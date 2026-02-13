Expand / Collapse search
Prep for spring allergy season: These remedies can help you breathe easier

Shop air purifiers, nasal rinses, pet dander wipes, eye drops and more

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
Portrait of unhealthy cute female in yellow top with napkin blowing nose, looks to the source of the allergy, place for advertising.

Gear up with the right essentials to keep spring allergies in check. (iStock)

For spring allergy sufferers who deal with itchy eyes, sneezing and congestion, preparation starts now. We’ve rounded up practical picks that focus on air quality, sinus support, eye relief and more, including HEPA air purifiersnasal rinseseye drops and anti-itch creams.

Latest deals

Navage nasal care premium bundle: $99.99 (36% off)
Ultrasonic cool mist teardrop humidifier: $42.99 (28% off)
Levoit air purifiers for large room: $159.90 (16% off)
PuroAir air purifiers, 2-pack: $279 (13% off)
Puffs Ultra Soft facial tissue, 8 boxes: $13.29 (26% off)
Vicks Sinex saline nasal spray: $17.94 (10% off)

Humidifiers, HEPA filters and more

Deal with allergens inside your home with a humidifierdehumidifier or a vacuum cleaner with a HEPA filter.

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser upright vacuum: $249.99 (17% off)

Original price: $299.99

Tackle allergens during your cleaning routine.

Tackle allergens during your cleaning routine. (Amazon)

Amazon $299.99 $249.99

The Bissell Pet Hair Eraser uses a sealed HEPA system to trap dust and debris and lift pet hair from floors and furniture. Try out the detachable hose and specialty tools to clean hard-to-reach areas. A pivoting head with LED lights spots debris under furniture.

READ MORE: Breathe better this winter with these best humidifier deals

Wet Ones for dander control, 30 wipes: $3.19 (20% off with code)

Wipe down your pet to control dander and odor.

Wipe down your pet to control dander and odor. (Petco)

If you’re trying to prevent dander from settling on furniture or clothing, these Wet Ones wipes work to remove allergens from fur between baths, while shea butter helps soothe your cat’s dry skin. Save 20% using code SAVE20 at checkout.

Levoit air purifier: $99

This purifier clears the air of dust and pet dander.

This purifier clears the air of dust and pet dander. (Amazon)

Amazon $99.99 $84.95

The Levoit air purifier uses a true HEPA filter to trap pollen, pet dander and dust before they settle in your home. Quiet enough for bedrooms and powerful enough for larger living spaces, it tackles rooms up to 1,073 square feet.

Levoit cool mist humidifier: $39.99

Add moisture to dry air to help you breathe better.

Add moisture to dry air to help you breathe better. (Amazon)

Amazon $39.99

Dry indoor air can aggravate sinuses during allergy season, and Levoit’s top-fill cool mist humidifier adds moisture back into the air for better comfort. Its wide top-fill tank makes refilling and cleaning simple, while a single control knob lets you adjust mist levels. Use the rotating nozzle to direct moisture where you need it. 

Frigidaire dehumidifier: $169 (10% off) 

Original price: $189

Stop mold and dust from growing in damp areas.

Stop mold and dust from growing in damp areas. Frigidaire (Frigidaire)

Spring humidity can also create an environment for mold and dust mites, and this Frigidaire 22-pint dehumidifier pulls excess moisture from the air, limiting damp conditions. With custom controls, a continuous drain option and automatic shut-off, it’s a smart way to keep indoor air balanced during peak allergy season.

Nasal and sinus relief

Saline nasal rinses and neti pots help flush allergens from the nasal passages, while nasal strips help open your airways.

Arm & Hammer nasal saline rinse, 2-pack: $14.50

Use this rinse to quickly flush out your nasal passages.

Use this rinse to quickly flush out your nasal passages. (Amazon)

Amazon $14.50

If spring allergies leave your nose feeling dry and congested, use this Arm & Hammer nasal saline rinse. It help flush out pollen and soothes irritation, plus the steroid-free formula is made with purified water, salt and baking soda for drug-free relief.

READ MORE: These best dehumidifier deals help fight moisture, mold and mildew

Breathe Right nasal strips: $14.19 (32% off)

Original price: $20.99

Open nasal passages for better breathing.

Open nasal passages for better breathing. (Amazon)

Amazon $20.99 $14.19

These extra-strength nasal strips use flexible bands to help open nasal passages and increase airflow. Designed with a clear finish, the strips stay comfortable and barely noticeable.

NeilMed NasaFlo Unbreakable neti pot: $14.78

Flush your nasal passages of pollen with a Neti Pot.

Flush your nasal passages of pollen with a Neti Pot. (Amazon)

Amazon $14.78

For a deeper flush, use a gravity-fed neti pot like this one from NeilMed to better clear your sinuses. Tilt your head to allow the saline solution to flow in through one nostril and out the other, gently clearing pollen and debris. It includes 50 pre-mixed saline packets for easy rinsing.

Eye relief

For many people, antihistamine drops can relieve irritation, while cooling or heated eye masks can ease discomfort.

Opcon-A allergy eye drops, 2-pack: $10.97

Treat itchy eyes with antihistamine drops.

Treat itchy eyes with antihistamine drops. (Amazon)

Amazon $10.97

Treat red, itchy eyes with Opcon-A allergy drops. They combine an antihistamine to minimize itching, and a redness reliever calms eye irritation.

Self-heating eye compress, 30-count: $35

These eye compresses require no microwave.

These eye compresses require no microwave. (Amazon)

Amazon $35

These eye compresses activate instantly using a blend of purified water and natural minerals to deliver relieving warmth that provide relief for dry, irritated eyes. It heats on its own, so there’s no need to use a microwave.

Cooling eye mask: $9.99 (23% off)

Original price: $12.99

Store this cold mask in the freezer.

Store this cold mask in the freezer. (Amazon)

Amazon $12.99 $9.99

Store this cooling gel eye mask in the fridge or freezer so it’s ready to help soothe eye irritation and headaches. Adjustable straps ensure a secure fit, and a pouch maintains cleanliness between uses.

Face and skin relief 

Spring allergies can leave skin and lips dry and irritated, and simple staples like lip balm and anti-itch cream ease discomfort.

Kleenex Ultra Soft tissue, 8 boxes: $17.98

Soothe runny noses with soft tissues.

Soothe runny noses with soft tissues. (Amazon)

Amazon $17.98

Spring allergies mean a runny nose for many, so grab these Kleenex Ultra Soft tissues to help reduce irritation from frequent nose blowing. This eight-pack includes 640 tissues, offering a supply designed to last.

Aquaphor Lip Repair, 2-pack: $8.36

Moisturize chapped lips with this balm.

Moisturize chapped lips with this balm. (Amazon)

Amazon $8.36

If you struggle with dry, irritated lips, this fragrance-free lip balm from Aquaphor soothes chapped skin with nourishing ingredients like chamomile and shea butter.

Aveeno Eczema Therapy nighttime itch relief balm: $19.97 (25% off)

Original price: $26.58

Treat itchy skin at night.

Treat itchy skin at night. (Amazon)

Amazon $26.58 $19.97

Looking to treat irritated skin before you go to bed? The Aveeno Eczema Therapy nighttime itch relief balm uses oatmeal to help soothe irritation while you sleep.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Burt's Bees- Sweet Valentine lip balm, 3-pack: $9.99

Keep lips moisturized and lightly tinted.

Keep lips moisturized and lightly tinted. (Burt's Bees)

This three-pack of Burt’s Bees lip balm protects and hydrates your lips with beeswax and nourishing oils. The Watermelon and Strawberry Lemonade scents apply clear, while Pomegranate adds a light touch of color.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Nora Colomer is a writer reporting on beauty, style, home, kitchen, tech and fitness for Fox News.

