10 snow blowers that'll help you clear your driveway this winter

Winter is a truly beautiful season with picturesque scenery and a soft blanket of snow. However, come the third or fourth snowstorm of the season, shoveling by hand gets tiresome. Graduating to a snow blower is one of the best moves you can make if you live in a snow-filled climate. Your back will thank you.

From single-stage models for light flurries to heavy-duty two-stage beasts that can tackle the heaviest snowfall, this list of snow blowers is sure to have one that suits your needs.

Original price: $699

The EGO Power+ is a battery-powered snow blower that comes with two 56-volt batteries. You can throw snow up to 35-feet, and you get LED headlights for snow blowing in the dark. After you’re done, the snow blower has a quick-fold handle for easy storage.

When you get the Power Clear gas snow blower, you get a lightweight blower that’s easy to push thanks to the self-propelling model, and you can clear a nine-car driveway with ease. You can start up the blower by connecting to a power cord and simply pressing the start button.

The Snow Joe cordless snow blower is a wide blower that can clear an 18-inch wide path. It’s a powerful snow blower that’ll throw snow up to 20 feet and has headlights that light up your path. This middle-of-the-road snow blower will clear a small driveway quickly, but won’t cost you over a grand.

Original price: $1,099

A gas-powered Troy-Bilt snow blower is a durable snow blower that has a huge clearing width of 26 inches. The blower comes with polymer skid shoes, so there’s no damage to your driveway and the snow blower won’t slip as you use it.

Original price: $1,099

Husqvarna’s electric start blower is a gas two-stage system that has an extremely high throwing power. It’s also comfortable to use. The ergonomic handles can be adjusted to the height of the person snow blowing.

If you need something ultra affordable that can clear a small place quickly, the Snow Joe cordless snow shovel may be the better option. Part shovel and part snow blower, the 13-inch shovel is best used for decks, steps and small driveways.

You can get a small but powerful cordless snow blower when you get the STEELITE snow blower. It’s compact and easy to push, weighing just 22 lbs., but it still throws snow up to 25 feet. It also has LED lights for added safety.

One of the more high-tech snow blowers, the Cub Cadet gas snow blower, has all the bells and whistles. It’s a snow blower that actually clears wet, heavy snow with ease and can tackle 12-inches of snow. The chute control provides a quick 200-degree rotation, so you can blow snow wherever you need to.

When you want a no-frills snow blower that just gets the job done, a WEN snow thrower clears snow 20 inches wide, and shoots snow up to 29 feet away. It’s all manual, with a manual hand crank to change the rotation of the chute, so you’ll have to do some of the heavy lifting yourself, but at this price, it’s still much better than a shovel.

The Murray Flurry snow blower doesn’t just have a spectacular name, but it’s a sturdy gas snow blower with an electric start button. The tires are built for deep snow and, with the 14-inch clearing path, you can tackle snow removal fast.