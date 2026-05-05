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10 small home upgrades that can lower your monthly bills

Save money with smart light bulbs, weatherstripping and faucet aerators, from $7

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
These simple swaps may keep utility costs down.

These simple swaps may keep utility costs down. (iStock)

If your bills keep creeping up, a few small changes can help you keep more money in your pockets. Affordable upgrades like smart thermostats and light bulbs can cut utility costs without disrupting your routine, and some start as low as $7. These simple swaps make your home more energy efficient without a big investment.

Amazon smart thermostat: $61.99 (23% off)

Original price: $79.99

Control your heat and AC more efficiently with a smart thermostat.

Control your heat and AC more efficiently with a smart thermostat. (Amazon)

Amazon $79.99 $61.99

Amazon's smart thermostat lets you set schedules based on when you're home, away or sleeping. It adjusts heating and cooling to keep your home comfortable while lowering energy use. You may also qualify for rebates from local energy providers, adding even more savings.

Philips Hue smart LED bulbs: $48.99

Use an app to manage these bulbs.

Use an app to manage these bulbs. (Amazon)

Amazon $48.99

Philips Hue smart bulb connects to your smartphone, giving you more control over your lighting. Choose from preset modes for reading, working or relaxing, and the lights adjust automatically. It also works with voice control for added convenience.

High-pressure shower head: $29.94 (57% off)

Original price: $69.99

Better water pressure can result in shorter showers.

Better water pressure can result in shorter showers. (Amazon)

Amazon $69.99 $29.94

A shower head with stronger water pressure can help shorten your shower time, potentially lowering your utility costs. The AquaCare model features eight settings and a self-cleaning, anti-clog nozzle designed to maintain consistent pressure. It's also a popular pick on Amazon, with more than 10,000 purchases last month alone.

Weatherstrip seals: $13.23

Weatherstrip your doors and windows to prevent heat and cool air from escaping your home.

Weatherstrip your doors and windows to prevent heat and cool air from escaping your home. (Amazon)

Amazon $13.23

Sealing air leaks in your home reduces the need to constantly run your air conditioning. This door and door and window weatherstripping seal keeps cool air inside, so your system doesn't have to work as hard. The self-adhesive backing makes it easy to apply to most frames.

Smart plugs, 4-pack: $25.49 (15% off)

Original price: $29.99

Upgrade your standard outlets with smart capabilities for easier control and automation.

Upgrade your standard outlets with smart capabilities for easier control and automation. (Amazon)

Amazon $29.99 $25.49

Smart plugs let you control appliances from your phone or voice assistant, turning everyday items like lamps and coffee makers into smart devices. Scheduling and timer features help cut wasted energy and make your home easier to manage.

READ MORE: This week's tech deals: AirPods, Kindles and more up to 78% off — plus gifts under $50

Faucet aerator, 4-pack: $6.69

Use less water each time you turn on the tap.

Use less water each time you turn on the tap. (Amazon)

Amazon $7.45 $6.69

faucet aerator mixes air into the water stream, helping reduce water use every time you turn on the tap. This four-pack costs less than $10, features stainless steel construction for rust resistance and fits most bathroom and kitchen faucets.

Smart power strip: $49.99

This power strip shows your energy usage.

This power strip shows your energy usage. (Amazon)

Amazon $49.99

This smart power strip monitors the energy use of each connected device and can alert you when usage spikes. It also doubles as a surge protector, helping shield your electronics from sudden power surges. With six outlets and three USB ports, it can charge multiple devices at once.

READ MORE: Never run out of outlets again: 10 affordable power strips on Amazon, starting at $10

Blackout curtains: $23.95 (35% off)

Original price: $36.89

Trap heat, blazing sun or cold air with these blackout curtains.

Trap heat, blazing sun or cold air with these blackout curtains. (Amazon)

Amazon $36.89 $23.95

These blackout curtains keep cool air inside during warmer months, improving your home's energy efficiency. They're an easy way to upgrade your space while adding a practical benefit. Choose from dozens of colors and lengths to match your existing decor. 

Tide detergent: $12.97

Pair Tide detergent with cool water cycles for lower energy costs with each load.

Pair Tide detergent with cool water cycles for lower energy costs with each load. (Amazon)

Amazon $12.97

Tide's concentrated detergent formula delivers strong cleaning power in a smaller amount, so you can use less detergent with every load. As a result, each bottle lasts longer while still getting your clothes clean.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Fridge door alarm: $18.72

Make sure your food doesn't spoil with the help of a fridge alarm.

Make sure your food doesn't spoil with the help of a fridge alarm. (Amazon)

Amazon $18.72

This alarm sounds if your refrigerator door stays open for more than a minute, preventing food spoiling. Additional alerts follow if you don't respond to the first. Four sound levels let you customize the volume to suit your preferences.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Christopher Murray is a commerce writer for Fox News who specializes in topics like outdoor gear, DIY projects, grills, pet products and auto must-haves.

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