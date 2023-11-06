10 essential products that make caring for an aging adult easier

A growing number of Americans are taking on the responsibility of caring for an aging loved one. Many are either moving in with their aging parents or moving them into their homes to give their loved ones and themselves the peace of mind of aging in the house.

Caring for your aging loved ones at home requires careful consideration and planning. If you are caring for an aging parent, these essentials you can find on Amazon can help make your home safer and provide a stable environment.

When buying essentials for aging adults, you can consider things that will make your loved one feel comfortable and offer them the independence to get around on their own safely. Medical alert devices, cane devices, dressing aids, exercise equipment and grabbing devices are all items that can make the day-to-day of caring for your aging adult easier.

Here are 10 products essential for caring for aging adults:

The Vive Bed Rail – Compact Assist Railing for Elderly Seniors can help you turn a bed you already own into one that is easy to use for an ailing senior. This bed rail provides stabilizing support, which is especially important for people recovering from hip replacement surgery, back pain or other injuries. VEVOR bed rails for elderly, $46.72 at Home Depot , are constructed with high-strength carbon steel, two supporting legs and fastening strap for robust stability.

Create a safe environment with these grab bars for bathtubs and showers . The handles are easy to install and can provide extra insurance against slipping when showering. Try this safety grip handle, $11.94 at Walmart , to help you safely get in and out of the shower.

WINTER BOOTS TO KEEP YOU WARM AND STYLISH

Your wood floors or tiling will become less of a threat to an aging parent wearing these Doctor's Select Diabetic Socks with Grips . The socks provide comfort and relief for swollen feet and ankles. The rubber grips provide traction and stability on smooth surfaces and help prevent falls. These grip socks, $13.99 at Walmart , come in a pack of four.

This Able Life Auto Cane Portable Vehicle Support Handle will make getting in and out of a car easier. The handle provides users stability and balance when standing or sitting in the car. It is compatible with most vehicles.

Original price: $59.99

The TABEKE pedal exerciser can be used to strengthen arms and legs. This low-impact exercise is ideal for aging adults and rehabilitation after surgery or injury. Or try this under desk elliptical machine, on sale for $118.99 at Walmart, for a great workout. The machine is easy to use and starts at the press of a button.

This CallToU Wireless Caregiver Pager will give carers the peace of mind they won't miss when their parent is in need. It will also enable your loved ones to retain their independence and live on their own as long as possible. This caregiver pager, $12.55 at Walmart , is waterproof and can be worn while in the shower.

MAKE DELICIOUS PIZZA WITH THE HELP OF THESE 12 TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES

Able Life swivel tray table is designed with a handle that provides balance and support when sitting and standing from a favorite couch, lift chair or recliner. The multi-use TV and computer table measures 16 by 18 inches and includes a built-in cupholder and utensil compartment with 360 degrees of swivel motion. Buy a similar swivel tray table at Senior.com for $189.

Vive Toilet Safety Rails for Elderly can give your aging loved ones the support they need to get down and up from your home's toilet seat. The sturdy, stand-alone toilet rail conveniently provides safety and security when sitting down or standing up in the bathroom. Try the Toilet Safety Rail, $29.49 at Walmart , an easy to assemble unit that offers good support.

Original price: $549.99

This electric power lift chair is made easy with adjustment functions that work at the push of a button; an easy-to-reach button on the side lets you tilt forward or recline. This chair also features a remote control and three massage modes that target the back, lumbar, thighs, and lower legs at high or low intensity, plus two heat settings that radiate warmth from the lumbar area. This power lift chair, $449 at Wayfair , offers heat and a massager for total comfort.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals