Keep your purse on trend with these tote bags

Among dozens of handbag styles, the women’s tote bag is a quintessential accessory for those seeking ample space without compromising style. This season's totes come in various forms, from faux suede hobo bags exuding bohemian charm to bold leopard print designs that make a statement.

Whether you're drawn to bold patterns or minimalist designs, there's a tote bag out there that aligns with your style and needs. Here are 10 statement-making totes to add to your closet this spring.

Valentoria’s leopard print tote bag is the perfect choice if you’re looking to make a bold style statement without spending a lot of money. Its large capacity makes it ideal for daily use, while the trendy pattern adds a touch of sophistication to any ensemble. If you want something more appropriate for summer activities, check out this mesh version at Walmart.

Merging luxury with practicality, it’s no surprise this Coach cargo tote is in high demand lately. It features a chic leopard print on durable canvas, is equipped with multiple pockets and a detachable strap and ensures you stay organized without sacrificing style. If you want the same look without the designer price tag, check out this Wrangler version which is less than $50 at Amazon.

Perfect for beach outings or casual days, the Bogg Bag original tote is waterproof and washable with a sturdy design that holds everything and comes in plenty of vibrant color options. Its broad base ensures it’ll never tip over and spill its contents. Amazon also offers imitation styles for less than $30.

Known for their signature patterns, Vera Bradley's cotton totes are lightweight and machine-washable. These totes add a pop of color and personality to your daily routine, like this fun tomato-printed style. Don’t forget to pick up the matching wallet.

The Athleta Diem tote is designed for the active individual with its sleek design, multiple compartments and durable material. It’s a suitable choice for gym sweat sessions, the office and casual outings. If you’re looking for a similar style on a budget, check out this version on Amazon for less than $30.

Combining ethical fashion with trendy design, The Sak’s vegan leather tote offers a spacious interior compartment and a soft, slouchy feel. It comes in several color choices, is perfect for spring and is a stylish way to stash all your essentials. You can also check out this alternative style for less than $25 on Amazon.

Marc Jacobs offers a large-capacity canvas tote bag from its popular "The Tote Bag" line for those who appreciate a minimalist aesthetic. This tote boasts a roomy interior suitable for carrying all your essentials and then some. Its sturdy canvas construction ensures durability, while the simple design allows for versatile styling to go with almost any outfit. If you like this look, here’s a similar style on Amazon.

The Michael Kors Jet Set tote is an affordable leather bag with plenty of interior space and multiple compartments. This blush pink is perfect for spring, and you get that great quality Michael Kors is known for. There’s a close replica of this bag for around $60 that’s also available at Walmart but in faux leather, if you’re looking for a little less of a splurge.

If you’re looking for the security of a zippered tote, the Tory Burch Ever-Ready is a versatile and stylish option. It features plenty of storage room with multiple pockets, making it ideal for daily use or travel. Coach also makes a reliable zippered tote (now sold at Walmart!) that comes in lots of colors to choose from.

