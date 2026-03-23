15 small Amazon buys that make life easier, starting at $4

These under-$25 Amazon finds are thoughtful, practical picks you’ll wish you bought sooner. From a portable tire inflator to a mini fan and bug traps , they tackle everyday annoyances with ease. Even better, some are already discounted ahead of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale , running March 25 through 31.

READ MORE: Amazon's Big Spring Sale hasn’t started yet — but these early deals are live right now

Tech

These clever finds solve everyday problems like lost keys, limited outlets and dirty earbuds.

Original price: $12.96

Upgrade any outlet with this wall charger , featuring five outlets and four USB ports. Keep your devices powered without the cord clutter — and grab it before the deal disappears.

Stop losing your keys or wallet with the Life360 tile . The Bluetooth tracker works with Apple and Android devices, letting you ring your Tile or track it through the free app. With this deal live now, it’s a smart time to try it for yourself.

Original price: $6.45

Get the gunk out of your AirPods with this compact kit designed to reach tight spaces inside earbuds and charging cases. It’s a simple, low-cost way to improve sound and hygiene, and works on phones, tablets and other devices.

READ MORE: Early Amazon Big Spring Sale deals: Fox News reader favorites under $25

Home

Organize cords and manage pests at home with these small upgrades.

Keep messy cables out of sight with this cord management box designed to hide power strips and wires. It’s made from durable plastic and blends in easily with existing decor. A rear cable slot helps maintain the neat setup.

Manage pests with these insect traps . UV light attracts bugs and traps them in a disposable adhesive cartridge. Each set includes a plug-in device and one cartridge.

Original price: $9.99

This roll-up drying rack is a smart solution for small kitchens. Lay it over the sink to air-dry dishes and roll it up for storage after. It even doubles as a heat-resistant trivet.

Auto

Keep your vehicle in prime condition with these gadgets.

Original price: $39.99

Keep this portable tire inflator in your car for quick fixes on the road. It’s compact, easy to use with preset settings and a digital display, and powerful enough for car tires. Snag it while it’s 48% off.

Original price: $12.99

Minimize clutter in your car with this tiny trash can . It attaches to a seat headrest and secures with snaps to hold trash bags in place. It’s even insulated, so you could use it as a cooler in a pinch.

Original price: $8.99

This reusable cleaning gel pulls crumbs and debris from hard-to-reach spots like a center console and dashboard. You can also use it on electronics to pick up dust and dirt.

Kitchen

These kitchen tools speed up prep work and keep things tidy and safe.

Original price: $15.99

Skip the sticky hands and lingering garlic smell with this easy-to-use garlic peeler and chopper . The rocking design makes mincing simple, while the silicone tube handles peeling in seconds.

Useful for more than just child-proofing, these refrigerator locks keep doors securely shut. Adjustable straps fit corners from 3 to 8 inches and attach with a strong adhesive.

Can’t shake that trash can smell? Try these Arm & Hammer baking soda pouches that absorb odors for up to 30 days. Just drop one in and let it do the work.

Outdoor

Stock up on outdoor essentials ahead of warmer weather.

Original price: $9.99

Beat the heat on the go with this compact handheld fan . With three speeds and a rechargeable battery, it’s a tiny workhorse that fits easily into a handbag or backpack — perfect for travel, commuting or quick relief from the sun.

Original price: $15.98

Avoid streaky sunburns with this roll-on sunscreen applicator that spreads SPF without the mess. Easy to use and kid-friendly, grab it while it’s on sale for 20% off.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Original price: $2.50

Heading outside more? This first aid kit packs essential wound care items into a compact case, making it easy to handle cuts, scrapes and more. Pack one in the car or tuck it into a gym bag.