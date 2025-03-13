Expand / Collapse search
Michael Kors launches Amazon storefront: Shop its collections now

Grab the latest arrivals from Michael Kors, including the Laila bag

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
Now you can shop the complete Michael Kors collection on Amazon.

Now you can shop the complete Michael Kors collection on Amazon. (iStock)

Michael Kors' iconic handbags, ready-to-wear items and accessories are now available directly from the brand's official Amazon storefront. The dedicated store gives fans access to the brand's latest arrivals, which includes this season's Laila bag

Thousands of items are available to shop, all with fast, free Prime delivery. If you're not a Prime member, sign up or start a free trial to access Amazon's Prime Day savings. Prime membership costs $139 annually or $14.99 per month — and if you're a student, don't forget to take advantage of special pricing discounts on Prime membership.

Here are 15 must-have pieces from Michael Kors available on Amazon:

Women's fashion

Men's fashion

Womenswear

Laila small satchel: $278

This bag combines fashion and functionality.

This bag combines fashion and functionality. (Amazon)

This Michael Kors satchel combines fashion with functionality and has a beautiful, sophisticated style. It is defined by a structured shape with rounded side gussets that soften its crisp look.

Smocked Tank Dress: $158

Standout in this tank dress with intricate detailing.

Standout in this tank dress with intricate detailing. (Amazon)

You will look effortlessly cool in this ankle-grazing smocked tank dress. The dress is fully lined for complete coverage and has a tiered skirt for playful and romantic movement.

Irene Flat Sandal: $175

Try studded sandals for an on-trend look this summer.

Try studded sandals for an on-trend look this summer. (Amazon)

Looking for a trendy yet comfortable sandal this season? The Irene Flat Sandals feature this season's studded look, are made from leather, and have molded footbeds for comfortable wear. These sandals work with any outfit.

Zoe Small Convertible Pouchette: $128

    This adorable bag can be used as a wristlet or placed on the shoulder. (Amazon)

    The handbag features a structured shape with exterior pockets and a convertible strap.  (Amazon)

Michael Kors Zoe Small Convertible Pouchette is a small, versatile handbag crafted from pebbled leather. It features a structured shape with exterior pockets and a convertible strap that allows you to carry it as a shoulder bag or a wristlet. 

Cotton poplin midi dress: $248

This dress has a flattering belted bodice.

This dress has a flattering belted bodice. (Amazon)

This cotton poplin midi dress is a versatile addition to your wardrobe. Whether it's for a casual day out or a formal evening event, this dress with its flattering belted bodice will have you covered.

Berkley Mid-Heel Wedge Sandal: $125

Grab these perfect summer wedges.

Grab these perfect summer wedges. (Amazon)

This mid-heel wedge sandal blends comfort and coolness. The sandal features a jute-trimmed sole and has a sporty zip fastening that pairs perfectly with casual outfits.

Silver-tone stud earrings and bracelet: $160.88

You'll love this classic Michael Kors set.

You'll love this classic Michael Kors set. (Amazon)

This earring and bracelet set makes the perfect gift for any special occasion. The studs are sparkly and classic, and the bracelet is elegant and simple. You'll love the timeless appeal of this set.

Brass Large Hoop Earrings for Women: $175

Try some standout hoops to complete your look.

Try some standout hoops to complete your look. (Amazon)

Enhance your wardrobe with the Michael Kors Brass Large Hoop Earrings for Women. These brass-plated 14k gold earrings feature a sleek double hoop silhouette that complements any outfit.

Taryn top-zip tote bag: $258

Grab this everyday tote for trips.

Grab this everyday tote for trips. (Amazon)

Try the iconic Taryn tote bag to update your everyday style. This bag features two top carry handles, a zippered closure, two zippered interior pockets and one zippered exterior pocket.

Menswear

Men's Keating Lace-Up Sneaker: $148

Elevate your sneaker style with these lace-ups.

Elevate your sneaker style with these lace-ups. (Amazon)

If you want refined sneakerwear options, try the Men's Keating lace-ups. These are great for workdays or weekends and feature a lace-up closure and leather trim.  

Men's Nylon Padded Shirt Jacket: $228

Add this to your wardrobe for chilly days.

Add this to your wardrobe for chilly days. (Amazon)

This easy-to-wear shirt jacket is a perfect transitional piece to add to your wardrobe. It has a relaxed fit and snap buttons, and it is detailed with patch pockets on the front.  

Malone backpack: $198

Up your commute style with this backpack.

Up your commute style with this backpack. (Amazon)

This stylish backpack is adjustable to suit your needs, and it's also water-repellent. The bag features an exterior front zip pocket, two interior phone pockets, an interior iPad pocket – everything you need for your city commute. 

Tuxedo suit set: $240

This suit is perfect for special occasions.

This suit is perfect for special occasions. (Amazon)

This three-piece tuxedo suit set is perfect for someone headed to prom or another special occasion. It is stylish, fits well and has a classic cut that stands the test of time. 

Greenwich Polo: $89.50

Add this great-looking polo to your closet.

Add this great-looking polo to your closet. (Amazon)

If you want to keep a sporty look going, check out this casual, comfortable Greenwich polo. The shirt features a striped trim at the collar and sleeves and will look great at the office or on a day out. 

Oversized slim runway men's watch: $250

The sleek all-black finish on this watch is very elegant.

The sleek all-black finish on this watch is very elegant. (Amazon)

The slim Runway watch is designed with a polished all-black finish. This monotone beauty features Michael Kors' signature engraved logo. The watch can be worn while swimming and is water-resistant to 100 meters. 

Nora Colomer is a commerce and personal finance writer for Fox Business' Strategic Initiatives team.

