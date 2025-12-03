11 top kitchen tools to level up your cooking this winter

As temperatures drop, slow-simmering soups and hearty stews start making their way back into the cooking rotation. Whether you’re baking more or finally carving out time for meal prep, it may be the right moment to rethink your kitchen setup. From a sturdy Lodge 6-quart Dutch oven to the no-fuss Ninja Crispi and double-batch-ready HexClad mixing bowls (FOX is an investor in HexClad), these smart upgrades make winter cooking easier, faster and just a little more fun.

Countertop appliances

Make winter cooking more enjoyable with these smart countertop appliances.

Original price: $179.99

The Ninja Crispi is a space-saving kitchen hero that air fries, bakes, roasts, re-crisps and keeps food warm. Cooking food to a crispy finish, the air fryer is especially handy for bringing leftovers back to life. The portable, all-in-one design includes leak-proof glass containers you can cook in, serve from and store food in.

Treat your countertop to a powerhouse upgrade with the Breville air fryer toaster oven with grill. With 13 cooking functions, including roasting, air frying and dehydrating, it can handle everything from nine slices of toast to a 14-pound turkey. The two-speed convection fan delivers crisp, even results, and the interior light turns on automatically when your food’s ready.

The Cuisinart Soho electric kettle boils water in minutes and its cool-touch exterior makes it safe and comfortable to handle. It takes up minimal space and the sleek styling fits right in with any kitchen decor.

Original price: $99

With the Lodge 6-quart Dutch oven, you can prepare cold-weather dishes like soups, stews, chili, pot roasts, baked casseroles and bread. Ideal for long, slow cooking sessions, the cast iron core delivers even, consistent heat. The enameled finish resists sticking and quickly wipes clean.

Original price: $129.95

Grill, griddle, press and more all on your countertop with the Cuisinart 5-in-1 Griddler. Dual-zone temperature control and nonstick, dishwasher-safe plates make cooking and cleaning low maintenance. Make all your favorites from paninis and burgers to bacon and pancakes.

Original price: $399.99

Ready for any baking season, the KitchenAid stand mixer is the upgrade that brings joy to any cooking station. With 10 speeds and attachments for everything from cookie dough to fresh bread, it handles all the heavy lifting, so you don’t have to. The 4.5-quart stainless steel bowl is roomy but compact enough for everyday use, and the tilt-head design makes adding ingredients a breeze. The stand mixer is available in classic black or white.

Meal prep essentials

Prep your winter favorites by using the right equipment.

Original price: $99

HexClad’s stainless steel mixing bowls are sturdy enough for heavy mixing, and the snap-on lids help you store leftovers or prep ingredients ahead of time. The set comes with three bowls, each a different size.

When you're juggling raw meat for stews and veggies for soups and snacks, choose this color-coded cutting board set. Each board has a clear icon and color so you always know what to use it for: red for meat, yellow for cooked food or bread, green for fruits and veggies, and blue for fish. A tidy little holder will keep your countertop organized.

This digital food scale is compact, easy-to-use and gives precise measurements in grams or ounces. It’s what you need for portioning out ingredients for bakes, soups, casseroles and meal prep. Plus, this scale comes in a ton of colors, even cute pastels to match you.

Kitchen gadgets

Outfit your kitchen with time-saving gadgets.

This cordless, battery-operated can opener requires just one touch. It is essential, especially when you're opening cans for soups, stews and holiday sides.

Original price:$29.99

The Zulay Kitchen garlic press is designed with a comfortable handle that takes the strain off your hands and wrists, letting you peel, crush and mince with minimal effort. It requires minimal cleanup and is tough enough to crush garlic, ginger, onions or even nuts.

