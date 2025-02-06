Tubi just launched the Tubi Red Carpet Shop featuring fashion, Super Bowl must-haves

Tubi, the well-known free streaming service that offers one of the largest collection of movies and TV episodes, is yet again setting themselves apart from other streaming services with their launch of the Tubi Red Carpet Shop. In partnership with Shopsense AI, and inspired by the upcoming Tubi Red Carpet at Super Bowl LIX, Tubi is releasing five different collections.

"Tubi’s collaboration with Shopsense AI is an important step forward in blending entertainment and commerce for brands and consumers through retail media CTV partnerships," Tubi Chief Revenue Officer Jeff Lucas said.

The storefront went live on February 3, and shoppers can access it via their browser or smartphones by visiting shop.tubi.tv.

"Our commitment to delivering premium entertainment that is free and accessible, combined with an incremental audience that is incredibly passionate about our content, allows us to experiment in ways that are tangible and truly interactive," Lucas said. "Shoppable integrations are the next frontier for ad-supported streaming services, and we look forward to continuing to explore what’s possible with Shopsense AI."

The current collections include Red Carpet looks in the WAG collection. You can stream the Tubi Red Carpet event on February 9th starting at 3:30 PM ET on Tubi. The four other collections are based around Super Bowl LIX, which can also be streamed at 6:30 pm EST on February 9 on Tubi for free.

Image 1 of 3 next

Image 2 of 3 prev next

Image 3 of 3 prev

Tubi’s WAG collection celebrates the fashion of the wives and girlfriends of the professional athletes in the Super Bowl. The collection includes big names like a Ralph Lauren leather jacket, a Sarah Ruched maxi dress and Nordstrom thigh-high heels.

The fashion-forward clothing and accessories in the collection are inspired by famous names like Taylor Swift and other significant others of the players in the upcoming Super Bowl LIX. The line is meant to blend the line between retail and TV, enabling customers to browse what they’re seeing on the Red Carpet.

"With this partnership, we’re bringing the power of shoppable TV to one of the biggest cultural moments of the year," said Glenn Fishback, Shopsense AI CEO and Cofounder. "This is the future of retail, where every entertainment touchpoint becomes an opportunity for brands to captivate and connect with consumers."

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Image 1 of 9 next

Image 2 of 9 prev next

Image 3 of 9 prev next

Image 4 of 9 prev next

Image 5 of 9 prev next

Image 6 of 9 prev next

Image 7 of 9 prev next

Image 8 of 9 prev next

Image 9 of 9 prev

Tubi’s Super Bowl collections are wide-ranging, with some focusing on preparing for your Super Bowl party and others focusing on merch for the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. There’s even a collection focusing on music-related items, based on the halftime show.

The Party Prep Like a Pro collection is all about helping you gear up for your Super Bowl viewing party. You can find everything from football-themed folding tables that you can put all your food on to football-shaped snack plates and crock pots you can cook your game day foods in.

SET UP YOUR SUPER BOWL HOME THEATER WITH THESE PRODUCTS FOR AN IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

The Gear Up collections for the Eagles and the Chiefs are all merch related. You can get officially licensed jerseys, hats, sweatshirts and more to show your team pride during the game.

Finally, Tubi’s Halftime Hits collection features music-related items like Kendrick Lamar’s vinyl, noise-canceling headphones and Sza’s vinyl. It also features a Kendrick Lamar-inspired fashion line.