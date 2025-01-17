Set up your Super Bowl home theater with these products for an immersive experience

The Super Bowl only comes once a year, so it’s the perfect time to do it up right and throw a party. With the right home theater setup, you can transform your living room into a personal stadium, capturing every heart-pounding moment in stunning detail.

This year you can watch Super Bowl LIX live on Fox on Feb. 9th. The game will also air on Fox Sports, Telemundo and on NFL digital platforms. Fox will also stream the Super Bowl on its free, ad-supported streamer Tubi.

From crystal-clear visuals to booming surround sound, the right products can elevate your viewing experience, making you feel as if you're at the game. You can be the go-to destination when you add these must-have products for your home theater.

Original price: $449.99

A high-definition TV makes the game that much more enjoyable. A TCL 65-inch smart TV provides an immersive experience complete with cinematic-quality audio, so you won’t miss a second of the action.

Most of these purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Original price: $169.99

Surround sound systems have become more high-tech these days, and they won’t take up as much room as they used to. This soundbar home theater system from Amazon includes a soundbar and two subwoofers that deliver powerful bass and immersive audio.

For an even more powerful system, the Nyne five-piece home theater includes five speakers you can strategically place in your home theater to get a completely immersive sound. The whole system is Bluetooth, so you can easily connect to your phone or TV.

Original price: $119.99

Instead of setting up a whole surround sound system, a soundbar is more affordable and still provides a superior sound. An Amazon Fire TV soundbar goes perfectly with any Amazon TV or any other smart TV. The bar has Dolby audio built-in for a theater-quality sound.

When you want an even more powerful sound, the JBL bar 2.0 is an all-in-one soundbar with Bluetooth capabilities, allowing you to connect from any device.

You can get an entire sound system in a set of two tower speakers. These Bluetooth tower speakers from Amazon will provide a sound that’s nearly identical to the stadium. They provide an intense bass and don’t require a ton of wires you need to hook up all over the house.

Original price: $359.99

Don’t have a giant TV to watch the game on? A smart projector can help you watch the game in high-def anywhere in your house or even outside. This three-in-one smart projector has everything you need to stream the game. It’ll project the same experience as a big-screen smart TV, it has a powerful speaker built in and it has a TV stick, so you don’t need to connect to an HDMI or deal with complicated screen mirroring setups.

Any home theater needs seating for you and all your friends. Adding some floor chairs like this pair of swivel gaming chairs from Amazon gives your guests somewhere comfortable to sit and relax. You can choose from seven different colors, so you can easily match the vibe of your current home theater.

Wayfair also has a floor couch that’s comfortable, affordable and folds out in a variety of different ways. A few Homall recliners are also affordable, and the built-in lumbar support makes them extra comfortable.

A coffee table in your home theater shouldn’t be just any coffee table. Opt for a smart coffee table with a built-in Bluetooth speaker. It provides a place for drinks, snacks and helps everyone hear the game better. If you want to go all out, the Eureka smart coffee table has Bluetooth and a built-in mini fridge. Not only that, but you can charge your phone and turn on the built-in LED lights for even more fun.