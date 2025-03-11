H&M has 10 perfect spring looks under $100 from the office to the weekend

Before you shed that winter jacket, make sure your wardrobe is ready for spring. You don’t have to break the bank to look high-fashion. H&M has all of the top trending fashions available at affordable prices and in all sizes. This spring, put your best fashion foot forward with a long skirt or baggy pants – looks you can easily take with you into the summer.

These 10 H and M looks will help you check off the trendiest looks of the season:

This khaki tie-belt shirt dress drapes beautifully over your figure for an elegant summer look. Pair it with heels or strappy sandals and wear it to a garden party or an office meeting. The dress falls to your calf and features narrow elastic at the back of the waist with a removable tie belt.

Suit vests are a classic wardrobe piece that is having a moment this spring. This suit vest from H&M is lined and has shaping darts at the front for a flattering silhouette. Wear it on its own for a casual look, or pair it with a white blouse to take into the office.

Linen shirts are another classic wardrobe staple that can be worn alone or as a shirt jacket over camisoles. This linen shirt is cut for a roomy fit with gently dropped shoulders, long sleeves, and a double-layered yoke at the back.

H and M nail the wide-leg pants look with this belted pair. The wide-leg and belt combo creates an elegant silhouette you can easily pair with heels or sandals, depending on where you plan to wear this look. The pants have a high waist with discreet side pockets.

Long, flared skirts, particularly in maxi lengths, are a key trend for 2025. This linen-blend, floral-printed skirt can be dressed down with a simple shirt or paired with a matching top for a perfect spring wedding look.

This stylish, textured knit cardigan is a versatile wardrobe staple worn dressed up or down. This knit cotton cardigan falls right at the waist for a tapered look and features buttons in metal at the front.

This tapered waist dress has a flattering silhouette that cinches at the waist and flows out below. It is calf-length and has a round neckline.

This poplin blouse with billowing sleeves and bow collar hits another spring style trend of the season. The crisp cotton poplin keeps you comfortable in warmer spring weather and the shirt features a rounder hem that is easily worn tucked out or in. Pair this with jeans for a classic, casual look or with wide-leg trousers to take into more serious occasions.

Knit dresses are very on trend this season and are a comfortable addition to any spring wardrobe. This rib-knit button-front dress features metal buttons at the front with a gently flared skirt.

Leather ballet flats are back in style for Spring 2025, with updated details like square toes, mesh panels and even delicate ankle straps. These H&M ballet flats have a rounded toe, double foot straps with eyelets, and a metal buckle.

Pair any of your spring looks with this canvas crossbody bag. This lined bag made of linen-blend canvas features an adjustable, detachable shoulder strap with carabiner hooks. It looks great and is easy to wear.