Best deals on air fryers for every kitchen: Shop Ninja, Instant Pot and Cosori

We’ve rounded up the best deals on large-capacity and compact air fryers from trusted brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot and Cosori. Some brands keep it simple, while others add smart features, but all of them are easy to use, quick to clean and ideal for making healthier fried food the whole family will love.

Not sure which one is right for you? Keep scrolling for our FAQs, where we answer the most common questions about choosing the best air fryer for your kitchen.

Basket-style air fryers

Make crispy fries, wings and snacks in minutes with an easy-to-use basket air fryer. Here are two leading brands that get the job done.

What we love : This isn’t just an air fryer – it also roasts, bakes, dehydrates and more, replacing multiple appliances.

: This isn’t just an air fryer – it also roasts, bakes, dehydrates and more, replacing multiple appliances. What to be aware of: This model doesn’t include a viewing window, so you’ll need to open the basket to check your food

Enjoy a generous six-quart capacity in a compact size that won't crowd your counter with the Cosori 9-in-1 TurboBlaze air fryer. The smart preheat program adjusts the cooking time based on the temperature. When you're finished, the nonstick cooking basket and detachable components make this an easy-to-clean air fryer.

What we love : EvenCrisp technology delivers very crispy food without oil.

: EvenCrisp technology delivers very crispy food without oil. What to be aware of: A quick three to five-minute preheat delivers the crispiest results.

This do-it-all Instant Pot Vortex bakes, roasts, reheats and crisps to perfection. It preheats fast and reaches temperatures from 120 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit to deliver a golden crunch with 95% less oil. One-touch presets keep things simple and, best of all, it’s easy to clean.

Oven-style air fryers

Oven-style air fryers are shaped like a countertop toaster oven rather than a basket.

What we love : With the CHEF IQ app you can monitor a meal from anywhere.

: With the CHEF IQ app you can monitor a meal from anywhere. What to be aware of: With so many functions and a high-tech interface, the setup has a learning curve.

The CHEF iQ MiniOven isn’t just for baking, broiling or roasting, it also air fries, dehydrates, proofs dough, toasts and even slow cooks. With a wide 70 to 500 degrees Fahrenheit range and a powerful motor, it roasts up to 30% faster than conventional air fryers. Use the free CHEF iQ app to monitor your meals from anywhere. The oven is large enough to fit a 13-inch pizza or six slices of toast.

What we love : The large clear window lets you check on food without disrupting cooking.

: The large clear window lets you check on food without disrupting cooking. What to be aware of: The OdorErase feature uses a replaceable filter that needs occasional changing.

The Instant Pot Vortex Plus has a clear window so you can actually see your food getting crispy without having to pull out the basket and losing heat. The built-in filters help keep strong cooking smells from taking over your kitchen. Plus, the six-quart capacity is an ideal size for most families and the dishwasher-safe parts make cleanup a breeze.

Large-capacity air fryers

With a large-capacity air fryer, you can easily cook family-sized meals and multi-course dishes at once, saving you time in the kitchen.

What we love : They made it much slimmer than the wide dual models.

: They made it much slimmer than the wide dual models. What to be aware of: It is taller and deeper than many air fryers, so you’ll want to check your counter space and cabinet clearance before setting it up.

The Ninja DoubleStack stacks the food vertically, so you can cook four different things at once. It even has a Smart Finish feature that makes sure your chicken and your veggies both get done at the same exact time. If you're making a large batch of one thing, the Match Cook feature duplicates the settings across the air fryer’s entire eight-quart capacity.

What we love: It is great for multitasking and is simple to use.

It is great for multitasking and is simple to use. What to be aware of: This air fryer uses wire racks that can be a hassle to clean.

This all-in-one air fryer can air fry, bake, dehydrate or roast perfectly crispy food. You don't have to wait for it to heat up like a regular oven, and it cooks your food fast and evenly. Plus, it has a 10-liter capacity that is great for family meals. It even has 17 preset buttons on the touchscreen. You can also check on your food anytime through the window thanks to the interior light.

Compact air fryers

A compact air fryer is ideal for small kitchens, RVs or anyone who wants a quick, easy way to make meals and snacks for one.

What we love : This air fryer is compact and a smart fit for any kitchen where space is limited.

: This air fryer is compact and a smart fit for any kitchen where space is limited. What to be aware of: This model works best for smaller portions.

At just 4.9 pounds, this compact air fryer heats up quickly and saves space on your counter. It can air fry, reheat, roast and bake, making it ideal for crispy snacks or small meals without the hassle of pre-heating a full-sized oven.

What we love : The digital controls are clear and simple, making it easy to use even if it’s your first air fryer.

: The digital controls are clear and simple, making it easy to use even if it’s your first air fryer. What to be aware of: There aren’t any pre-set cooking options for specific foods.

Ideal for dorms, RVs or compact counters, the Chefman TurboFry 2-quart air fryer delivers crisp results without taking up space. It offers a 200°F to 400°F temperature range, 60-minute timer and a detachable BPA-free basket for easy cleaning. Safety features like a cool-touch exterior and auto shut-off add extra peace of mind.

Best multi-cooker air fryer

Save space in the kitchen with a multi-cooker which combines the functions of an air fryer with a pressure cooker, slow cooker and more.

What we love : You can do almost anything with this one appliance: pressure cook, air fry, slow cook, steam, saute, sous vide, roast, bake, broil and dehydrate.

: You can do almost anything with this one appliance: pressure cook, air fry, slow cook, steam, saute, sous vide, roast, bake, broil and dehydrate. What to be aware of: The dual-lid system adds versatility, but it also creates a storage challenge for smaller kitchens.

The Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 air fryer and multi-cooker lets you cook more, faster. It has an eight-quart capacity, which is great for families or batch cooking. It comes with two removable lids that let you switch easily between pressure cooking and air frying, while functions like saute, roast, bake and dehydrate give you plenty of flexibility.

A closer look at the air fryers

Air Fryer Known for Price Cosori 9-in-1 TurboBlaze The Advanced Turbo Blaze Technology cooks fast and has a wide temperature range (90°F–450°F). $119.99 Instant Pot Vortex It bakes, roasts, reheats and crisps to perfection, while preheating fast and reaching temps from 120 to 400°F. $99 CHEF iQ MiniOven This oven air fries, dehydrates, proofs dough, toasts and even slow cooks, has a wide temperature range that roasts up to 30% faster than conventional air fryers. The CHEF iQ app lets you program and monitor meals from anywhere. $399.99 Instant Pot Vortex Plus Six-quart air fryer with multiple cooking functions and easy touchscreen controls, featuring a ClearCook window to check progress without opening. $109.95 Ninja DoubleStack air fryer A stacked design makes this air fryer slimmer without compromising on capacity. This air fryer can cook four different things at once. The Smart Finish feature ensures they are ready together. $189.95 Chefman multifunctional air fryer This all-in-one appliance can air fry, bake, dehydrate or roast perfectly crispy food. You don't have to wait for it to heat up like a regular oven, and it has a big 10-liter capacity. $79.99 Cosori Lite Mini The Cosori Lite 2.1-Qt Mini is designed for single servings and small spaces. It is known for its compact size and efficiency. $59.99 Chefman TurboFry 2-quart air fryer The small size and lightweight make this air fryer a perfect fit for tiny kitchens, dorm rooms, RVs or if you want to save counter space. $38.61 Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 air fryer and multi-cooker The Instant Pot Pro Crisp works as a pressure cooker and an air fryer, replacing the need for multiple kitchen gadgets. $229.95

Frequently Asked Questions

Air fryers are versatile kitchen appliances that save time by cooking like a convection oven but without the long preheat. They use hot air to create a crisp, golden-brown finish that mimics deep-frying with little to no oil.

Are air-fried foods healthier than deep-fried foods?

Yes, generally. Because air frying requires a minimal amount of oil, or sometimes none at all, it can significantly reduce the fat and calorie content of foods compared to deep-frying.

How big of an air fryer do I need?

For one or two people, an air fryer that is two to four quarts in size is usually large enough. Families or batch cooks may want to consider models that are six to eight quarts.

Are air fryers easy to clean?

Yes; most air fryer baskets and trays are nonstick and dishwasher-safe. Just check the manufacturer’s care instructions.

What’s the difference between a basket-style and oven-style air fryer?

Basket-style air fryers are compact and quick for snacks or small meals. Oven-style models are larger, with racks and rotisserie options, which can make them better for families.

Do air fryers use a lot of electricity?

No, most air fryers use about the same power as a toaster oven and cook faster than a conventional oven, which can actually save energy.

