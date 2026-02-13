Prep for spring allergy season: These remedies can help you breathe easier

For spring allergy sufferers who deal with itchy eyes, sneezing and congestion, preparation starts now. We’ve rounded up practical picks that focus on air quality, sinus support, eye relief and more, including HEPA air purifiers, nasal rinses, eye drops and anti-itch creams.

Humidifiers, HEPA filters and more

Deal with allergens inside your home with a humidifier, dehumidifier or a vacuum cleaner with a HEPA filter.

Original price: $299.99

The Bissell Pet Hair Eraser uses a sealed HEPA system to trap dust and debris and lift pet hair from floors and furniture. Try out the detachable hose and specialty tools to clean hard-to-reach areas. A pivoting head with LED lights spots debris under furniture.

If you’re trying to prevent dander from settling on furniture or clothing, these Wet Ones wipes work to remove allergens from fur between baths, while shea butter helps soothe your cat’s dry skin. Save 20% using code SAVE20 at checkout.

The Levoit air purifier uses a true HEPA filter to trap pollen, pet dander and dust before they settle in your home. Quiet enough for bedrooms and powerful enough for larger living spaces, it tackles rooms up to 1,073 square feet.

Dry indoor air can aggravate sinuses during allergy season, and Levoit’s top-fill cool mist humidifier adds moisture back into the air for better comfort. Its wide top-fill tank makes refilling and cleaning simple, while a single control knob lets you adjust mist levels. Use the rotating nozzle to direct moisture where you need it.

Original price: $189

Spring humidity can also create an environment for mold and dust mites, and this Frigidaire 22-pint dehumidifier pulls excess moisture from the air, limiting damp conditions. With custom controls, a continuous drain option and automatic shut-off, it’s a smart way to keep indoor air balanced during peak allergy season.

Nasal and sinus relief

Saline nasal rinses and neti pots help flush allergens from the nasal passages, while nasal strips help open your airways.

If spring allergies leave your nose feeling dry and congested, use this Arm & Hammer nasal saline rinse. It help flush out pollen and soothes irritation, plus the steroid-free formula is made with purified water, salt and baking soda for drug-free relief.

Original price: $20.99

These extra-strength nasal strips use flexible bands to help open nasal passages and increase airflow. Designed with a clear finish, the strips stay comfortable and barely noticeable.

For a deeper flush, use a gravity-fed neti pot like this one from NeilMed to better clear your sinuses. Tilt your head to allow the saline solution to flow in through one nostril and out the other, gently clearing pollen and debris. It includes 50 pre-mixed saline packets for easy rinsing.

Eye relief

For many people, antihistamine drops can relieve irritation, while cooling or heated eye masks can ease discomfort.

Treat red, itchy eyes with Opcon-A allergy drops. They combine an antihistamine to minimize itching, and a redness reliever calms eye irritation.

These eye compresses activate instantly using a blend of purified water and natural minerals to deliver relieving warmth that provide relief for dry, irritated eyes. It heats on its own, so there’s no need to use a microwave.

Original price: $12.99

Store this cooling gel eye mask in the fridge or freezer so it’s ready to help soothe eye irritation and headaches. Adjustable straps ensure a secure fit, and a pouch maintains cleanliness between uses.

Face and skin relief

Spring allergies can leave skin and lips dry and irritated, and simple staples like lip balm and anti-itch cream ease discomfort.

Spring allergies mean a runny nose for many, so grab these Kleenex Ultra Soft tissues to help reduce irritation from frequent nose blowing. This eight-pack includes 640 tissues, offering a supply designed to last.

If you struggle with dry, irritated lips, this fragrance-free lip balm from Aquaphor soothes chapped skin with nourishing ingredients like chamomile and shea butter.

Original price: $26.58

Looking to treat irritated skin before you go to bed? The Aveeno Eczema Therapy nighttime itch relief balm uses oatmeal to help soothe irritation while you sleep.

This three-pack of Burt’s Bees lip balm protects and hydrates your lips with beeswax and nourishing oils. The Watermelon and Strawberry Lemonade scents apply clear, while Pomegranate adds a light touch of color.

