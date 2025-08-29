Office-ready sneakers you won't want to take off

Thanks to evolving dress codes, sneakers are now a common sight in the office. You can stay comfortable all day without looking out of place. The key is to choose sneakers that are sleek and professional.

Look for styles with a clean, minimalist design in neutral colors like black, white, gray or navy. These shoes, often made from leather or suede, have a low-profile silhouette that pairs perfectly with business-casual attire.

Original price: $64.99

The Hey Dude Karina is made with a breathable cotton canvas upper and a removable insole. This versatile shoe is known for its comfort and relaxed, easy-on style.

Original price: $110

Dr. Scholl's Time Off sneaker is a stylish and comfortable lace-up shoe. It features a cushioned insole with BE FREE energy technology for extra support.

The Adidas Gazelle is a great option for a polished, comfortable and stylish office look. Pair them with tailored trousers, chinos or skirts, along with polished tops, to maintain a cohesive office look.

Original price: $104.99

Pair the New Balance 327 sneaker with both skirts and office wear. Its distinct retro-meets-modern design makes it a versatile sneaker that can easily be dressed up or down.

Original price: $140



The Cole Haan Women's GrandPrø Tennis Sneaker is a prime example of a shoe you can confidently wear to the office. While many sneakers are designed for athletic performance or casual leisure, the GrandPrø is specifically crafted as a dress sneaker.

If you want to avoid achy feet, try wearing the Vionic Walk Max. This comfortable walking shoe is engineered with foam and vio-motion technology for superior arch support and cushioning.

Original price: $150

The Veja Esplar has a clean, simple and streamlined silhouette. It pairs effortlessly with a wide range of office-appropriate clothing, from tailored trousers and chinos to midi skirts and dresses.

The Kizik Athens 2 is a great option if you are on your feet all day. It is simple and understated. This means it won't clash with your existing wardrobe and can easily transition from a commute to a day at the office.

For men

Original price: $105

Dr. Scholl's Catch Thrills sneaker blends a classic style with the comfort Dr. Scholl's is known for. The shoe has a simple, low-profile silhouette with a clean lace-up design, making it a versatile option that won't look out of place with chinos or casual trousers.

The Kizik Vegas is a great choice for the office, thanks to its full-grain leather upper and clean, polished style. This slip-on sneaker shoe has a professional look that pairs well with work attire.

On THE ROGER Spin features a simple design and CloudTec cushioning that is a good choice for a business-casual office. This mesh sneaker provides all-day comfort and a sleek look that pairs well with professional attire.

Original price: $200

The Cole Haan Men's Grand Crosscourt Premier Sneaker is designed specifically as a dress sneaker, which means it blends athletic comfort with a more professional, polished aesthetic.

TravisMathew’s The Daily 2 Woven shoe has a clean, lightweight design and offers all-day comfort, making it a stylish yet professional choice. The shoe has a clean, low-profile silhouette without any distracting logos or bulky features.