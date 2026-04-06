If winter wrecked your backyard, these spring deals can help — up to 39% off

Spring has sprung — and it shows! From muddy patios to moldy cushions and brown patches of grass, the remnants of winter are hard to miss. Get your outdoor spaces back in shape with tools like pressure washers , grill sprays and gutter wands , all starting at just $9.

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Tuffenough solar stake lights, 2-pack: $27.44 (41% off)

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Scotts Turf Builder weed killer and lawn fertilizer: $60.49 (30% off)

Long-handled scrub brush: $20.99 (30% off)

Grill cover: $27.99 (28% off)

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ThermoMaven bristle-free grill brush: $36.53 (15% off)

Leaf scoops: $17.95 (10% off)

Original price: $11.39

At under $10, Weber’s grate cleaner tackles grease and food buildup on your grill without using harsh chemicals — after months of storage. It’s safe for stainless steel, cast iron, porcelain and even inside smokers. You can even use it without gloves, since it’s phosphate-free and gentle on skin.

READ MORE: We found the best grill deals for your next cookout

Original price: $39.99

Add extra lighting to your outdoor space with this 100-foot string of lights . The shatterproof, vintage-style bulbs stand up to the elements while adding a touch of style. A heavy-duty wire boosts durability for long-term use.

Original price: $139

Whether you’re removing mildew buildup from the side of your house or clearing a muddy patio, a pressure washer like the Greenworks electric model comes in handy. It has a 35-foot cord that reaches every nook and corner of your home or yard. The four nozzles adjust pressure and give you a more direct stream for tougher messes.

Original price: $349

A Westinghouse gas pressure washer is ideal for larger areas, including whole-house cleaning or longer decks and fences. The 25-foot hose is plenty long for most tasks, and the nozzle is powerful enough to blast through years of grime.

READ MORE: Get your lawn ready for spring with these tools, starting at $21

Original price: $49.99

Salt, ice melt and sand leave lasting stains on your driveway, patio and deck, but 30 Seconds outdoor cleaner quickly washes away buildup and mold and starts working instantly. There’s no pressure washing needed — just soak the surface, wait up to a minute and rinse away the residue with your hose.

Original price: $39.49

Battling weeds is an endless endeavor, but this puller tool reaches down under the plant to get it — roots and all — for good. All you need to do is line up the puller with your plant, push down and lean back — no bending necessary.

Original price: $37.45

Scrape away the mess winter left behind in your gutters with a telescoping cleaning wand . It attaches to your hose and tilts up to 180 degrees, giving you a custom angle to blast away debris. Made from a lightweight, non-corrosive material, it’s built for long-term use. Plus, you’re already spending less than normal with the wand now at 39% off.

Original price: $75

This kit gives you everything you need to repair patchy grass. Made for early spring, it combines seed, nitrogen and mulch to repair thin or bare spots in both the sun and shade. Attach the Lawn Vitality fertilizer bag to your hose for lush, healthy-looking grass.

READ MORE: Make garden upkeep easier with these garden accessories

Original price: $699.99

A robotic pool cleaner saves you hours of scooping leaves out of your pool. It packs the power to cover up to 1,600 square feet, with four modes that handle pool walls, floors and the top waterline. The fine mesh filter catches messes you can’t, from sand to algae, leaving your pool ready to use.

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Original price: $39.99

Your biggest ally for spring cleanup is a tough hose. It doesn’t get much more durable than this stainless steel option . The material is nearly impossible to kink, and the wide range of lengths (35 to 175 feet) lets you customize the hose to your yard size.