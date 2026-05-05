10 small home upgrades that can lower your monthly bills

If your bills keep creeping up, a few small changes can help you keep more money in your pockets. Affordable upgrades like smart thermostats and light bulbs can cut utility costs without disrupting your routine, and some start as low as $7. These simple swaps make your home more energy efficient without a big investment.

Original price: $79.99

Amazon's smart thermostat lets you set schedules based on when you're home, away or sleeping. It adjusts heating and cooling to keep your home comfortable while lowering energy use. You may also qualify for rebates from local energy providers, adding even more savings.

A Philips Hue smart bulb connects to your smartphone, giving you more control over your lighting. Choose from preset modes for reading, working or relaxing, and the lights adjust automatically. It also works with voice control for added convenience.

Original price: $69.99

A shower head with stronger water pressure can help shorten your shower time, potentially lowering your utility costs. The AquaCare model features eight settings and a self-cleaning, anti-clog nozzle designed to maintain consistent pressure. It's also a popular pick on Amazon, with more than 10,000 purchases last month alone.

Sealing air leaks in your home reduces the need to constantly run your air conditioning. This door and door and window weatherstripping seal keeps cool air inside, so your system doesn't have to work as hard. The self-adhesive backing makes it easy to apply to most frames.

Original price: $29.99

Smart plugs let you control appliances from your phone or voice assistant, turning everyday items like lamps and coffee makers into smart devices. Scheduling and timer features help cut wasted energy and make your home easier to manage.

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A faucet aerator mixes air into the water stream, helping reduce water use every time you turn on the tap. This four-pack costs less than $10, features stainless steel construction for rust resistance and fits most bathroom and kitchen faucets.

This smart power strip monitors the energy use of each connected device and can alert you when usage spikes. It also doubles as a surge protector, helping shield your electronics from sudden power surges. With six outlets and three USB ports, it can charge multiple devices at once.

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Original price: $36.89

These blackout curtains keep cool air inside during warmer months, improving your home's energy efficiency. They're an easy way to upgrade your space while adding a practical benefit. Choose from dozens of colors and lengths to match your existing decor.

Tide's concentrated detergent formula delivers strong cleaning power in a smaller amount, so you can use less detergent with every load. As a result, each bottle lasts longer while still getting your clothes clean.

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This alarm sounds if your refrigerator door stays open for more than a minute, preventing food spoiling. Additional alerts follow if you don't respond to the first. Four sound levels let you customize the volume to suit your preferences.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.