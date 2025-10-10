Your gadget gift guide: Smart toasters, self-cleaning bottles and more you’ll actually use

Looking to upgrade your daily routine? We’ve rounded up practical gadget gifts that make life easier. From water bottles that remind you to hydrate to air fryers you can control from your phone, these are clever gadgets you’ll use again and again.

Best for: Fitness lovers or anyone trying to drink more water

The Boost Bluetooth water bottle features a built-in light ring on the lid, an LED display, and notifications on your phone or smartwatch to help you stay hydrated. A single charge keeps the bottle running for up to two weeks. The water bottle is available in fun colors like black, pink and purple.

Best for: Campers and hikers

The LitFlask includes a 20-oz. insulated stainless steel water bottle, a high-quality Bluetooth speaker, and a built-in 5000mAh power bank. With Bump Technology, the detachable speaker connects with other LitFlasks to deliver surround sound. The LED light, carry handle and hands-free mic make it perfect for workouts, tailgate events or camping trips.

Best for: Home cooks and kitchen gadget lovers

This smart toaster model features a large touchscreen with eight bread settings, seven browning levels and quick functions for defrosting, reheating or adding extra time. Just tap your choice and the automatic lowering system slides your bread into the toaster slots. The countdown timer on the display tells you exactly when it is ready.

Original price: $129.99

Best for: Barbecue enthusiasts

Barbecue like a pro with this smart meat thermometer. Four internal sensors track the exact temperature inside your food, while an ambient sensor monitors the surrounding heat. Connect to the CHEF iQ app through Wi-Fi or Bluetooth to have easy-to-use presets and real-time updates, so every cut comes out just right.

Original price: $129.99

Best for: Pet owners

A stylish charging dock and one-touch emptying button sets this ultra-light and portable Shark Wandvac apart from other handhelds. Its brushless motor delivers strong suction, while the filtration technology picks up unwanted dust and debris.

Original price: $29.99

Best for: The energy-conscious consumer

These smart plugs control everyday electronics from any location, hands-free, using Alexa or Google Assistant. Schedule lights, turn appliances on or off and manage your home setup via the Kasa app. This four-pack is a great stocking stuffer.

Original price: $139.99

Best for: The busy/tech-savvy home cook

This Cosori Pro Smart air fryer can be controlled remotely via the VeSync app, or ask Google Assistant or Alexa to start cooking. It has 10 customizable presets to make healthy, crispy meals faster and easier.

Best for: Hard-to-shop-for adults

This smart cutting board set with knives is a kitchen gadget a giftee will actually use. The color-coded boards with knives help keep food prep safe and organized. There is a self-cleaning system, and the electronic drying function prevents water from pooling on your countertops.

Original price: $39.99

Best for: Health-conscious eaters and fitness enthusiasts

This smart kitchen scale monitors up to 19 different nutrients and sends daily, weekly or monthly reports through an app. Its stainless steel weighing platform is easy to clean and four high-precision sensors ensure accurate weighing.

Original price: $329.99

Best for: Allergy sufferers and pet owners

Breathe easier at home with this Shark Air Purifier for large rooms. It has an anti-allergen nanoseal filter that targets everything from allergens to smoke. There are four purification speeds and a Clean Sense IQ monitor that automatically adjusts power depending on air quality.

