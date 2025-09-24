Safe, simple tools to help you grab, lift and reach with confidence

Everyday tasks like lifting, bending or reaching high shelves can become more difficult and sometimes even risky as we age. Simple, affordable gadgets can make these jobs safer and less stressful. From grabber tools and step stools with handles to dressing sticks, these helpers are built to reduce physical stress and support independence, so you can stay confident and comfortable at home.

This universal stand assist helps add stability and balance when getting up from a couch or chair. The handles adjust from seven to 10 inches to provide a secure, comfortable grip and the sturdy frame supports up to 300 pounds.

With its extra-long handle, the Bottom Buddy wiping aid makes bathroom routines easier by reducing the need to bend or twist. It is made with soft silicon and the recessed head securely holds toilet paper.

Avoid unnecessary bending and stretching with the help of this 34-inch grabber, which gives you the extra reach to snag items off the floor or high shelves without the strain. The head rotates 90 degrees so you can grab from any angle, and it includes a built-in magnet for picking up small metal objects.

Say goodbye to those frustrating, out-of-reach itches. This back scratcher extends to a full 27 inches for maximum reach and collapses to a compact eight inches for easy storage.

Get dressed easier and reduce the need to bend with the help of this adjustable shoehorn, which doubles as a dressing stick and sock remover. It can extend up to 35.5 inches, making it easier to slip on shoes, pull on pants or pick up clothes without the strain.

Original price: $7.99

This portable handle slides onto a car door latch to provide a secure, steady grip when entering or exiting any vehicle. It is made from durable anodized aluminum and supports up to 300 pounds.

Step up with confidence with this stool, which is designed with a secure handle and non-slip surface for added safety. Its sturdy design supports up to 350 pounds.

Original price: $35.99

This toilet safety rail gives you a steady, comfortable grip to make sitting and standing easier. The sturdy armrests adjust from 27.5 inches to 31.5 inches for a custom fit and can be installed in minutes.

This shower grab bar can be installed in seconds with two suction cups and locking latches, giving you a secure grip without any drilling or screws. It’s a quick and simple way to add extra stability in your shower.

Original price: $64.99

No more bending over to scrub the bathroom tub or floor with the help of this electric spin scrubber featuring an extendable handle and 90-minute battery life.

Original price: $9.99

Eight built-in grips make this jar opener a must-have for stubborn lids. It’s the perfect tool for those with grip issues or arthritis.

