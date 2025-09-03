Solar camping gear to power your off-grid adventures

Camping deep in the woods brings relaxation and some much-needed quiet, but it also poses a number of challenges most people aren’t used to dealing with on a day-to-day basis. There’s likely no running water or electricity, making charging your phone, keeping food cold and lighting up your site difficult.

This is why solar-powered camping gear is a must. All you need to power lights, showers and more is the power of the sun. We’ve rounded up a list of solar-powered camping gear that can help you stay a little more comfortable while you’re camping.



One of the most helpful tools when camping is a battery pack that’ll run any small appliances, charge your phone and run any non-solar lights. Jackery makes battery packs in a variety of sizes. You can get a 1,500-watt battery pack that’ll more than run your whole campsite. There’s also the 300-watt pack that’s still strong enough to charge and run most of your electronics. You can get a 500-watt pack that comes with a solar panel, which is also compatible with other Jackery batteries.



Everything you need to spend time off-grid comes in this GoSun Solar Kitchen Pro. You can purify water with the solar-powered sink filtration system, cook with the solar-powered oven and charge your devices. The solar-powered table helps you recharge all the included items, brew coffee and keep your food and drinks cold with the electric cooler.



Light up your campsite with this four-pack of solar lanterns. They double as flashlights when pulled down, or they deliver 360-degrees of light coverage when popped up. Made from highly durable and waterproof materials, these lanterns are the perfect camping companion. They’ll charge in the sun, or you can charge them with a regular DC charger. At full battery, the lanterns will last an impressive 25 hours.



When you need a shower while camping, this solar portable shower bag can get the job done. The bag holds up to five gallons of water, which can last for about three short showers. While you won’t get stellar water pressure, you get enough to get clean. To heat the water, just lay the bag (filled with water) in the sun for a few hours and the bag will absorb and hold the heat. You can hang the bag from a tree or from the side of your camper or car.

Always have clean water on hand with a three-in-one water filter system. The solar panel on the side of the filtration system charges the emergency light and the battery that can charge your smartphone. The filtration system works via a hand pump. Just fill the container and pump out fresh, clean water. The whole system is super-compact, so you can easily store it in your hiking bag or camping gear.



Camping in warmer weather can be stuffy, so make sure you always have a solar-powered fan on hand. You can lay the included solar panel out in the sun to charge the fan. It’ll take six to seven hours to fully charge the panel. Once charged, the fan will last for days, even at full blast.



A good pair of solar string lights can help immensely when you’re camping in the dark woods. This string of 150 lights from Amazon provides up to eight hours of full brightness, or up to 18 hours on one of the dimmer settings. Just make sure they get up to four hours of indirect sunlight or charge them with the USB-C cable. You can set a four, six or eight-hour timer so the lights automatically shut off. Plus, you can choose from five different lighting modes.

BioLite’s USB-C power bank is a handheld powerbank that fits in your pockets or camping bag. You can charge laptops, tablets, phones and more. Although it doesn’t charge using solar, it’s a good alternative when you’re camping off-grid.



Get a lantern, flashlight and power bank all in one. The Survivor solar lantern system runs for up to 130 hours on a full charge. Just leave the pack out in the sun and the top solar panel will charge the system. The twist-to-inflate design gives you a larger lantern when you want it, or it folds up and becomes a handheld flashlight. There are three color modes: white, red and warm white, so you can perfectly customize the lighting to your needs. You can charge two devices simultaneously via USB.

