Look fabulous on your spring break beach getaway with these 8 accessories

Packing for a spring break that includes heading to a tropical destination may require a wardrobe revamp. How you accessorize can make or break your look on the beach. Colorful coverups can take you from the beach to town, and sun hats offer excellent protection that allow you to show off your style. Shoes are another great accessory you can play with.

Optimize your beach look with the right accessories that you can wear anywhere. Here are 10 items to help you build the perfect beach look:

Original price: $148

This nautical look from Tuckernuck is the perfect coverup for confidently going to and from the beach. It is made of medium-weight cotton and adorned with charming details like deep blue stripes and wide ties to accentuate the V-neckline.

The Kaylee Dress Sky Chartreuse by Solid & Stripe is the ultimate maxi tank dress for effortless beachside style. It is made from a sheer, gauzy knit and is perfect for sunny days by the shore. The dress is available in black and white.

This By the Shore Oversize Top by Free People is about effortless vibes. It's bohemian-inspired and super soft. Wear it over a swimsuit and pair it with shorts or a skirt. The Shoreline Cotton Boyfriend Beach Shirt, $89.50 by Tommy Bahama, is a classic look for effortlessly elegant coverage.

Original price: $39.99

These wide-leg, gauze pants from Old Navy are the perfect beach accessory. They are made of double-weave, gauze cotton with an elasticated waist for easy pull-on. The high waist makes them a flattering fit for all figures. Pair the pants with a flowy shirt to take your beach look out into town. The designer's most popular coverup is Cupshe's Blue Tropical Floral Wide Leg Pants, $28.99. The pants feature a vibrant floral print and a flowy wide-leg design.

The Terra Hat by Nikki Beach at Revolve has a wide brim for good sun protection and a fashionable silhouette you'll feel confident wearing off the beach. This straw fedora, $25.99 on Amazon, is more affordable and looks chic.

Pair this Sandy Woven Market Tote with any of the beach dresses for a perfect laid-back look. This slouchy tote features a braided-net exterior topped with knotted leather handles. Bog Bags, $90 at Bog Bag , are a must-have accessory if your beach trip includes carrying stuff for a family. These spacious bags are very on trend and are super practical for carrying all of your goods and keeping them dry. Plus, it is washable, so you won’t have to carry sand home or back to the hotel.

These pearl-embellished Jimmy Choo slides are the ultimate in beach sophistication. These canvas and leather slides are available in pink, black or white. Birkenstock's Madrid Big Buckle High Shine Sandals, $150 at Anthropologie, are comfortable, but the patent leather shine and big gold buckle elevate them.

Try the Scottie Raffia Flatform Sandals by DV Dolce Vita, which feature woven raffia for a total beachy vibe you can pair with almost any look. These boardwalk slides by Steve Madden, $89.95 at Nordstrom, have a woven construction that gives this staple slide sandal an earthy sophistication.