parts festive and funny

Holiday sweater season has officially arrived. Whether you’re going all-in for an ugly sweater contest, keeping it festive-but-chill for brunch or hoping for a reaction, these picks bring the cheer. From fire-breathing dragons to the Grinch, these sweaters all have unique elements that make them the perfect mix of festive and funny.

Original price: $49.95

This Tipsy Elves men’s sweater might not win you style points at home, but it’s built to steal the show at your next Christmas party. With graphics like Santa peeing on a snowman and other wild winter scenes, it teeters the line between festive and completely ridiculous. Plus, it has a tailored cut, so it fits better than your average boxy holiday knit.

If you'd rather watch horror movies than hang tinsel, this "I Prefer Halloween" Christmas sweatshirt is for you. It features a skeleton in a Santa hat sipping hot cocoa, and the vibe is perfectly festive. Soft, cozy and just the right amount of snarky, it’s sure to get a few laughs at your next holiday party.

With built-in lights and a festive fire-breathing dragon wearing a Santa hat, this Christmas sweater is the kind of ridiculous, over-the-top fun that ugly sweater parties were made for. It’s soft, stretchy and guaranteed to turn heads.

If you’re into twisted (but harmless) holiday humor, this sweater features a gingerbread man hobbling on a candy cane crutch. It comes in festive green and red, and hits that perfect sweet spot between funny and still appropriate for family dinners or office parties.

Original price: $50

If you’re headed to a gift swap, this Big & Tall Christmas crewneck is perfect. The "Warning: May Regift" message is right on theme, and the fit is available in roomy sizes up to 4XB. It’s made from soft acrylic, so it’s comfortable enough to wear from the office to the party. You can get 20% off right now with coupon code SAVING20.

Original price: $57.99

This reindeer ring toss sweater is festive and interactive. With 3D antlers and a set of rings, it turns your chest into a holiday game zone. (Yes, people will try to toss rings at you.) Whether you’re heading to an ugly sweater party or just want to fully commit to the Christmas chaos, this one brings the fun.

If you’d rather be putting than wrapping presents, this golf-themed Christmas sweater is calling your name. Featuring Santa on the green in classic holiday colors, it brings just the right amount of festive fun without going full ugly-sweater overload. Whether you're hitting the course or heading to a party, it's a playful way to show off your holiday spirit.

Original price: $99.95

If you want something cheerful but not over-the-top, this classic Fair Isle sweater from Lands’ End is a go-to. The puffin detail adds a festive winter touch, and the ultra-soft cotton makes it as comfy as it is cute. Pair it with jeans, trousers or a skirt for a sweet holiday look.

With a bold Grinch head in a Santa hat, snowflakes and a festive wreath, this holiday sweater is loud in all the right ways. Available in Grinch-approved lime green, it’s got a comfy unisex fit for anyone feeling just a bit grinchy this season.

Original price: $64.95

The FOX News holiday sweater is equal parts cozy and patriotic, with a classic knit design in red, white and blue, a snowflake pattern, and bold FOX branding — it has just the right amount of seasonal flair. Wear it to holiday parties, while watching your favorite FOX shows this season or gift it to your favorite FOX fan.

