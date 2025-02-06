Check out these discounts on memberships and rewards to Sam's, Costco and BJ's wholesale clubs

Feeling the pinch of high grocery prices? There is a smart solution that can ease the burden. Shopping at a warehouse club and buying in bulk is a savvy way to stretch your budget. A wholesale club membership allows you to buy goods in bulk at lower prices, all in exchange for an annual membership fee. And the benefits? They're a breath of fresh air, including gas discounts, insurance, travel and more.

That initial membership fee? It's a small price to pay for the substantial yearly savings you'll make on your everyday essentials. And right now, StackSocial is offering unbeatable incentives that give you a bonus reward or discounted membership prices when you join Costco, Sam's Club and BJ's Wholesale clubs. It's a smart move for your wallet.

StackSocial is offering a 66% savings on a one-year BJ's Wholesale membership, dropping it down to just $20 for the Club tier or $40 for the Club Plus tier. It is also offering a $20 bonus reward when you make a $60 purchase.

But that's not all. A membership at BJ's Wholesale Club opens the door to a world of savings and variety. From great deals on essentials, including fresh foods and produce, to discounted fashion for the family, seasonal decor, toys, tech, furniture and more. And don't forget the gas savings at BJ's Gas and the additional discounts through the BJ's Fuel Saver Program. It's a treasure trove of savings waiting for you.

12 NURSERY ESSENTIALS ON SALE NOW ON AMAZON

Join Sam's Club for only $25 when you purchase your one-year membership from StackSocial starting Feb. 12. That's a 50% savings from the regular price to join, and you'll have access to saving on everyday purchases such as groceries, home essentials, electronics and more.

Some benefits of membership include access to free curbside pick-up on purchases of $50 or more, access to low members-only prices and instant savings and seasonal offers throughout the year. You'll also get exclusive prices at select Sam's Club gas pumps and unlock discounts on hotel bookings, car rentals, live events, movies and more.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Join Costco with a one-year Gold Star membership, and StackSocial will give you a $20 digital Costco shop card. Sign up for an Executive Gold Star membership at $130 to get a $40 shop card. A Gold Star Membership includes a free Household Card and allows you to purchase products for your home and family. Your Gold Star Membership is valid for one year at any Costco location worldwide and at Costco.com.

A Costco membership offers savings on groceries, home goods and travel. It also offers other benefits like auto and insurance discounts. Through Costco Travel, you can book car rentals, cruises, vacation packages and hotel stays.