Save big on the iPhone 17 and Galaxy S26 with these T-Mobile deals

Following its recent purchase of U.S. Cellular, T-Mobile launched major iPhone and Samsung deals to attract new customers. Right now, shoppers can get an iPhone 17e or Samsung Galaxy S26 included with the Experience More plan, plus save hundreds on upgraded models when they meet certain requirements.

With this current promotion, T-Mobile is offering the iPhone 17e when you switch carriers and bring your number — no trade-in required. The deal runs through July 1, giving shoppers a limited window to save.

Shoppers who want to upgrade to the iPhone 17 Pro can trade in an eligible device — even one that no longer works — for up to $1,100 in savings.

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Have an older phone that still works? Bring your device over to T-Mobile and get up to $800 to help pay off your remaining balance. Sign up for the Essentials Saver plan starting at $50 per month with autopay, and T-Mobile will send a virtual prepaid Mastercard to cover your final device payment. The offer applies to up to four lines.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Shoppers who prefer Samsung devices can get a free Galaxy S26 by adding a line to T-Mobile's Experience More plan, which starts at $140 per month with autopay for three lines. You still need to pay taxes, but the deal saves you more than $1,000.

T-Mobile is also offering additional Galaxy S26 deals. You can get up to $900 off the Galaxy S26+ when you trade in an eligible device and join the Experience More or Go5G Plus plans. Add a line to the Experience More plan, and you can also save $400 on the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

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