10 items to help you throw a backyard wedding

Planning a backyard wedding might be a great solution if you are getting married this year and want to save money. The average cost of a wedding in 2025 is projected to be around $36,000, according to recent data, This is an increase from the average cost of $33,000 in 2024. Some of those costs are related to paying for a venue, which can cost anywhere from $2,000 to $10,000 or more depending on the location, size of the venue, amenities offered, and whether it's a basic rental or an all-inclusive package; with the average cost falling around the $5,000 mark for a typical reception venue.

A backyard wedding can cut those costs down, especially if you want to DIY some elements like decorations and plan a small event. Keep your menu simple or opt for a cookout to save food costs and don't be shy about asking for help. Use what you already own. For instance, setting up the tables you own in your home banquet style means you can forgo renting. Using bookcases as stands for your food and drinks is another clever way to create creative displays.

Hosting your wedding in your backyard is more than just a budget-friendly choice-it's a chance to infuse your special day with personal touches and create an intimate, one-of-a-kind celebration. Here are 10 items to help you craft a DIY backyard wedding that's uniquely yours.

No one wants to be stuck with dirty dishes to clean after the day. If you like thrifting, pick up vintage plates similar to these flower plates, $34 at Amazon, which double as a keepsake for guests. Or try this set, $53 at Walmart, which comes with 25 pieces of eight-inch dessert plates and 25 pieces of 10-inch plastic dinner plates in a delicate blue vintage-inspired print.

Serve up wedding drinks in these Personalized Elegant Monogram 16 oz, 25-pack of frosted flex cups from Amazon. They are perfect for the backyard and something your guests want to keep for a keepsake. Or try these beautiful champagne cocktail glasses, $43 for a 100-pack at Home Depot. These plastic cups look like real glass but are built to last. The disposable champagne glasses feature a locking design on the bottom of each plastic cup, so you can create a stable champagne tower.

Don't forget the cutlery. This set of 24 gold disposable premium plastic cutlery from Walmart is perfect and disposable. Or try this plastic utensil set, 150 pieces for $29.99 on Amazon. The gold silverware features a smooth surface, showcasing a two-tone color scheme of gold and pink.

Candles are great centerpieces/decor for weddings. This Green Votive Candle Holder set of 24 pieces on Amazon is an elegant way to incorporate color into a table setting. You can also DIY your table centerpieces with fairy lights and mason jars, $13.99 for a twelve-count at Walmart. Just top it off with a bouquet of artificial buds,$6.48 at Walmart, held in place with hot glue for an extra elegant look.

You can leave your tables naked or elevate the look with this pack of six round table covers from Amazon. Just drape a runner to add some color. Cheesecloth table runners, like this one for $9.99 from Walmart, add a whimsical feel to your party decor and are budget-friendly.

Looking for an easy and inexpensive way to keep your guests entertained? Try lawn games. Lawn games are perfect for all ages and a good set like this Wayfair one will be a great addition to any event. This set comes with a giant Connect Four and Jenga. A wooden cornhole set, like this $139.99 on Amazon, is easily customizable and instantly becomes a part of the wedding decor.

Adding a dance floor is not necessary, but if you have the room and your budget allows, try making your one. This Interlocking Lightweight Plastic Modular Dance Floor Kit from Amazon comes with interlocking tiles and 16-edged pieces that create a 16-square-foot dance panel, but you can combine multiple kits to create a dance floor of any size! Try the nine-tile kit, $79.99 from Wayfair, which snaps together to create a dance floor. It is available in multiple sizes, complete with edging. This portable dance flooring can be easily assembled and disassembled for multiple uses.

Set up an easy treat table with bulk catering, like these cupcakes from Sam's Club. Sign up here for a one-year membership for $25 to shop for your dessert table at Sam's. Bake your own cupcakes and present them in these beautiful liners for $9.75 from Amazon.

Like lights, flowers add a sense of occasion to important events, but real flowers are expensive. You can add a touch of color with this three-pack of eight-foot spring flower garlands from Walmart. This eucalyptus garland, $14.99 from Michael's, is very boho-inspired and will look stunning on any table.

Create stunning centerpieces at home without breaking the bank with the help of this floral hoop centerpiece kit from Amazon. The set comes with 12 pieces of gold metal rings and 12 pieces of wooden centerpiece stands. You can add flowers from your garden or balloons to complete the look. Another simple solution to decorate your space are these glass vases, $20 for 12, from Michaels. Add a flower stem or two for an easy and budget-friendly way to incorporate color.