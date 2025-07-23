Expand / Collapse search
Your ultimate UV shield: Top picks in sun-protective clothing for him and her

Shop UPF-rated styles that will blend seamlessly into your wardrobe

Nora Colomer
Smart sun protection goes beyond lotions and sprays.

Sun protection is crucial 365 days a year, whether you're running outdoors, hiking, gardening or cheering on the sidelines at a sports game. To truly get the best protection from harmful UV rays, wear sunscreen and invest in clothing that is specifically designed to shield your skin. From sun hats to pants, we've got you covered and protected, no matter the activity or the season.

Womenswear 

Bubbly Cabana shift dress: $134

Woman standing against a white background wearing a floral dress

Try a cover-up that doubles up as a chic dress. (Cabana Life)

The Bubbly Cabana shift dress is designed to be both a stylish cover-up and a dress. It is made with UPF 50+ fabric and features a charming blue floral print with fun accents of champagne and white wine.

Peter Millar Mélange base layer: on sale for $65 (50% off)

Original price: $130

Look chic while being protected from harmful UV rays.

Look chic while being protected from harmful UV rays. (Peter Millar)

The Peter Millar Mélange base layer is a quarter-zip pullover that offers four-way stretch and UPF 50+ sun protection. The fabric also has moisture-wicking and quick-drying properties, making it ideal for active lifestyles on or off the golf course.  

UV Skinz scoop neck maxi dress: $99.95

This dress is perfect for a garden party.

This dress is perfect for a garden party. (Nordstrom)

This maxi dress by UV Skinz is stylish and keeps you sun-safe. It features UPF 50+ protection, three-quarter-length sleeves for elegant coverage and a flattering ruched empire waist. 

Coolibar St. Lucia tunic top: on sale for $47.50 (50% off)

Original price: $95

A tunic you can wear everywhere.

A tunic you can wear everywhere. (Coolibar)

The Coolibar St. Lucia tunic top is a stylish and versatile long-sleeve tunic made from Coolibar's soft and breathable ZnO fabric, which contains tiny particles of sun-protective zinc oxide that will never wash out. It offers a certified UPF 50+ rating, effectively blocking 98% of harmful UV radiation.  

Coolibar wide-leg pants: on sale for $47.50 (50% off)

Original price: $95

These wide-leg pants are perfect for travel.

These wide-leg pants are perfect for travel. (Coolibar)

The Coolibar Lynsu wide-leg pants are stylish and incredibly comfortable, perfect for everyday wear or travel. These pants are made from Coolibar's breathable, soft ZnO fabric, which contains tiny particles of sun-protective zinc oxide. The pants feature a UPF 50+ rating, blocking 98% of harmful UVA/UVB rays, as well as a relaxed and wide-legged fit.

Outdoor Research hoodie: $99

Pack this hoodie on your next hike.

Pack this hoodie on your next hike. (Outdoor Research)

The Astroman Air hoodie by Outdoor Research is an ultralight and highly breathable long-sleeve top designed for active sun protection in hot, sunny conditions. It is made from air-permeable, stretch-woven fabric that sports a UPF 50+ rating. It also features a full-coverage hood and thumbholes to provide extra protection for the hands.

Talbot's straw bucket hat: $69.50

Try a bucket hat instead of a baseball cap to elevate your look.

Try a bucket hat instead of a baseball cap to elevate your look. (Talbots)

Swap out your baseball cap for this straw bucket hat from Talbots for a chic look by the pool, in the garden or on a city stroll. The hat is made from woven raffia and can be adjusted to fit different head sizes. 

Baleaf zip-up hoodie: on sale for $29.99 (25% off)

Original price: $39.99

Wear this hoodie on your next run for extra sun protection.

Wear this hoodie on your next run for extra sun protection. (Amazon)

This Baleaf zip-up hoodie provides UPF 50+ sun protection and is made from a lightweight, quick-drying and moisture-wicking fabric. The jacket is designed with a hood for head and neck coverage, thumbholes to protect the back of your hands and a relaxed fit for ease of movement.    

Menswear

Carhartt Force Sun Defender short: $49.99

These roomy shorts offer a comfortable fit.

These roomy shorts offer a comfortable fit. (Amazon)

The Carhartt Force Sun Defender short is crafted with the brand's Force technology to wick away sweat and combat odors. The fabric also features a UPF 50+ rating, blocking harmful UV rays. These shorts have a relaxed fit to keep you comfortable. 

Under Armour half-zip: on sale for $33.75 (25% off)

Original price: $45

This quarter-zip is warm and offers sun protection.

This quarter-zip is warm and offers sun protection. (Under Armour)

The Under Armour UA Tech half-zip is made from a super-soft and stretchy double-knit spacer fabric that offers excellent warmth and comfort. The fabric offers UPF 50+ sun protection and is designed to wick away sweat and dry quickly. Check out more golf styles you can wear from the office to the course with the help of our guide.

Free Fly Breeze pants: $94

Try these comfy pants on your next fishing expedition.

Try these comfy pants on your next fishing expedition. (Free Fly Apparel)

Free Fly's Breeze pants offer a featherweight feel and UPF 50+ sun protection. Their quick-dry construction makes them ideal for waterside activities, while the stretch-infused fabric ensures perfect comfort for travel.  

33,000ft fishing shirt: $39.99

This shirt has handy pockets.

This shirt has handy pockets. (Amazon)

The 33,000ft long-sleeve fishing shirt offers UPF 50+ protection and is made with a quick-drying, moisture-wicking and cooling fabric, to keep you comfortable in hot weather. The shirt features roll-up sleeves with tab holders, chest utility pockets and a built-in glasses cleaning cloth.  

Vuori Strato long-sleeve tech tee for men: $68

This top is super-soft and has sun protection.

This top is super-soft and has sun protection. (Vuori)

Vuori's Strato long-sleeve tech tee is exceptionally soft and designed to wick away moisture. The tee's performance jersey fabric offers UPF 30+ sun protection.

Ciele athletic cap: $75

This hat comes with a removable neck shield.

This hat comes with a removable neck shield. (Ciele Athletics)

Ciele is a favorite among runners for its stylish designs, excellent breathability and quick-drying properties. This GoCap Solar Elite offers UPF sun protection and includes a removable neck shield for extra coverage.

Nora Colomer is a writer reporting on beauty, style, home, kitchen, tech and fitness for Fox News.