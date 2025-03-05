Spring break staycation: 10 crafts and games to entertain the family

Staying home with the kids this spring break? Make your home staycation with the kids successful with some planning. Keeping kids entertained and off their devices can be as easy as planning activity time, including solo craft activities and family board games. These simple tasks can help create quality time during spring break.

Here are 10 craft and board games to help keep your family busy during spring break:

Spark a fun conversation and get to know your kids better with the help of the Would You Rather? Family Card Game. The game features 200 questions for a hilarious game night at home or on the go. You can buy the board game at Walmart for $14.69.

Heat: Pedal to the Metal lets players take on the role of race car drivers. You'll compete in intense races by managing your car's speed to avoid overheating while strategically using cards to navigate the track and cross the finish line first. If your family is into strategy board games, this game is a good choice! It takes about one hour to play. This game is easy to follow, so it's great if you have younger family members wanting to join in.

Labyrinth is a family board game in which players race to find treasures in a maze. The board constantly shifts, so no two games are the same.

Can't get away to Europe? Ticket to Ride London will transport you there. The fast-paced board has you racing to claim bus lines and complete destination tickets in 1970s London. It's a fun option that is sure to become a family favorite. Buy the game for $23.97 on Amazon.

The objective of Sequence, a strategy board game, is to race to create lines of five matching chips on the board. It's a fun game for all ages, combining card and board elements. Buy this game on Amazon for $14.97.

Knitting is the new stress reliever every family member can relax with. Start your adventure with this Woobles crafting gift box, which teaches you the basics. The kit has everything you need to get started and a tin to keep your gear tidy.

This fake cake kit is an excellent introduction to cake decorating. It includes everything you need to build a fake cake from start to finish. This fake cake kit, $34 on Amazon, has everything you need to create two frosted fake cake storage boxes.

Create a core memory at your crafting table with Amazon's thoughtful family handprint kit. The kit comes with multiple acrylic sheets on which each family member can print their hand, as well as a wood frame to hold the sheets in place. Buy this artsy keepsake at Walmart for $41.

If you've ever wondered how candles are made, try out the SoftOwl Premium Soy Candle Making Kit . The kit comes with packs of soy wax, gorgeous black candle jars and tin cans, seven fragrance oils, 10 dye blocks, beautiful candle labels, wicks, glue dots, a melting pot, pipettes, a stirring spoon and more. You can buy a similar candle-making kit at Walmart for around $44.

Start your herb garden this spring with the help of this Culinary Herb Kit. The kit includes trays, a humidity dome, seed label sticks, soil pucks, and an assortment of culinary herb seeds (enough for multiple plantings). Pick between the basic, deluxe and premium kits, with different amounts of trays and different types of seeds to spice up your cooking. Try this window garden kit, $34.99 at Walmart, for a kit that comes with all the pieces you need to start your indoor herb garden.