Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Deals

Office-ready sneakers you won't want to take off

Clean, low-profile styles in leather or suede pair with business-casual attire

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
woman shopping for sneakers

Pair your office look with comfortable and stylish sneakers. (iStock)

Thanks to evolving dress codes, sneakers are now a common sight in the office. You can stay comfortable all day without looking out of place. The key is to choose sneakers that are sleek and professional. 

Look for styles with a clean, minimalist design in neutral colors like black, white, gray or navy. These shoes, often made from leather or suede, have a low-profile silhouette that pairs perfectly with business-casual attire. 

Latest Deals

Skechers Slip-ins: Contour Foam: on sale for $73.60 (20% off), originally $92
Skechers Slip-ins: GO WALK 8 - Nova: on sale for $76 (20% off), originally $96
Skechers Slip-ins: Max Cushioning Glide-Step: on sale for $88 (20% off), originally $110
Skechers Slip-ins: Glide-Step - Pursuit: on sale for $68 (20% off), originally $85
Sketchers Street x Harry Kane - Off Pitch Collection: UNO - Harry Kane Air: on sale for $76 (20% off), originally $96
Skechers Slip-ins Relaxed Fit: Arch Fit Garza - Thaddeus: on sale for $68 (20% off), originally $85

Hey Dude Karina: $54.99 (15% off)

Original price: $64.99

This slip-on shoe is designed for lightweight comfort and casual style.

This slip-on shoe is designed for lightweight comfort and casual style. (Amazon)

Amazon $64.99 $54.99

The Hey Dude Karina is made with a breathable cotton canvas upper and a removable insole. This versatile shoe is known for its comfort and relaxed, easy-on style.

Dr. Scholl's Time Off sneaker: on sale for $74.95 (32% off)

Original price: $110

The classic, low-profile design makes this sneaker ideal for the office.

The classic, low-profile design makes this sneaker ideal for the office. (Amazon)

Amazon $110 $74.95

Dr. Scholl's Time Off sneaker is a stylish and comfortable lace-up shoe. It features a cushioned insole with BE FREE energy technology for extra support.

COMPRESSION SOCKS AND SLIP-ON SNEAKERS FOR COMFORTABLE TRAVEL

Adidas Gazelle: $120

This shoe is stylish and comfortable.

This shoe is stylish and comfortable. (Nordstrom)

The Adidas Gazelle is a great option for a polished, comfortable and stylish office look. Pair them with tailored trousers, chinos or skirts, along with polished tops, to maintain a cohesive office look.

New Balance 327: on sale for $74.99 (29% off)

Original price: $104.99

The 327 has a sleek, streamlined silhouette.

The 327 has a sleek, streamlined silhouette. (Zappos)

Pair the New Balance 327 sneaker with both skirts and office wear. Its distinct retro-meets-modern design makes it a versatile sneaker that can easily be dressed up or down.

GrandPrø tennis sneakers: on sale for $89.95 (36% off)

Original price: $140
 

The sleek profile of these shoes pairs well with suits.

The sleek profile of these shoes pairs well with suits. (Cole Haan)

The Cole Haan Women's GrandPrø Tennis Sneaker is a prime example of a shoe you can confidently wear to the office. While many sneakers are designed for athletic performance or casual leisure, the GrandPrø is specifically crafted as a dress sneaker.

Vionic Walk Max: $165

The Vionic Walk Max is a fantastic choice for comfort.

The Vionic Walk Max is a fantastic choice for comfort. (Vionic)

If you want to avoid achy feet, try wearing the Vionic Walk Max. This comfortable walking shoe is engineered with foam and vio-motion technology for superior arch support and cushioning. 

Veja Esplar: on sale for $96.96 (35% off)

Original price: $150

Try these sneakers for an on-trend option for a work-appropriate sneaker. 

Try these sneakers for an on-trend option for a work-appropriate sneaker.  (Zappos)

The Veja Esplar has a clean, simple and streamlined silhouette. It pairs effortlessly with a wide range of office-appropriate clothing, from tailored trousers and chinos to midi skirts and dresses.

GOLF SHIRTS AND PANTS THAT TRANSITION FROM THE COURSE TO THE OFFICE

Kizik Sydney: $79

This shoe is a solid choice for a modern, business-casual workplace.

This shoe is a solid choice for a modern, business-casual workplace. (Kizik)

The Kizik Athens 2 is a great option if you are on your feet all day. It is simple and understated. This means it won't clash with your existing wardrobe and can easily transition from a commute to a day at the office.

For men

Dr. Scholl's Catch Thrills sneaker: on sale for $69.99 (33% off)

Original price: $105

The Catch Thrills sneaker is made with a canvas upper. 

The Catch Thrills sneaker is made with a canvas upper.  (Amazon)

Amazon $105 $69.99

Dr. Scholl's Catch Thrills sneaker blends a classic style with the comfort Dr. Scholl's is known for. The shoe has a simple, low-profile silhouette with a clean lace-up design, making it a versatile option that won't look out of place with chinos or casual trousers.

Kizik Vegas: $74.99

This sneaker is both stylish and easy to use.

This sneaker is both stylish and easy to use. (Kizik)

The Kizik Vegas is a great choice for the office, thanks to its full-grain leather upper and clean, polished style. This slip-on sneaker shoe has a professional look that pairs well with work attire.

On THE ROGER Spin: $150

THE ROGER Spin is made with a breathable mesh upper,

THE ROGER Spin is made with a breathable mesh upper, (On)

On THE ROGER Spin features a simple design and CloudTec cushioning that is a good choice for a business-casual office. This mesh sneaker provides all-day comfort and a sleek look that pairs well with professional attire.

Grand Crosscourt Premier sneakers: on sale for $149.95 (25% off)

Original price: $200

This shoe has a sleek, low-profile silhouette with a clean, classic tennis shoe-inspired design.

This shoe has a sleek, low-profile silhouette with a clean, classic tennis shoe-inspired design. (Cole Haan)

The Cole Haan Men's Grand Crosscourt Premier Sneaker is designed specifically as a dress sneaker, which means it blends athletic comfort with a more professional, polished aesthetic.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

TravisMathew The Daily 2 Woven shoe: $129.95

This shoe is a great option for a business-casual office.

This shoe is a great option for a business-casual office. (TravisMathew)

TravisMathew’s The Daily 2 Woven shoe has a clean, lightweight design and offers all-day comfort, making it a stylish yet professional choice. The shoe has a clean, low-profile silhouette without any distracting logos or bulky features.

Nora Colomer is a writer reporting on beauty, style, home, kitchen, tech and fitness for Fox News.

Close modal

Continue