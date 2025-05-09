Gear your dog up for summer during the Amazon Pet Sale

Summer brings plenty of fun for the whole family, your dog included! Whether you plan to spend time out on the trails, at the beach, picnicking in the park or road tripping across the country, make sure you have everything you need to keep your dog happy, hydrated and comfortable.

The Amazon Pet Sale, happening May 13 and 14, has deals on everything your pup needs this summer. Featuring items like foldable crates, GPS trackers, waterproof dog beds and dog harness and collars, you can prepare your dog for the fun summer months.

Original price: $19.95

A strong dog collar is necessary for all those long summer walks and hikes. A Wolfgang heavy-duty dog collar is as stylish as it is strong. The collar can withstand more than 800 pounds of pull strength, so no matter how much you dog pull collar stays securely fastened. The welded steel D-ring also keeps the leash tightly fashioned to your dog's collar.

Original price: $14.99

Finding a comfortable harness for your pup can be a challenge. A Voyager step-in air dog harness is a comfy option that’s easy to slip on and off.

Made with soft breathable mesh, this harness is fast-drying and lightweight, so your dog will barely feel it as you walk. However, it’s durable enough to withstand dogs who pull. There are also two reflective bands that increase your visibility when you’re walking on cool summer nights.

Original price: $32.99

Hot summer days call for a pool for the whole family! This foldable extra-large dog swimming pool easily folds out when you want to use it. You can select the right size for your pup, fill it with nice cool water and watch as they play. When you finish, just use the drain spigot to remove the water, let the pool dry, fold it up and store it away.

Original price: $139.99

Give your dog the space to roam outside all summer long with a safe wireless dog fence system. You get two collars and a remote that controls both and the wireless fence system. The collar corrects your dog's behavior using sound vibration and small shocks. The whole system is easy to set up and humane, while giving your dog a whole yard to play in.

Original price: $99

Plan on taking your dog into the woods for hikes this summer? Or to your local dog parks? Get peace of mind with a Tractive GPS dog tracker. Just attach it to your dog's collar, and if your pup leaves your sight, you can quickly get a read on where they are.

You get constant updates every two to three seconds, so you can track your dog in real time. You can also set up safe zones and receive alerts when your dog leaves these areas. Plus, you can monitor your dog’s daily health with the tracker. View sleep patterns and activity levels through the Tractive app.

Original price: $29.99

Make fetch fun for you and your dog with a lightsaber ball launcher. Designed to look like Darth Vader’s lightsaber, this toy can make you feel like a Sith Lord while providing hours of fun for your furry friend.

The launcher is collapsible, so it’s easy to travel with. It launches tennis balls (two fun Star Wars-themed balls are included) up to 150 feet, making long-distance throws easier on your arm.

Original price: $59.98

Fleas and ticks are abundant in the summer. On top of flea and tick medications, an additional Seresto flea and tick collar is essential. The odorless collar lasts up to eight months, even with continuous wear. It starts working just 24 hours after you first put it on.

Original price: $59.95

Give your dog a space to relax while you’re spending time outside. An indoor/outdoor dog bed is waterproof and easy to keep clean, so it can go inside or out in your yard. The outer cover is water-resistant and UV-resistant. You can remove the cover as needed and throw it in the washing machine. The bed is filled with shredded memory foam, so it has plenty of support for your pup.

Original price: $12.99

Make sure your dog always has fresh water, even when you’re out and about, with the PETKIT water bottle. The bottle's filter helps remove toxins or impurities. The easy-to-use water bottle has a wide cap where your dog can drink from. Don’t worry about any leaks with this bottle, thanks to the silicone seal inside the cover.

Original price: $69.99

If you’re planning to camp with your dog, a collapsible dog crate can help provide your dog with somewhere comfortable to lie down. This 36-inch crate pops up and down with the push of a few buttons.

There’s a large side entrance you can zip up, as well as a top zip-up panel and a front zip-up panel, giving your dog plenty of fresh air when they’re lying inside. Made with a sturdy frame and thick, tear-resistant fabric, this crate can take the wear and tear that comes with camping.

Original price: $64.95

Not all dogs are strong swimmers, so if you plan to spend time on the lake or on boats with your pup, grab them a Kurgo Surf n’ Turf life jacket. It’s not too bulky for your dog to relax or play in, and the handles on either side help you lift your dog on and off docks and boats.